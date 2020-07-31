How to watch Rocket League's RLCS X EU Regional: Streams, schedule, more

Rocket League esports’ Season X is well and truly getting underway this weekend as the best teams in Europe look to start earning RLCS Circuit Rainking Points to qualify for the World Championship — not to mention the $100,000 prize pool.

With the entire world seemingly on hold thanks to the ongoing health crisis, esports has had to change its tact too, but now things are starting to get back on track and Rocket League players are getting to work on qualifying for the World Championship.

So, let’s take a look at the first regional event for RLCS Season X — here’s everything you need to know.

Who’s playing, and what’s the format?

As mentioned, the first EU Regional event brings together 32 of Europe’s best Rocket League teams, including the likes of FC Barcelona, Dignitas, Team Liquid and the new team invested in by David Beckham, Guild Esports.

The tournament is played in Swiss Format, meaning teams play other teams that have the same record. For example, if Guild win their first match, they’ll play another 1-0 team in the second round on August 2.

16 teams will be eliminated on August 2, while another 16 will make the next stage of the Swiss bracket on August 8, with the best eight teams there making it to playoffs on August 9, where they’ll be fighting for the big bucks.

How to watch

The tournament will be available to watch through various streams, including Rocket League’s Twitch and YouTube channels, ELEAGUE’s Twitch channel and, for French viewers, Rocket Baguette on Twitch.

We’ve embedded the Rocket League stream below so you don’t even have to leave this page to keep up with the action.

Remember: matches start at 9am PT (12pm ET / 5pm BST) on Saturday, August 1, so make sure you’re tuned in by then to catch all the action.

Prize pool breakdown

According to Liquipedia, every team in attendance at the EU Regional will make some money and earn some points from the event. Here’s the complete prize pool breakdown:

Placement Prize money RLCS Points 1st $30,000 351 2nd $15,000 250 3-4th $8,000 200 5-8th $4,000 150 9-11th $2,000 100 12-14th $1,500 70 15-16th $1,150 50 17-22nd $900 30 23-28th $600 20 29-32nd $300 10

There will be three total regional events leading up to Worlds, and a good placement here could put teams in a great place when the biggest event on the Rocket League calendar rolls around, so while the money is nice, it can't be understated how important those RLCS Circuit Ranking points are in the grand scheme of things.

That’s everything you need to know about the RLCS X European Regional, which kicks off at 9am PT (12pm ET / 5pm BST) August 1-2, with the finals taking place August 8-9.