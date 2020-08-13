Rogue Company characters tier list: Best Rogues ranked

Rogue Company may only still be in beta, but that hasn't stopped a clear meta from forming. Make sure you check out our tier list to find out which Rogues you should be adding to your roster.

Rogue Co is home to a variety of different characters and each one has their own unique abilities, passives, gadgets, and weapons. However, not every Rogue is made equally and some are much stronger than others. With a total of 12 characters to pick from, choosing which ones to master can be a little tricky. Fortunately, our tier list aims to make this decision a little easier.

Advertisement

This tier list will likely change as new characters and updates are introduced in the coming months, so we’ll be updating this list to reflect any new meta shifts. Until then, here are all 12 rogues ranked from best to worst.

Rogue Company S-tier characters

Lancer

Lancer is one of the most lethal Rogues in the entire game thanks to her to Quick and Quiet ability. When activated, this skill gives Lancer increased movement speed, quieter footsteps, and immunity to reveals for a limited time.

Advertisement

This ability undeniably strong and many players have been using it to secure plenty of sneaky flank kills. To make matters even better, her passive (Elusive) allows you to instantly reload your active weapon, effectively diminishing any downtime during your offense.

Read more: 5 Rogue Company tips to help you dominate the competition

Her 24S SMG delivers blisteringly fast rounds that can quickly overwhelm foes in 1v1 duels, while her Striker 8x10 is particularly deadly when used to aggressively push enemy positions. Lancer’s kit is also one of the easiest to master, making her a great pick for both new and experienced players alike.

Scorch

Scorch brings the heat to any team comp and her flaming hot rounds can make short work of even the hardiest of foes.

Advertisement

This fire-loving Rogue can effortlessly shred through multiple enemies thanks to her Overheat ability. Overheat is one of, if not the most powerful ability in the game as it allows Scorch to set her enemies on fire with both her melee weapons and firearms, dealing damage over time.

Her SL-C SMG deals a respectable amount of damage thanks to its fast fire rate, but with the added burn from Overheat, it really begins to ramp up the damage. Combine this with a few incendiary grenades and the armor from the Headstrong perk, and you have a nightmarish Rogue that can quickly close out many a game.

Saint

Having a Rogue that can effectively revive a downed ally anywhere on the map without having to put themselves in danger is always going to be extremely useful. Saint's Revive Drone has led to him being one of the most popular Rogues in the current meta. The default revive animation takes a while to perform and it’s not always achievable, particularly when you’re playing against aggressive teams.

Advertisement

Saint completely gets rid of this danger and can save allied players from even the most hazardous situations, often transforming what would normally be clutch scenarios into game-winning victories. The Tracker Round perk also reveals any enemies to your team whenever you successfully damage them with any rounds.

Not bad for a supportive character.

Rogue Company A-tier characters

Ronin

This former street racer is a great all-rounder who can effectively fit into most comps thanks to her versatile kit. Ronin’s Ballistic Knife can be thrown onto any surface and detonates when enemies are near, dealing damage and instantly notifying your team of their presence.

While this ability can be a great defensive item, it can also be used as an offensive ability. Simply throw the knife towards grouped enemies or send it flying near those that are dug in behind cover. The explosion will invariably down a target and can even kill weakened Rogues.

You can detonate Ronin’s Ballistic Knife early by shooting it, so consider doing this if you wish to dish out even more damage. Ronin’s KA30 assault rifle is great at poking mid to long-range targets, making it a great weapon that shines on the current maps. Lastly, her passive hides your position on the enemy mini-map, giving you plenty of opportunities to go for those sneaky flanks.

Dallas

This rifle-toting Rogue can reveal the closest enemy for a short duration, giving him insights into their location.

Having an ability that can instantly provide information on an enemy's whereabouts is very useful, especially when so many flankers are currently seeing increased play. Whenever Dallas downs an enemy his Target Finder resets, effectively rewarding those that go on the hunt for their foes.

Kitted out with either the HRM-30KS assault rifle or Devotion DMR, Dallas is more than capable of downing enemies with a few well-placed headshots. He also has use of incendiary grenades, which allow him to zone areas with high-player traffic and flush those that are hiding behind cover.

Talon

Those of you who have played round-based shooters like CS:GO and Valorant will know just how important vision is, particularly when you want to pinpoint enemy locations and movements.

The intel Talon provides with his Radar Dart is absolutely huge, especially when you have a team that is fully communicating with one another. Being able to see nearby enemies on your radar allows you to always be two steps ahead of them, creating scenarios where you can win gunfights on map awareness alone.

Talon’s passive, Mag Gloves can be used to pick up and reclaim items from afar. For example, if you successfully manage to kill an enemy Phantom, you’ll be able to secure her sniper rifle and use it against her own allies. Perks like Life Drain and Sixth Sense are also great additions to his kit, providing you with great survivability and even more vision-based utility.

Rogue Company B-tier characters

Phantom

Phantom is Rogue Company’s standard sniper class and she is one of the few characters that can fully ADS when looking down her sniper scope. While being able to down an enemy with one well-placed headshot may sound great, it does take a lot of practice and skill to pull off. Despite Phantom's huge damage potential, it’s her lack of consistency that lands her in our B-tier bracket.

Read more: Rogue Company leaks reveal three new characters and ping system

Even if you do manage to secure a couple of kills, Phantom’s first-person view (when scoped) does drastically limit your overall vision, often leaving you vulnerable to enemy fire. Positioning and good map knowledge is key to your success, so if you’re willing to put in the time, then Phantom can be an absolute beast on the battlefield.

Vy

While Vy’s Vile Poison ability offers some of the best zoning potential in the game, you’ll need to have a decent read on your opponents. However, this is a small price to pay when you can melt through multiple enemies’ health with one well-placed noxious grenade.

It’s often best to throw your Vile Poison into areas with high player traffic as not only will this damage all players within the toxic sludge, it will also increase Vy’s maximum health thanks to her Leeching Poison passive.

Pair Vile Poison with an incendiary grenade and you have a lethal cocktail that will shred through even the tankiest Rogue’s health. Vy’s Nightshade assault rifle does decent damage, but sadly it does get outclassed by the other rifles in the current meta. As a result, Vy can often find herself on the losing end of most 1v1 duels should she fail to land headshots or make use of her Vile Poison.

Anvil

This Rogue is all about anchoring on the point and slowing down attackers as they make their way to the objective. Anvil excels at blocking off key choke points with his Barricade and can even stop ordnance with his Active Protection System. This Rogue also has access to the MLX Maw LMG and C4, giving you plenty of opportunities to aggressively defend and snag those all-important eliminations.

Read more: Rogue Company devs reveal leaver penalties coming next update

Being able to deploy cover when planting the bomb or reviving a downed teammate can be the difference between a loss or a victory, so try to save this ability for when you need it the most.

On paper, Anvil's ability may seem incredible, but most high-level players either destroy it or simply bypass the barricade altogether via flanking behind him. Unlike the other Rogues listed above, we often found Anvil works best in a team with full comms.

Dima

If you like the idea of bombarding your foes with explosive rounds, then Dima might be the next Rogue you want to add to your roster. Dima’s MIRV Launcher is great at forcing opponents out of cover and into the open, while his passive reveals any enemies that he downs to his team.

Unfortunately, the explosive rounds from Dima’s grenade launcher take a few seconds to detonate, giving his enemies more than enough time to avoid the AoE blast. Instead, it’s best to predict where your foes will be moving or simply fire it into areas that force them into the open. Fortunately, Dima’s use of the KA30 assault rifle stops him from slipping into the bottom rank tier below.

Rogue Company C-tier characters

Trench

Unlike Anvil, Trench really only benefits from being played on the defense. His Barbed Wire Grenade can effectively cordon off popular entry points and it does reduce the enemy team’s movement, but in Demolition, most players will simply head on over to the next objective. As a result, this ability is almost always rendered completely useless.

However, his Gadget Up passive does allow Trench to carry either two Active Protection Systems or two Tear Gas Grenades, which is great for reducing incoming damage hindering your enemies’ ability to aggressively push onto the objective. His DMR also has a great deal of long to medium range kill potential, but Trench is sadly let down by his overall versatility. While he’s a decent pick for hard defending, you’ll invariably be better off picking Anvil.

Gl1tch

Despite being the latest Rogue to hit live servers, Gl1tch is arguably the worst character in the entire game – in fact, many Rogue Company players have been asking Hi-Rez to buff the notorious hacker. Being able to detect enemy equipment through walls and deactivate them with Gl1tch’s Hack ability may seem like a good skill on paper, but most players will simply run an EMP grenade to knock out any pesky defensive items.

Gl1tch’s can also only use his ability once per round, so if you fail to hack defensive targets like Anvil and Trench, things can prove a little frustrating. If that wasn’t bad enough, you have to be fairly close to your enemies before you can use the Hack ability, which can often force you into scenarios where you get caught mid animation. There’s no denying that the Rogue has a lot of potential, but in his current state, it’s hard to recommend this Rogue over anyone else.

If you use the best characters in Rogue Company, you’ll be able to secure more eliminations and wins in no time. For more guides, news, and leaks follow @RogueCoUpdates on Twitter.