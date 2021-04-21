How to get the new Lamborghini Huracan STO in Rocket League Season 3 - Dexerto

Rocket League Season 3 has been a smash hit so far, and to make it even better, Psyonix announced an exciting new partnership with Automobili Lamborghini and the arrival of a new car, the Lamborghini Huracan STO. Here are all the details.

Rocket League has come a long way from its humble beginnings. What started as an enjoyable casual game quickly developed into one of the world’s most exciting competitive games. And now, it’s about to get even bigger.

Psyonix already announced a crossover with two of the biggest names in motorsport, NASCAR and F1, which is happening later in the season. However, they had another surprise in store in the lead-up to the occasion, and it’s a partnership with Automobili Lamborghini.

To celebrate the occasion, Rocket League is launching the Lamborghini Huracan STO, complete with a terrific new car and stylish cosmetics, as well as a new tournament and event.

Here, we’ll be taking a look at everything you need to know about the new car and how to get it.

How to get the Lamborghini Huracan STO in Rocket League Season 3

The Lamborghini Hurracan STO will soon be available as a part of a new bundle in the Item Shop. It comes with the following bits and pieces:

Lamborghini Huracan STO supercar

V10 engine audio

Two sets of Huracan STO Wheels

Huracan STO Decal

Huracan STO Player Banner

Lamborghini and Huracan STO Antennas.

To get it, simply open the Item Shop in the Main Menu and navigate through the tabs until you find Bundles. You’ll find it there once it’s available. Then, add it to your cart and complete the transaction.

Players can also get their hands on an additional Lamborghini Player Banner, which is available to everyone for free.

How much does the Lamborghini Huracan STO bundle cost?

The Lamborghini Huracan STO Bundle costs 2000 Credits. However, players can only buy them in stacks of 500, 1100, 3000, or 6500. The cheapest method is to buy two lots of 1100 Credits for $9.99, which works out to be around $20.

When will it be available?

The Lamborghini Huracan STO Bundle will be available in the Item Shop from April 21 to April 27. After that, it could be gone forever, so don’t miss out!