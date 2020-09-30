How to download Rogue Company free-to-play Open Beta

Rogue Company, the third-person tactical shooter from Hi-Rez Studios, is officially now in Open Beta, and is totally free to download and play.

You can play on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (through the Epic Games Store).

Before, in closed beta, you needed to either watch partnered Twitch streams and luck into a beta key drop, or purchase one of three packages. But, Hi-Rez studios have now went live with the Open Beta, free for all.

Along with the Open Beta, Dahlia joins the ranks as the newest character: "One of the most fearless leaders to join Rogue Company."

One of the most fearless leaders to join Rogue Company, Dahlia doesn't hesitate with difficult decisions on the battlefield. ⚔️



Starting today as we enter Open Beta, she's ready to join you in-game and guide your squad to victory! pic.twitter.com/6IInyfEEB4 — Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) September 30, 2020

How to play Rogue Company free

To get access, it's very simple. You'll need to head to the Rogue Company website, sign-up or login, and you'll get your free beta access key.

Go to roguecompany.com Select "log in" and select which platform you want to play on If you don't have an account, create one You'll receive a beta key to your email address on your account

According to Hi-Rez Studios’ 2020 roadmap, there are 10 aspects, split across three phases, that developers want to perfect before deploying the full title.

Phase 1 included player identity customization, surrender/deserter penalties, and a new map: Vice. Phase 2 includes a new playable Rogue, custom matches, and ranked play, and Rogue Mastery (cosmetic rewards for performance with each Rogue).

And finally, Phase 3 includes Equipment Mastery, a Battle Pass, and gameplay improvements (an Apex Legends-inspired pinging system for example).

