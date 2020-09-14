Rogue Company aim assist changes & nerfs coming soon

Rogue Company players that use a controller are in for a nerf to their aim assist, according to the game’s director, Scott Lussier.

Every cross-platform multiplayer FPS game seems to have its own issues when it comes to controller aim assist, and Rogue Company has turned out to be no different.

Advertisement

Since the beta was released, players have complained that those among us who use controllers are at a distinct advantage after dropping in, no matter the weapon or Rogue they're using.

Apparently, Hi-Rez's own internal data showed the same thing, and on Sept 14, Lussier announced devs will be "bringing down the overall efficacy for aim assist" soon.

Advertisement

"When you're looking at the differences between KBM and controller, you're really looking for if there's a difference in average accuracy, average headshot accuracy. Are controller players more accurate in hip fire than PC players?" Lussier explained. "Those are kind of the main categories you're looking at."

According to the former Call of Duty caster-turned-Rogue Company director, the data did end up showing that controller players are actually at a slight advantage in firefights, and that keyboard and mouse players aren't just complaining about nothing.

"The data has shown us that console players, on average, are more accurate within 10 meters while hip firing than PC players," he revealed. "So we will actually be bringing down the overall efficacy of aim-assist while hip firing."

Advertisement

Lussier conveniently left out an exact date for when we could expect to see the aim assist changes arrive, but if he's already announcing it, we would say it's a safe bet to expect the nerf in one of the next few upcoming updates.

Read More: 5 big features we want to see added to Rogue Company

At times, it's easy to forget that Rogue Company is still in beta and hasn't been fully released. Hopefully, Hi-Rez continues to iron it out and tighten things up before the full release so this addicting, fast-paced shooter can keep going strong.