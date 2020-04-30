Rocket League reveal four new LTMs coming in May

Rocket League developer Psyonix has revealed that the car-football game will be getting four Limited Time Modes throughout each weekend of May, giving players a whole month’s worth of new game modes to try out.

While people are stuck inside due to the ongoing global health crisis, game developers have been seeking new ways to keep players entertained when there’s few other forms of entertainment available, and Rocket League plans on upping their game in May.

On April 29, it was announced that the game will introduce ‘Modes of May’, with different LTMs each weekend of May, with some new and some returning, having previously been in the game before.

Modes of May kicks off on Saturday, May 1, with Dropshot Rumble, which combines the two Dropshot and Rumble Extra Modes.

Then, from May 7-11, Beach Ball returns to the game, having first featured in 2019’s Radical Summer event, in 2v2 matchups where the ball floats and flies like a beach ball rather than the standard Rocket League ball.

Finally, May 14-18 brings Boomer Ball to the game (and Rocket League plans to reveal more on that particular mode later), and Heatseeker returns on May 21 to round out the month-long event.

Therefore, the full calendar for Modes of May looks as such:

May 1 - May 4: Dropshot Rumble

May 7 - May 11: Beach Ball

May 14 - May 18: Boomer Ball

May 21 - May 26: Heatseeker

Like other LTMs, each mode will be Unranked and found in a separate tab in the Play Online menu. The same level of XP will be granted as regular online modes, so Rocket Pass progression can continue as normal.

Each mode will begin at 9am PDT (12pm EDT / 5pm BST) on their respective launch days, and will end at 9am PDT on their end dates, so make sure you don’t miss out.