How to get NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack in Rocket League Season 3: decals, banners, more - Dexerto

The long-awaited crossover between NASCAR and Rocket League Season 3 is almost underway, and it starts with an exciting NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack, which is jam-packed with decals and banners.

Rocket League players have been waiting for the crossover with NASCAR and F1 to begin ever since it was announced back in March.

Well, the good news is that it’s almost here. Players will soon be able to transform their vehicles into ones on the track using the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack.

In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about it, including what it contains, how much it costs, and when it will be released.

How to get the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack in Rocket League Season 3

The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will soon be available in the Item Shop. It’s packed with all kinds of interesting decals and banners from the United States’ premier motorsport company.

Here’s a list of them all:

NASCAR Ford Mustang Roush Fenway Racing #6 Decal (NASCAR Ford Mustang) and Player Banner Stewart-Haas Racing #10 Decal (NASCAR Ford Mustang) and Player Banner Team Penske #22 Decal (NASCAR Ford Mustang) and Player Banner

NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro Chip Ganassi Racing #1 Decal (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro) and Player Banner Richard Childress Racing #3 Decal (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro) and Player Banner Hendrick Motorsports #9 Decal (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro) and Player Banner Richard Petty Motorsports #43 Decal (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro) and Player Banner

NASCAR Toyota Camry Joe Gibbs Racing #18 Decal (NASCAR Toyota Camry) and Player Banner 23XI Racing #23 Decal (NASCAR Toyota Camry) and Player Banner

NASCAR x RL Decal (for each car)

Goodyear Racing Wheels

If you want the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack, all you need to do is open the Item Shop in the Main Menu and navigate through the tabs until you find Bundles. You’ll find it there once it’s available. Then, add it to your cart and complete the transaction.

Players can also get their hands on an additional cosmetic, the NASCAR Trail, which will be available to everyone for free once the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack goes live.

How much does the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack cost?

The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack costs 2000 Credits. However, players can only buy credits in stacks of 500, 1100, 3000, or 6500. So, that means the cheapest method is to buy two lots of 1100 Credits for $9.99, which works out to be around $20.

When will it be available?

The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will be available in the Item Shop on May 6, just in time for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on May 9.