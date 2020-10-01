How to get free Dima Rogue Company skin with Twitch Prime Gaming

Rogue Company’s free-to-play open beta is finally here, giving players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC the chance to experience Hi-Rez’s 4v4 shooter. However, those with Prime Gaming (formerly known as Twitch Prime) can claim some extra goodies. Here’s how you can add the Heist Dima skin to your collection.

Hi-Rez celebrated Rogue Company’s free-to-play launch with the release of Dahlia, the game’s latest support character. However, it was Dima who caught most players’ eyes with his awesome-looking Heist skin. This explosive-loving mercenary is known for his ability to breach the hardiest of defenses with his grenade launcher, leaving nothing but destruction in his wake.

While Hi-Rez currently has a bunch of collaborative skins and in-game cosmetics, there are a few that really stand out from the crowd. One of the game’s most coveted skins is that of Heist Dima. Legendary skins can be purchased in the Rogue Company store, but they can set you back a cool 2,000 Rogue Points (£15.98/$20.61). But, if you have Prime Gaming, you can claim this new skin for free by following the steps below.

How to unlock Heist Dima skin on Prime Gaming

Those who don’t have access to Prime Gaming can use the 7-day free trial by signing up right here. Of course, if you’re already a paying Amazon Prime customer then you won’t need to do this.

Here’s what you have to do to unlock the Heist Dima skin for free:

Link your Rogue Company account to your Amazon Prime account by clicking 'Link game account'. Next, click the blue Claim button on this offer page . Once your account has been linked, your Heist Dima skin will be available next time you log in to Rogue Company.

There will be more in-game rewards revealed for Rogue Company in the coming months, so make sure you claim them before the promotion ends. Prime Gaming is always giving away new in-game content for your favorite games, making it a great way to get extra items and rare loot drops.

Hi-Rez has already released some great skins for its colorful cast of characters and we’re excited to see what the future holds for Rogue Company. Be sure to check out our Twitter page, RogueCoUpdates, for all the latest highlights and announcements.