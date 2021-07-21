Samsung Odyssey League €25k Rocket League tournament: Sign-up, schedule

Samsung are running a €25,000 Rocket League tournament in Europe, with anyone able to enter, compete and prove themselves as one of the best teams in the region.

Samsung is no stranger to esports and has firmly established itself within the space. They work with top organizations and have had representative teams playing at the very top, with notable teams such as Samsung Galaxy in League of Legends.

Now, they’re running five weeks of intense Rocket League competition, featuring open qualifiers ahead of the finals on August 27-29.

Here’s how you can get involved and take home a share of the prize with your Rocket League team.

Advertisement

How to sign up for Samsung Odyssey League

If you want to sign up your team for the Samsung Odyssey League tournament, you’ll have to get your entry in before the deadline on the official Odyssey League website. The deadline for each regional qualifier is as follows:

Rest of Europe qualifier (Full list of countries): Friday, July 23, 16:00 BST

(Full list of countries): Friday, July 23, 16:00 BST Polish Qualifier: Friday, July 23, 17:00 BST

Friday, July 23, 17:00 BST Iberian Qualifier: Friday, July 23, 17:00 BST

Friday, July 23, 17:00 BST Italian Qualifier: Friday, July 23, 17:00 BST

Friday, July 23, 17:00 BST Austrian & Swiss Qualifier: Friday, July 23, 17:00 BST

Friday, July 23, 17:00 BST German Qualifier: Friday, July 30, 17:00 BST

Friday, July 30, 17:00 BST French Qualifier: Friday, July 30, 17:00 BST

Friday, July 30, 17:00 BST Nordics Qualifier: Friday, July 30, 17:00 BST

Friday, July 30, 17:00 BST Benelux Qualifier: Friday, July 30, 17:00 BST

Friday, July 30, 17:00 BST UK & Ireland Qualifier: Friday, July 30, 18:00 BST

Schedule

After signing up, regional qualifiers take place between July 23-August 2. Regional finals then take place on August 7-15, with the finals crowning a winner from August 27-29.

Make sure you check out all the relevant dates for yourself and your squad and read up on the rules — this could be the start of an incredible Rocket League career.