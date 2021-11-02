BMW announces Rocket League collaboration ahead of M240i release

German car manufacturer BMW has struck a partnership with Rocket League developers Psyonix to celebrate the release of the new M240i model.

Psyonix has announced that the 2022 BMW M240i will be available in Rocket League from November 4 on all platforms, as part of a collaboration with BMW ahead of the vehicle’s launch date.

BMW will be the title sponsor for the second tournament in the RLCS 2021-22 European circuit, scheduled for November 5-7. The competition will have $100,000 on the line and feature 16 teams, including Evil Geniuses, BDS, FC Barcelona, and Endpoint.

German Engineering is coming to Rocket League! 🇩🇪🚘 The customizable @BMW M240i speeds into the game on November 4th. Learn More: https://t.co/d8xCiHMSyJ pic.twitter.com/liw7MZn4dy — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) November 2, 2021

The partnership will also see BMW sponsor a $25,000 freestyle tournament featuring 16 of the world’s best freestylers. The two-day competition will begin on November 4 and will conclude on November 7 after the second semi-final of the BMW Rocket League Open event.

How to get the M240i in Rocket League

Rocket League players will be able to get their hands on the new M240i on November 4, before it is available to consumers in the real world. Until November 10, the car will be available for 1100 credits.

The vehicle will come with the BMW M240i Wheels, Thundernight Metallic Decal, United In Rivalry Animated Decal, Bavarian Hat Topper, and the BMW Player Banner.

The BMW brand is no stranger to esports. In 2017, the German brand became the official partner of the League of Legends European Championship (LCS) Summer Finals in Paris. In 2020, it partnered with five of the biggest esports organizations in the world (Cloud9, Fnatic, FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports and T1) under the motto “United in Rivalry”.

Earlier in 2021, BMW added OG to their list of sponsored esports organizations, expanding the “United in Rivalry” campaign beyond League of Legends. The European organization, known for their highly-successful Dota 2 team, were featured in Heroes of Rivalry, an eight-episode illustrated manga series depicting BMW’s esports partner teams.