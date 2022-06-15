Rocket League Season 7 patch notes: Rocket Pass, new car & more

Psyonix released the patch notes for Rocket League Season 7, which includes a brand-new Rocket Pass, arena, car, and challenges.

Rocket League Season 7 is live now and Psyonix has released the full patch notes for the game’s next massive season.

It looks like Psyonix is going all-out for Season 7, with the whole aesthetic being gilded and gold-trimmed – from the logo to the all-new vehicle.

Psyonix’s full patch notes detail everything coming in Season 7, including Pride Month additions, Season 6 competitive rewards, new Tournaments, and much more.

Rocket League Season 7 patch notes

First and foremost, the Season 7 Rocket Pass is finally live. The Rocket Pass features a brand new car called the ‘Maestro.’

The Maestro is a Limited rarity vehicle that features the ‘Gold’ paint variant, in line with the Season 7 theme. Maestro uses the ‘Dominus’ body type and hitbox.

There is also a new arena variant called the ‘Utopia Coliseum (Gilded)’ Arena which is now live in Online Playlists, Private Matches, and Free Play.

The Utopia Coliseum was one of Rocket League’s first free arenas back in 2015 so it’s nice to see the arena get some love so long after release.

In terms of gameplay updates, Psyonix has made changes to Custom Training, including the ability to reset progress on any training pack as well as adding a more convenient way to navigate out of Custom Training.

Psyonix also announced Rocket League Season 7 brings more Pride Month-themed content, including a free “Shine Through’ Bundle which is available in the Item Shop from June 15 at 9 AM PST through July 12.

The patch notes also revealed that new blueprint items from the ‘Select Favorites 2’ Series will start releasing on June 16 at 9 a.m. PST.

The full patch notes for Rocket League Season 7 can be found below:

THE HEADLINES

Season 7 Rocket Pass, featuring the new car ‘Maestro,’ has begun

The new ‘Utopia Coliseum (Gilded)’ Arena can be found in Online Playlists, Private Matches, and Free Play

Season 6 Rewards are dropping for all eligible players

SEASON 7

Rocket Pass

Season 7 Rocket Pass, featuring the new car ‘Maestro,’ has begun Maestro uses the Dominus hitbox



Tournaments

Season 7 Tournaments are now available

Any unspent Season 6 Tournament Credits automatically convert into rewards Tournament Credits have converted to the highest level reward you are capable of earning based on your Tournament Rank and the amount of Tournament Credits you have remaining



Challenges

Stage 1 Challenges for Season 7 are now live

Competitive

Season 7 Competitive has started

Season 7 Changes A soft reset has been applied to all Competitive Playlists, similar to previous seasons



NEW CONTENT

New Arena Variant

The new ‘Utopia Coliseum (Gilded)’ Arena can be found in Online Playlists

‘Select Favorites 2’ Blueprint Series

Blueprint items from the ‘Select Favorites 2’ Series will begin dropping on 6/16 at 9 a.m. PDT / 4 p.m. UTC

Pride Month

Season 6 Competitive Rewards

Season 6 Competitive has ended. Season Reward Items and Titles will be awarded for your highest Rank achieved during the season, and successful completion of the appropriate Season Reward Levels.

Season 6 Rewards are non-tradable Universal Decals Bronze I or higher – Season 6 – Bronze Decal Silver I or higher – Season 6 – Silver Decal + lower Decal Gold I or higher – Season 6 – Gold Decal + lower Decals Platinum I or higher – Season 6 – Platinum Decal + lower Decals Diamond I or higher – Season 6 – Diamond Decal + lower Decals Champion I or higher – Season 6 – Champion Decal + lower Decals Grand Champion I – Season 6 – Grand Champion Decal + lower Decals Supersonic Legend – Season 6 – Supersonic Legend Decal + lower Decals

Grand Champion Titles (in Crimson text) Competitive Grand Champion: “S6 GRAND CHAMPION” Rumble Grand Champion: “S6 RNG CHAMP” Hoops Grand Champion: “S6 DUNK MASTER” Snow Day Grand Champion: “S6 BLIZZARD WIZARD” Dropshot Grand Champion: “S6 FLOOR DESTROYER”

Supersonic Legend Titles (in Titanium White text) Competitive: “S6 SUPERSONIC LEGEND” Rumble: “S6 RNGENIUS” Hoops: “S6 LEGENDARY BALLER” Snow Day: “S6 ICE TITAN” Dropshot: “S6 TILE ANNIHILATOR



CHANGES AND UPDATES

Custom Training Updates

You can now complete shots in a training pack in any order you want

Training pack progress is now included in game save data

You can reset progress on any training pack (see Pause Menu changes below)

New controls: Next and Previous Shot : Freely swap between shots in a training pack Select Shot : Press and hold will bring up a new drop-down menu that allows you to pick which shot in the pack you want to practice Shuffle Shots : Randomize the shot order (press again to reset to the original order) Shot Mirroring : Flip a shot to the opposing side of the arena. Mirroring works on all Arenas currently available in Custom Training

To view and change Custom Training controls: Load into a Custom Training pack Go to Settings -> Controls -> View/Change Bindings Scroll to the very bottom, and you will see the new inputs right below controls for Knockout

‘History’ tab has been added to the Custom Training Menu

New options have been added to the Custom Training Pause Menu Reset Progress End Training

End Training screen : From here, you can jump back into the pack, change to a different game mode, change the training pack, or go back to the main menu. This screen will appear the first time you complete every shot in a training pack, and any time you complete all of the shots in a pack after resetting progress This screen won’t automatically appear if you are using a training pack that has already been completed if its progress hasn’t been reset

: From here, you can jump back into the pack, change to a different game mode, change the training pack, or go back to the main menu.

Painted Items

Sort by Paints : You can now sort Customization Items by Paints in the Car Customization and Manage Inventory menus

: You can now sort Customization Items by Paints in the Car Customization and Manage Inventory menus Gold Paint: ‘Gold’ has been added as a Painted color attribute, available on select Customization Items

Player Behavior

We have made changes and improvements to how we track and take action against in-game griefing and scoring on your own team (“own-goaling”)

If you witness any griefing or own-goaling during a match, please use the “Match Throwing/Griefing” report reason

This will lead to disciplinary action under the “Unsportsmanlike Conduct” ban reason

When a player is banned, a “Report Feedback” notification is sent to all players who sent in eligible reports for Match Throwing/Griefing

General

Similar to the new shot controls in Custom Training, ball controls in Free Play now display at all times in the upper left corner

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug allowing players to leave Competitive 1v1 Duel matches early (before 90 seconds) without receiving a matchmaking ban

Fixed positioning of in-game Voice Chat notifications

Fixed a focus issue in the Friends List while navigating the Report/Block list

[PS, Switch, Xbox] Fixed a rare bug that allowed spectators into some online matches and would place them on the field This issue was fixed on PC in v2.15

Fixed a bug with the Credits pop-up after a trade has completed

Fixed multiple bugs with text appearance on the Scoreboard

Fixed appearance of the Shark Tooth Decal on Jager 619

Fixed the Joker Decal on Dominus so it no longer affects Painted trim color

Fixed appearance of the MG-88 Decal on Endo

Voice Chat pop-up for first-time users no longer blocks controller input

Fixed the post-match scoreboard so the MVP player name doesn’t get cut off

Fixed a bug causing a players Rank to show up as Unranked on the post-match scoreboard

KNOWN ISSUES

