FaZe Clan officially enters Rocket League with “The Peeps” - Dexerto

FaZe Clan has officially entered Rocket League esports, signing the North American team formerly known as ‘The Peeps.’

FaZe are one of the biggest esports organizations in the world, with a brand name that transcends the industry itself.

They house top teams and players in Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Fortnite, and more, with numerous trophies in their cabinet. Now, they’re looking to bring that success to Rocket League.

On Friday, March 19, the organization officially announced that they were signing The Peeps. Their roster is as follows:

Jirair ‘Gyro.’ Papazian

Austin ‘AYYJAYY’ Aebi

Braxton ‘Allushin’ Lagarec

Julian ‘Moopy’ Amador (Coach)

Throughout the start of 2021, The Peeps have been seeing relative success and working their way up the Rocket League rankings.

The team came 4th at the RLCS Season X Winter Major, trading series’ with eventual runners up Rogue and their only other loss coming to winners NRG.

You can catch the FaZe Clan roster repping their new colors during the RLCS Series X Spring season, and they’ll be hoping to push for some major wins with FaZe Clan’s backing.

For fans, you can pick up a limited-time FaZe Clan x The Peeps hoodie to support the team on their new endeavors at fazeclan.com.