David Beckham’s esports org Guild announces pro Rocket League roster

Guild Esports, the UK-based organization in which David Beckham was revealed as a key investor, have announced their first competitive Rocket League roster, to compete in the game's Open Circuit.

There was an equal amount of excitement and shock when David Beckham, the legendary England and Manchester United footballer, was revealed as a major investor in a brand new esports organization.

Advertisement

The organization, Guild Esports, is owned by Blue Star Capital PLC, a company based in London. This is also where Guild are based, and where they will be looking to cultivate a widespread audience in the existing British esports scene.

Back when Beckham was confirmed as a key investor, the organization promised participation in a host of games, including FIFA, Fortnite and Rocket League.

Advertisement

While they are yet to announce rosters for either of the formers, they confirmed their involvement in competitive Rocket League in a July 23 YouTube video.

"Guild Esports is proud to announce the launch of our professional Rocket League Team," they said, "which will compete in the upcoming Rocket League Championship Series with the aim of becoming world champions."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OPnbEZfPbk

"Formed following a rigorous selection process and comprised of Kyle 'Scrub Killa' Robertson, Joseph ‘Noly’ Kidd, and Thomas ‘ThO’ Binkhorst," they continued, "the Guild Rocket League team was scouted by and will be head-coached by Mike ‘Gregan' Ellis who has an accomplished track record of turning players from mere mortals into World Champions."

Advertisement

The competitive Rocket League scene has just received a make over of sorts, with the RLCS recently experiencing a host of changes and adjustments.

Despite not being a particularly large or reputable organization at the moment, it seems that Guild are setting their sights incredibly high and aiming to be the very best in a host of esports, and with David Beckham on board, it's really not a surprise. It will be interesting to see what moves they make in the coming months.