Rogue Company 'All the Fixins' update patch notes: New rogue, ranked beta - Dexerto

Rogue Company

Rogue Company ‘All the Fixins’ update patch notes: New rogue, ranked beta

Published: 5/Nov/2020 17:20

by James Busby
Rogue Company new update
Hi-Rez Studios / First Watch Games

Rogue Company’s latest content patch has finally brought the highly anticipated ranked mode to the game. The update also introduces a new Rogue and plenty of balance changes to Hi-Rez’s 4v4 shooter. Here’s everything you need to know. 

Rogue Company players have been waiting for a ranked mode ever since the game launched, but now fans can finally flex their prowess to the world. While the newly launched competitive mode may still be in beta, it’s certainly a welcome addition to the game. However, the ranked mode is not the only thing fans have to look forward to. 

The latest update has also introduced a new Rogue to the game’s ever-growing roster. There are also a number of tweaks to existing maps, weapons, and characters. Here’s everything you need to know about Rogue Company’s All the Fixins Update. 

New Rogue

The Fixer Rogue Company
Hi-Rez Studios / First Watch Games
The Fixer is the latest Rogue to join the team.

As the name suggests, the Fixer is known for his precision and high attention to detail. He is a peerless marksman that uses his deadly bolt action rifle to solve every problem. You can read up on all his weapons and abilities in the detailed patch notes below:

Primary

Tyr

The Tyr is a bolt action .50 Caliber sniper rifle.

  • Body Damage: 70
  • Fire Rate: 3.85
  • Range: 50
  • Handling: 15
  • Mag Size: 2
  • Reload Time: 2.4

D3d-I 

Secondary

Warrant

A low profile and lightweight semi-automatic firearm with a fast rate of fire.

  • Body Damage: 21
  • Fire Rate: 6.9
  • Range: 14
  • Handling: 28
  • Mag Size: 15
  • Reload Time: 1.7

Gadgets

  • Cluster Smoke
  • C4

Perks

  • Shredder Rounds
  • Berserker
  • Helping Hand
  • Bounce Back
  • Life Drain
  • Headstrong

Active Ability

Thermal Vision: While activated, see enemy heat signatures for a duration.

Passive Ability

Shrapnel Rounds: Damaging an enemy with a firearm will slow them for a duration.

Ranked Beta

Rogue Company ranked beta
Hi-Rez Studios / First Watch Games
You’ll need to be at the top of your game if you wish to climb the RoCo ranked ladder.

Rogue Company’s ranked mode has finally made its long-awaited debut in the All the Fixins update. In this mode, those who have reached level 30 can face off against players of similar skill levels and work their way to the top of the rankings. 

It will take a lot of skill and dedication if you wish to beat the game’s best, so don’t expect any casual games here. Hi-Rez will be adding more features to its ranked mode in the future, but for now, here’s everything you need to know:

  • Players must be Level 30 to participate in this mode.
  • Players can earn up to Ranked Level 30 through experience
  • Experience is gained from winning matches in Ranked mode however you will lose experience for losses.
  • There are rewards for playing 30 Ranked matches and reaching Ranked Level 30 during the Beta.
  • Ranked Beta will be played in the Demolition game mode.
  • Ranked Beta will not use the current skill-based matchmaking and will prioritize matches where players have comparable skill ratings.
  • Players will be able to queue in this mode in any sized party.
  • Ranked Beta matches will award 10% more Mastery experience.

Map adjustments

A number of adjustments have been rolled out for Rogue Company’s maps. Some of the fixes may be on the minor side, but they should help with the overall quality of the game. 

Canals

Hi-Rez Studios / First Watch Games
It should now be easier to catch any defending Rogues that are camping behind cover.

Adjusted mid-point by opening windows and rearranged cover.

High Castle

Rogue Company Highcastle rework
Hi-Rez Studios / First Watch Games
Explosive kills should now be a lot more viable thanks to this small tweak.

Adjusted the area near the tower bridge on High Castle by rearranging cover and adding a ‘backboard’ to allow for grenade bounces.

Windward

Simplified furniture and railing in a few spots on the map.

Rogue fixes

Anvil

Fixed an issue that would prevent Anvil from deploying his Barricade.

Glitch

The Bounce Back Perk (reduce your Health Regeneration delay) has been replaced by Tenacity (take reduced damage from explosives)

Ronin

Ronin’s Ballistic Knife should no longer be used up if a player reclaims and equips it.

Scorch

Fixed an issue where a green tint could be observed from her activated ability.

Trench

The Tenacity Perk (take reduced damage from explosives) has been replaced by Helping Hand (revives teammates faster).

Gadget buffs and nerfs

Flashbang (Chaac, Gl1tch, Talon)

  • Flashbang fuse time has been reduced from 2 to 1.75 seconds.
  • Fixed an issue where players would sometimes see a hitmarker on enemies outside of the Flashbang radius.

EMP Grenade (Dallas, Dima, Scorch)

  • Increased radius from 6 to 8 meters

Tear Gas Grenade (Trench, Vy)

  • Radius reduced from 10 to 8 meters.
  • Duration reduced from 8 to 7 seconds.
  • Slow effect was reduced from 25% to 20%.

Perk adjustments

Headstrong Update (Anvil, Dallas, Gl1tch, Scorch, The Fixer, and Trench)

When the player’s armor has taken damage and they are standing still, they gain an interact prompt to repair their armor.

  • Total repair time is 3 seconds
  • Similar to reviving, players will temporarily crouch and the repair will end if the player moves.
  • There will be an audio notification for the duration of the repair.
  • When the player finishes or interrupts repairing their armor, they must retrieve their weapon.
  • They may not interact with any other object during this repair.

Weapon balance

Assault Rifles

KA30 (Dima, Ronin)

  • Reduced the reticle bloom.

SMG

Nightshade (Vy)

  • Body damage was increased from 16 to 17.
  • Accuracy loss per shot was slightly reduced.

SL-C (Ronin, Scorch)

  • Fixed an issue where the Level 1 and 2 Upgrades had the wrong recoil.

DMR

D3D-i (Talon, Fixer)

  • Hipfire accuracy was slightly reduced.
  • Adjusted damage falloff range.

Mamba (Dima, Saint)

  • Range was increased from 27 to 29 meters.
  • Horizontal recoil was slightly reduced.

MX-R (Dahlia, Trench)

  • Hipfire accuracy was slightly reduced.
  • Range reduced from 31 to 27 meters.
  • Adjusted damage falloff range.
  • Fixed an issue where players would still show up on the mini-map when shooting after purchasing the Level 3 Upgrade.
  • Fixed an issue where this weapon had smaller reticle bloom than intended.

Pistols

Spitfire (Chaac, Lancer, Ronin)

  • Reticle bloom was reduced.
  • Range increased from 8 to 9 meters.
  • Adjusted damage falloff range.

Executioner (Anvil, Dahlia, Dima, Gl1tch, Saint, Trench, Vy)

  • Damage falloff range was reduced.

Quality of life changes

  • Added a Telemetry setting that allows players to see their FPS information.
  • 3D audio which works with stereo headphones can now be toggled on and off in the settings.
  • Made improvements to lighting during the Rogue selection.
  • Skins, wraps, and emotes are now sorted by rarity on the Customization screen.

Surrender Feature Changes

  • Removed the surrender wait time in Custom matches. Now it can be called at any time.
  • Reduced the time needed to trigger a surrender after a player leaves from 3 minutes to 2.
  • Reduced the default surrender time (can be called when the team is full) to 4 minutes.

Bugfixes

  • PlayStation 4 will now save the last mode played instead of defaulting to Demolition.
  • Fixed an exploit with Aim Assist via Deadzone settings.
  • Fixed an issue where the “money” effects from Heist Dima could persist when favoriting a new Rogue in the main menu.
  • Fixed an issue that caused players that have completed the tutorial to get the login pop-up again.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to throw melee weapons infinitely.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the News panel to appear every time the user logs in.
  • Fixed an issue where killing your Rogue with C4 in the Shooting Range caused a crash.
  • Fixed an issue where the bomb could be planted on top of an APS.
  • Corrected spacing in the surrender text strings (Surrender: Yes, Surrender, Surrender: You Voted Yes).
  • Corrected a UI issue that would sometimes block the purchase screen after a purchase and not allow the user to return to the main menu.
  • Fixed several issues causing crashes.
  • Addressed an issue where players could not shoot through barbed wire.
  • Fixed an issue which would prompt players to replay the Tutorial.
  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent Rogue Buck packs and other store content from loading.
  • Fixed a crash which could happen to players while joining a match and on the post-match summary screen.
  • Fixed an issue which could prevent players from opening the scoreboard and selecting a player to Report or Mute.
  • Fixed an issue which allowed certain controller settings to provide unintended levels of aim assist.
