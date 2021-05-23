How to get Formula 1 Fan Pack in Rocket League Season 3 - Dexerto

The crossover between Formula 1 and Rocket League Season 3 is finally underway. It kicks off with the Formula 1 Fan Pack, which includes several decals and banners from the world’s favorite motorsport competition.

Rocket League players couldn’t believe their eyes and ears when Psyonix announced a crossover between Formula 1, NASCAR, and Rocket League back was happening in March.

It started with a bang thanks to the NASCAR Fan Pack, which allowed players to transform their vehicles into their favorite cars from the grid. And now the momentum continues with the announcement of the Formula 1 Fan Pack.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the Formula 1 Fan Pack in Rocket League Season 3

Here’s a list of everything included in the pack:

Formula 1 2021 car

Alfa Romeo 2021 Decal AlphaTauri 2021 Decal Alpine 2021 Decal Aston Martin 2021 Decal Ferrari 2021 Decal Haas 2021 Decal McLaren 2021 Decal Mercedes-AMG Petronas 2021 Decal Red Bull 2021 Decal Williams 2021 Decal

Pirelli Wheels

If you want the Formula 1 Fan Pack, all you need to do is open the Item Shop in the Main Menu and navigate through the tabs until you find Bundles. You’ll find it there once it’s available. Then, add it to your cart and complete the transaction.

Read More: Rocket League Season 3 Rocket Pass

Players can also get their hands on an additional cosmetic, the Formula 1 Player Banner, which is available to everyone for free. It’s only up for grabs until May 26 but will return later in the year once the season progresses.

How much does the Formula 1 Fan Pack cost?

The Formula 1 Fan Pack costs 2000 Credits. However, players can only buy credits in stacks of 500, 1100, 3000, or 6500. So, that means the cheapest method is to buy two lots of 1100 Credits for $9.99, which works out to be around $20.

When will it be available?

The FORMULA 1 Fan Pack launched on May 20, which means it’s available now!

So, what are you waiting for? There’s no better way to celebrate upcoming events by representing your favorite teams in Rocket League?