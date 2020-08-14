Not every perk in Rogue Company is competitively viable and know which ones to prioritize can be a little tricky, so make sure you utilize these perks to increase your chances of snagging that win.

While you can win games and snag plenty of eliminations on raw skill alone, Rogue Company’s perks can give you the edge you need to take your gameplay to the next level. Just like round-based games like CS:GO and Valorant, Rogue Company allows players to purchase weapons, upgrades, and gadgets to boost their character’s overall DPS.

However, arguably one of the most important features is that of the game’s perk system.

Every Rogue has access to a total of six perks and each one brings something different to the table. From increased movement speed to faster revival times, there is perk for pretty much everything. In order to save your money and increase that all-important win rate, we’ve ranked all 15 Rogue Company perks from best to worst.

Rogue Company S-tier perks

Replenish

Cost: $10,000

Users: Chaac, Dallas, Dima, Ronin, Scorch, Vy

Not only is downing an enemy incredibly satisfying in Rogue Company, it’s even more rewarding when you have the Replenish perk equipped. Replenish rewards aggressive play and reloads your equipped weapon, restoring its ammo when you send an enemy Rogue to their knees.

Killing downed enemies can sometimes leave you vulnerable, especially when you end up having to reload your primary after. Fortunately, this perk alleviates the downtime between each secured kill, allowing you to achieve those high killstreaks.

Berserker

Cost: $4,000

Users: Anvil, Dallas, Dima, Ronin, Scorch, Trench

Games of Rogue Company can get pretty tense and there will be times where you’re forced to retreat from a fight. Of course, this can prove rather frustrating in scenarios when you need to reload your primary weapon.

Fortunately, the Berserker perk allows you to switch out your empty clip while running, giving you opportunities to push downed foes or slink behind cover before unleashing a hail of bullets onto your pursuers.

Evade

Cost: $4,000

Users: Gl1tch, Phantom, Ronin, Saint, Scorch, Vy

Getting caught out in the open can lead to a quick death in Rogue Company, so having a perk that increases your movement speed whenever you get hit is always a bonus.

Evade can often give you the added speed you need to quickly duck behind cover and avoid otherwise fatal scenarios. You should always prioritize this perk as soon as you’ve finished upgrading your primary.

Life Drain

Cost: $10,000

Users: Anvil, Chaac, Dima, Lancer, Phantom, Talon

This life-stealing ability also rewards players who down enemies, but instead of giving them ammo, it gives grants a rejuvenating heal that replenishes your health for a set duration. If you find yourself taking a lot of damage in firefights or want to simply increase your survivability, then this lifesaving perk is a must.

Rogue Company A-tier perks

Sixth Sense

Cost: $10,000

Users: Gl1tch, Ronin, Talon, Vy

Unlike the perk Tracker Rounds, Sixth Sense is incredibly useful as it alerts you whenever an enemy within 25m is looking in your general direction.

Being able to react to an enemy before they can even so much as fire a shot is always going to be a bonus, but the $10,000 price tag does make this an expensive purchase. Ideally, you’d want to get this in mid to late-game rounds after you’ve purchased your key weapons and upgrades.

Headstrong

Cost: $10,000

Users: Anvil, Dallas, Saint, Scorch, Trench

Having additional armor is always going to be useful, but the Headstrong perk just misses out on our top spot. While the added 25 armor bonus can get you out of some rather tricky situations, we found that good positioning and use of cover makes the $10,000 buy-in a little too steep. Consider purchasing this after you’ve secured any of the above.

Helping Hand

Cost: $6,500

Users: Dima, Gl1tch, Phantom, Ronin, Scorch, Talon

Reviving teammates is tricky at the best of times and the lengthy animation can often lead to some frustrating deaths. If you find your allies are struggling to remain on its feet, then the Helping Hand perk can help alleviate your team’s troubles.

Read more: 5 Rogue Company tips to help you dominate the competition

While Helping Hands won’t make up for any poor plays, it can help put an end to those tense clutch rounds. Having Saint equipped with this perk is fantastic, particularly when you don’t have your Revive Drone up.

Nimble Hands

Cost: $6,500

Users: Dima, Gl1tch, Phantom, Ronin, Scorch, Talon

There’s nothing worse in FPS and third-person shooters than getting caught mid-reload. If your one of the many players that is addicted to hitting the reload button whenever your clip isn’t full, then this perk will drastically alleviate your problems.

As the name suggests, Nimble Hands increases both your weapon swap and reload speed. It’s a pretty significant buff and one that works incredibly well with Rogue’s that have smaller weapon clips.

Rogue Company B-tier perks

Bounce Back

Cost: $6,500

Users: Dallas, Dima, Gl1tch, Saint, Trench

Death can come quickly in Rogue Company and sometimes you need a little helping hand to keep yourself in the fight. Bounce Back speeds up the health regeneration process, allowing you to keep on your feet as you attack or defend the objective. The one life nature of Demolition can be extremely unforgiving, so if you’re having a hard time surviving then this perk is a must buy.

Tenacity

Cost: $6,500

Users: Anvil, Ronin, Scorch, Talon, Trench, Vy

Having increased resistance to explosive firearms and grenades is always a good idea, especially when the majority of Rogue’s have access to some form of explosive. Grenades and C4 are commonly used to flush enemies out of cover, while Dima’s MIRV Launcher can quickly leave you with little to no health if you’re unfortunate enough to get caught within its blast.

Being blow to smithereens will certainly lower your chances of securing a win, so Tenacity should be your go-to perk if you wish to counter any frags.

Padded Steps

Cost: $4,000

Users: Dallas, Gl1tch, Lancer, Talon

If you’ve ever wondered how a Rogue has managed to sneak behind you without ever alerting you, then chances are they were using the Padded Steps perk. Padded Steps silences the sound of your footsteps whenever you’re not sprinting. This is great for those that wish to pull off stealthy flanks and disarm the bomb without alerting their enemies.

Cloaked

Cost: $4,000

Users: Chaac, Phantom, Saint, Vy

As we stated earlier, vision-based perks are incredibly strong. The same goes for Rogues that have abilities tailored around exposing enemy locations. Keeping your movements hidden from any prying eyes can be rather tricky, especially when the ever-popular Dallas and Talon picks are roaming around.

Read more: Rogue Company devs reveal leaver penalties coming next update

However, the Cloaked perk makes you immune to any Rogue abilities that would normally reveal your position. Consider purchasing this perk before going on those deep flanks.

Rogue Company C-tier perks

Tracker Rounds

Cost: $10,000

Users: Gl1tch, Lancer, Phantom, Saint, Trench

Tracker rounds enable you to reveal an enemy to your team wherever you successfully damage them with your firearms. Those of you that have played Rogue’s like Talon and Dallas will know just how devastating vision-based skills can be.

However, unless you’re planning to play solo and avoid communicating your team, then the overall cost of this perk is just not worth the price. In fact, It’s always better to use the in-game comms to call out enemy locations.

Stalker

Cost: $6,500

Users: Chaac, Dallas, Lancer, Phantom

Rogue Company’s third-person viewpoint allows you to safely check corners without the need to constantly aim down your weapon’s sights. In fact, there’s very little reason to pick a perk that removes your aim down sights movement speed penalty.

Stalker may be beneficial to those that want to methodically check every corner, but there’s really no need for this perk if you have decent map knowledge and positioning.

Shredder Rounds

Cost: $4,000

Users: Anvil, Chaac, Dima, Lancer, Talon, Trench

Aside from Anvil’s Barricade, there are very few defensive items that can’t be destroyed by either well-placed frag or gunshots. This does make the Shredder Rounds perk extremely situational, but the added ammunition bonus can prove useful.

Even if you have a decent aim and land the majority of your shots, there may be times where a few extra rounds could have come in handy. This perk could become incredibly strong when more defensive Rogue’s are released, but for now, Shredder Rounds are rarely worth picking.

If you use the best perks in Rogue Company, you'll be able to secure more eliminations and wins in no time.