Rogue Company adds new Extraction LTM: how it works

Rogue Company has added an all-new ‘Extraction’ LTM to tide us over until the major August update arrives next week, so let’s take a look at what makes this new mode tick.

The major Rogue Company update that the community was looking for this week may have been delayed until Monday, August 17, but at least Hi-Rez has given players a new limited-time mode ‘Extraction’ to pass the time until then.

Advertisement

Extraction is similar to Demolition but instead of multiple sites to plant the bomb at, there's only one objective already the map that both teams have to fight over after dropping in.

The objective is activated the same way one would defuse the bomb in Demolition, which begins a countdown timer. The other team can still claim the objective as their own though, and whichever side has it when the time expires, wins the round.

Advertisement

Welcome to Extraction Rogues!



💻 Activate the objective

💪 Hold your position

💀 Defeat the enemy team

💰 Profit



Your latest assignment will be available for operations until Monday (8/17). pic.twitter.com/26TzMHjpds — Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) August 13, 2020

Each round is single elimination, so a team can also win just by knocking out all the members of the enemy team, which is what usually seems to end up happening in Rogue Company matches most of the time anyway.

Having only one objective on the map to fight over does change the flow of matches quite a bit though. Instead of two different sites to keep track of, teams now know exactly where to go to get into the action.

This makes it much easier to find enemies, and much easier to flank around with quick Rogues like Lancer and attack the enemy side from where they won't be expecting it.

Advertisement

Extraction will only be around for the weekend and ends on Monday, August 17, so if you want to try it out you'll only have a few days to do so.

The good news, though, is that even though the new LTM will be gone on Monday, Rogue Company will be getting its highly-anticipated August update that includes a new map, major changes to Rogues, and more.