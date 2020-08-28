Dr Disrespect unveils draft of Champion's Club Arena Rogue Company map

Hi-Rez devs are apparently very hard at work on Dr Disrespect’s custom “Arena” map for Rogue Company, with new concept sketches of the map that finally fill out the Champion’s Club.

At this point, it’s no secret that streaming superstar Dr Disrespect is a pretty big fan of Rogue Company, with the Two-Time Blockbuster video game champion playing often on stream, and even designing his own map for the game.

Devs said on August 24 that they were going to start work on the Arena "soon", filling it out with scenery, textures, and some other awesome surprises as well.

It seems they've been hard at work too because concept sketches for the completed Arena were tweeted by Doc fresh from his fax machine, and yes, it does look like we're getting a giant statue of the streamer himself.

New Arena concepts have been received via the fax machine @RogueCompany.



The Champions Club lookin so so so good.#RoguePartner pic.twitter.com/QblqahPrUY — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 28, 2020

"The Champion's Club looking so so so good," Doc tweeted, and just from looking at the epic concept so far, we are definitely inclined to agree.

There are infinity pools, a forest of palm trees, giant controllers and trophies, all positioned around the centerpiece of a giant, towering Doc flanked by his trusty Lambo.

Doc's Arena map honestly seems to be shaping up as an actual, video game incarnation of his legendary stream backgrounds and settings scattered around the Champion's Club Arena. Rogue Company themselves said that a VIP Entrance, Infinity Pools, and Champion's Club lounge would all be included, but not "admission for little Timmy with the blonde bangs."

We see you received our fax @drdisrespect...



VIP Entrance ✅

Infinity Pools ✅

Champions Club Lounge ✅

Admission for little Timmy with the blonde bangs ❌ https://t.co/we2hEvwow4 — Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) August 28, 2020

As we mentioned earlier, the development of Dr Disrespect's Arena map seems to be going pretty quickly, and we could see the map arrive in-game fairly soon, once a full 3D model is completed and play-tested.

The idea of battling it out with plenty of speed, violence, and momentum under the watchful eye of a giant, solid gold Doc hasn't gotten any less appealing since the first designs for the map came out, and we can't wait to battle it out inside of the Champion's Club itself when The Arena finally does make its debut.