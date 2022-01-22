Rocket League now has a map with buttholes as goals – yes really

Retired pro Rocket League player Lethamyr has created a custom map with buttholes as goals. While it’s not an official map made by Psyonix, PC players can download and play on this ridiculous map right now.

Lethamyr is a pro player turned content creator for Spacestation Gaming. While still managing to place in the top 100 players season after season, he’s also created highly detailed custom maps.

The former pro has recreated iconic games inside Rocket League such as Among Us and Fall Guys. He’s also made portions of games including the Clock Tower from Majora’s Mask.

With his ability to create astounding maps, his 1.15 million YouTube subscribers never know what’s coming next. And that was definitely the case with his recent custom map titled “Sizz’s Building.”

Rocket League with butthole goals

On December 6, Lethamyr posted a video titled “I might actually get banned by Rocket league for releasing this video.” In the video, Lethamyr showcases a new custom map that allows players to score goals by shooting the ball into another pro player’s behind.

Rocket League Pro Sizz requested this map be made during a live stream. While Lethamyr was watching the stream, Sizz asked, “Leth, where’s the skyscraper map?”

This was in reference to a comment Sizz made after suffering from detrimental lag spikes. In a hate-fueled rant, Sizz quipped, “I will take a c**k up my a**. Give me the whole Psyonix building, the skyscraper. Shove it up my a** won’t you.”

This comment led to Sizz being temporarily banned from Rocket League but served as the inspiration for Lethamyr’s new map. As seen in the video below, the map features two giant versions of Sizz sitting on skyscrapers. Both goals are – as advertised – located right on Sizz’s butthole.

Luckily, Lethamyr did not receive a ban from Psyonix. And over a month after the video was released, Lethamyr has posted a download link to the custom map on his website.

For more Rocket League, check out how Envy Athena's music video was inspired by the supersonic acrobatic car soccer game.