Twitch streamer goes viral for hosting pro football tournament in Roblox

Santos Masinha, a Brazilian Twitch streamer who hosted a professional football tournament in Roblox has gone viral. While RB Battles is one of the most popular competitive events in Roblox, Copa Roblox has provided the platform with additional opportunities. Here’s what it’s all about and how fans reacted.

Roblox tournaments have expanded from small-scale championships to massive, sponsored extravaganzas. These tournaments provide players with a fun and engaging structure that often mimics or is inspired by real-world sports and competitions.

Players from all over the world participate in, spectate, and even organize these competitions. Similarly, a Brazilian Twitch streamer named Santos Masinha created a professional football tournament in Roblox called Copa Roblox, which was viewed by thousands of fans from around the globe and made the streamer go viral.

Here’s what the tournament is all about and how you can watch it yourself.

Twitch Streamer from Brazil goes viral for organizing Copa Roblox

Popular Roblox streamer from Brazil, Santos Masinha, has created Copa Roblox, a 16-team knockout-stage football tournament within Roblox. Masinha announced the news earlier this month, inviting pros from all over the world to compete for the top spot.

The tournament incorporates actual teams from the Brazilian and Argentinean football leagues, such as River Plate, Boca Juniors, Botafogo, etc. Players enter a custom Roblox experience created by Masinha himself and play a complete game of football similar to the platform’s popular game, Super League Soccer.

According to Jake Lucky, Masinha has casters, commentators, creators, and viewers hosting teams, and the Boca Juniors vs. River Plate knockout match hosted this past weekend surpassed 100,000 viewers on Twitch.

More so, the popularity reached its peak when a pub in Argentina streamed the match live for diners. Sponsors, extensive news coverage, celebrity interest, and even professional football players have reached out to Masinha to compete in the tournament.

Roblox fans across the globe chimed in to call the event the “Future of esports” and tuned in to watch Masinha’s streams. One such viewer commented, “Roblox was the future of everything all along”.

Viewers can now visit Masinha’s official Twitch channel to witness the highlights and the complete schedule of upcoming matches.