All Slayers Unleashed clans: Full Rarity list, from Breathing to Demon Art

Slayers Unleashed is a popular Demon Slayer-inspired Roblox game where players can join clans to gain benefits that will help them in their demon slaying adventures. There are many clans with different rarities currently in the game, and we’re here to break down all of them for you.

The Roblox title Slayers Unleashed features a variety of clans for players to join. Every clan comes with unique benefits and a specific rarity so having all the essential information will be important before committing to a group.

You can however occasionally reroll your clan by using Slayers Unleashed codes so there are opportunities to experiment until you find the perfect clan for you.

We’ve included all of the current Slayers Unleashed clans and their rarities in the game below, as of August 10, 2022. This list will be updated whenever a new clan is released.

All clans & rarities in Slayers Unleashed

There are currently 14 unique clans featured in Slayers Unleashed. Every group has a different rarity and most have combat bonuses that aid players in their demon slaying.

You can find a rundown of every clan and its benefits in the table below.

Clan Rarity Bonuses Agatsuma Clan 20% x1.3 Damage when using Thunder moves Hashibaira Clan 10% 5% Extra Stamina / x1.3 Damage when using Beast moves Iguro Clan 5% Additional Venom damage when using Serpent Breathing Kamado Clan 1% Unlocks Sun Breathing / 10% damage increase / x2 XP Bonus Kanroji Clan 5% 15% – 20% extra Love Damage Kocho Clan 15% x1.6 Damage when using Insect Moves Rengoku Clan 5% 10% Extra Health / x1.3 Damage when using Flame Moves Shinazugawa Clan 2% x1.3 Damage when using Wind Moves / Damage increases when using Sword Combat Tokito Clan 2% Increased Speed & Stamina / 50% chance for Moon Breathing / x1.3 Damage when using Mist Moves Toimioka Clan 60% x1.2 Damage when using Water Moves Tsugikuni Clan 1% 10% Damage increase / 85% chance for Moon Breathing / x2 XP Bonus Tsuyuri Clan 5% Damage increase for Flower Breathing Urokodaki Clan 40% Free Tengu Mask Uzui Clan 6% x1.3 Damage when using Sound Breathing

That’s everything you need to know about all the current clans and rarities in Slayers Unleashed! Make sure to check back here regularly as we’ll be updating our list whenever new clans are added to the game.

