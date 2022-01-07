Roblox Wacky Wizards potions guide, name, ingredients, effects

Wacky Wizards is a game within Roblox that lets players indulge their inner alchemist for a variety of fun gameplay effects. Here’s a guide to all free and premium potions in Roblox Wacky Wizards.

Roblox is such a varied and customizable game that it’s now probably impossible to experience all of it. However, when it comes to Wacky Wizards, Roblox players who enjoy mixing ingredients to create crazy potions will feel right at home.

Wacky Wizards lets players indulge their inner Gandalf to brew some fun helpful potions, or their inner He Who Shall Not Be Named to conjure up some chaos in Roblox!

Some potions are easily obtainable by exploring the world, however, the Premium potions require certain ingredients that need to be purchased using the Gems in-game currency. Here’s an in-depth guide to all free and premium potions in Wacky Wizards, what you’ll need to brew them, and what each one produces.

Contents

How to use Wacky Wizard potions

To use potions in Roblox Wacky Wizards you’ll first need to obtain your cauldron at the start of the game. Once you have this you can then start to complete some quests in order to gather the various ingredients you’ll need to mix your potions.

The more quests you complete, the more ingredients you’ll gather, meaning the more potions you can brew to mix up your questing gameplay. Once you have your required ingredients, just add them to your cauldron to produce the desired potion, then enjoy the benefits of being a Wacky Wizard.

Free Wacky Wizard potions

Here are all the free potions in Wacky Wizards in alphabetical order:

A-F free potions

Afro potion – Robux + Disco Ball (Get the afro hair do)

Air Jumper Potion – Bird + Giraffe Hoof (Double jump)

Alien potion – Alien Parasite (Alien Parasite)

Alien-arms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Alien Parasite

Alien-baby potion – Fairy + Alien Parasite

Alien-clone potion – You + Alien Parasite (Turn into those you touch)

Alien-eruption potion – Eggcano + Pool Noodle + Eggcano (Slime eruption)

Alienhead potion – Giant’s Ear + Alien Parasite (Grow a big alien head)

Armed potion – Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Pool Noodle (Grow spider arms)

Aussie-gravity potion – You + Brain + You + Bird (Change Gravity)

Avocado-morph potion – Carrot + Beans (Turn into an avocado)

Axolotl potion – You + Axolotl

Bald Potion – Brain + Chilli (Burn off your gear)

Banana Potion – Beans + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy (Become a gorilla)

Bang Potion – Brain + Giant’s Ear + Dynamite (Grow, then die)

Banging Warts Potion – Witches Brew + Dynamite (Have explosive witch warts)

Banging-feet potion – Dynamite + Frog (Explode when you jump)

Bean-man potion – Beans + KSI (Become a bean-man)

Beangun potion – Gun + Beans (Fire beans)

BEANOCK Potion – Boxing Gloves + Beans (Punching people turns them into beans)

Beanrms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Beans (Bean noodle arms)

Beany Potion – Make Beans

Bee disguise potion – Sleepy Bee (Turn into a bee)

Bee-cannon potion – Gun + Honey (Fire bees)

Big-arms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear (Big noodle arms)

Blood-sucking potion – Bird + Fairy + Spider (Grow bat wings)

Bone-bow potion – Undead + Gun (Get a bone bow)

Bone-gloves potion – Undead + Boxing Gloves (Bone Gloves)

Bounce-high potion – Bird + Frog (Jump higher)

Bouncy Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite (Exploding legs)

Bouncy Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite + Beans (Bouncy mode)

Bouncy-body potion – Brain + Rotten Sandwich + Bird (Bouncy body)

Boxing potion – Eggcano + Boxing Gloves (Kickboxing)

Brains-Punch Potion – Boxing Gloves + Brain (Zombie punches)

British-tea potion – Honey + Beans (Spawn tea)

Broom Potion – Fairy + Witches Brew + Dynamite (Exploding troll potion)

Broom Potion – Witches Brew + Fairy (Spawn a broomstick!)

Broomed potion – Witches Brew + 2021 Pumpkin

Builderman potion – Walking Cane + You (Become a builder)

Builders-club-hat potion – Walking Cane + Brain (Spawn builders hat)

Buirts Potion – Beans + Rotten Sandwich

Bullet potion – Gun (Spawn a gun)

Bunny potion – Carrot + Frog (Become a rabbit)

Buxly Potion – Robux + Chameleon (Money potion)

Buxshoot potion – Gun + Robux (Fire Robux)

Buzz potion – Honey + Pet Tags (Spawn a pet bee)

Buzzing potion – Bird + Honey (Spawn bee wings)

Buzzy head potion – Honey + Brain (Get a bee for a head)

Camouflage Potion – Chameleon (Camouflage to your surroundings)

Candy-poop potion – Rotten Sandwich + 2021 Pumpkin (Poop candy)

Candycorn-arms potion – Corn (Spawn candy corn arms)

Candycorn-bee potion – Corn + Honey (Turn into a candy corn bee)

Candycorn-legs potion – Corn + Giraffe Hoof (Spawn candy corn legs)

Cano potion – Eggcano + Pool Noodle (Turn into a beancano)

Carrot potion – Carrot (Turn into a carrot)

Carrot-eyes potion – Carrot + Walking Cane

Celery-arms potion – Carrot + Pool Noodle (Spawn celery arms)

Celery-legs potion – Carrot + Giraffe Hoof (Spawn celery legs)

Centipede Potion – Pool Noodle + Spider (Become a centipede)

Clash-sword potion – Walking Cane + Corn (Equip the classic sword item)

Cleetus Potion – Cleetus’s Hat (Become a flamingo)

Cloneboom potion – Eggcano + You (Spawn clone)

Cloning Farts Potion – Fairy + Rotten Sandwich (Create a poo clone)

Confetti-cannon potion – Gun + Disco Ball (Fire a confetti cannon)

Confettiplosion potion – Dynamite + Disco Ball (Explode into confetti)

Corn-arms potion – Pool Noodle + Corn (Corn Arms)

Corn-grenade potion – Corn + Dynamite (Get a corn grenade)

Corn-legs potion – Pool Noodle + Corn + Giraffe Hoof (Corn Legs)

Corndude potion – Corn + You (Turn into corn)

Cornucopia-shoes potion – Cooked Turkey + Corn (Get corn shoes!)

Cow disguise potion – Cow Hat (Turn into a cow)

Creepy hands potion – Giant’s Ear + You (Grow creepy arms)

Creepy-crawly potion – Pet Tags + Spider (Spawn a pet spider)

Crow Potion – Witches Brew + Bird (Summon a murder of crows)

Crumbly Potion – Chameleon + Beans (Turn into beans)

Dave potion – Pool Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin (Become the skeleton)

Demon-girl potion – Undead + Spider (Turn into a zombie)

Detacher Potion – Witches Brew + Brain (Remove your head)

Digging Potion – Pool Noodle + Beans (Turn into a worm)

Disco-body potion – Brain + Disco Ball + You (Become a disco ball)

Disco-grenande potion – Chilli + Disco Ball Exploding disco ball)

Disco-head potion – Brain + Disco Ball (Grow a disco ball head)

Discoman potion – Disco Ball (Become the disco-man)

DNA-scramble potion – Gun + Alien Parasite (Spawn DNA scrambler gun)

Dog-vision potion – Walking Cane + Pet Tags (Get dog vision)

Domino-crown potion – Walking Cane + Frog (Become a builderman)

Doppelganger Potion – You + Chameleon (Become your neighbours)

Dynamite slinger potion – Gun + Dynamite (Spawn dynamite gun)

Echotoplasm-melt potion – Ghost + Chilli (Become a melting ghost)

Eeely potion – Pool Noodle + Frog (Turn into an eel)

Eggplant-morph potion – Carrot + 2021 Pumpkin (Become an eggplant)

Empyreus Potion – Robux + Brain (Get a Empyreus)

Enlarged Head Potion – Brain + Giant’s Ear (Get big head)

Exploding Squirts Potion – Rotten Sandwich + Dynamite (Spawn poo that explodes)

Exploding-bee potion – Eggcano + Honey (Spawn exploding bee)

Explosive Potion – Dynamite

Explosive-vomit potion – Beans + Witches Brew + Dynamite (Explosive vomit)

Eyes potion – Chameleon + Frog (Grow creepy eyes)

Eyeyyyy potion – Frog + Alien Parasite (Grow alien eyes)

Fancy zombie potion – Robux + Chameleon + Brain (Turn into fancy zombie)

Fedora potion – Fedora hat

Fez potion – Cooked Turkey + Brain (Spawn a Turkish hat)

Fire Breathing Potion – Rotten Sandwich + Chilli (Breathe fire)

Fire farting potion – Beans + Chilli

FIRE MUH LASER potion – Alien Parasite + Disco Ball (Fire Lasers)

Fire Walking Potion – Bird + Chilli (Walk on fire)

Fire-spine potion – Undead + Chilli (Spawn a pet pumpkin)

Fireball potion – Eggcano + Bird (Become a fireball)

Firebee potion – You + Honey + Eggcano (Turn into a fire bee)

Firework Potion – Pool Noodle + Dynamite (Turn into a firework)

Firey-arms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chilli (Fire Noodle Arms)

Flame-rolling potion – You + Pool Noodle + Chilli (Rolls have fire)

Flamethrower potion – Gun + Chilli (Burn others)

Flaming-skin potion – Eggcano + Chilli (Flaming skin)

Flamingo-gf potion – Walking Cane + Bird (Become flamingo’s girlfriend)

Flash potion – Eggcano + Giraffe Hoof (Run like fast)

Floating Potion – Bird (No clipping)

Flounder Potion – Fish (Flop around like a fish)

Flybux Potion – Robux + Bird (Become a flybux)

Flying-bean potion – Bird + Beans (Become a flying bean)

Flying-dutchman potion – Ghost + Fish (Become the flying dutchman)

Flying-eye potion – Cyclops Eye + Bird

Foryxe Potion – Foryxe’s Head (Become Foryxe)

Frankenstein potion – Undead + You (Become Frankenstein)

Frog potion – Frog (Become a frog)

Frog-boxing potion – Boxing Gloves + Frog (Boxing warts)

Frog-legs potion – Giraffe Hoof + Frog (Grow grog legs)

Fumblebottom potion – Kaden (Become Kaden Fumblebottom)

G-L free potions

Ghost-bee potion – Ghost + Honey (Become a ghost bee)

Ghost-elephant potion – Giant’s Ear + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost elephant)

Ghost-foryxe potion – Foryxe’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost Froyxekiwi)

Ghost-jandel potion – Jandel’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost Jandelkiwi)

Ghost-lizard potion – Chameleon + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost lizard)

Ghost-pig potion – Ghost + Pet Tags (Get a pet ghost pig)

Ghost-pumpkinpet potion – 2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a ghost pumpkin pet)

Ghost-snake potion – Pool Noodle + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost snake)

Ghost-spider potion – Spider + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost spider)

Ghost-unicorn potion – Fairy + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost unicorn)

Ghost-vision potion – Ghost + Rotten Sandwich (Enter the Ghost Dimension)

Ghostbuster-equipment potion – GhostHunter Gear (Get ghostbuster gear)

Ghostly Potion – Bird + Spider (Turn into a ghost)

Giant Potion – Giant’s Ear (Become massive)

Giant Squirts Potion – Giant’s Ear + Rotten Sandwich (Huge poo)

Giant-cyclops potion – Undead + Giant’s Ear (Become a Cyclops)

Giant-ray potion – Gun + Giant’s Ear (Shoot people with a giant laser)

Giant-snowball potion – Gingerbread Man + Giant’s Ear (Roll a giant snowball)

Gill potion – Axolotl (Grow gills)

Ginger-arms potion – Gingerbread Man + Pool Noodle (Get gingerbread arms)

Ginger-legs potion – Gingerbread Man + Giraffe Hoof (Get gingerbread legs)

Glowing potion – Eggcano + Chameleon (Make player glow in the dark)

Golden Potion – Robux + Fairy (Become a golden statue)

Grapple-tongue potion – Brain + Frog (Get a frogs tongue)

Gravity-Punch Potion – Boxing Gloves + Bird (Anti gravity punches)

Grim-reaper potion – Ghost + Undead (Become the Grim Reaper)

Grinch potion – Gingerbread Man + Spider (Become the Grinch)

Guest potion – Walking Cane + Pool Noodle (Become a guest)

Handed head potion – Brain + 2021 Pumpkin (Hold your own head)

Hat-Grower Potion – Robux + Giant’s Ear (Make your accessories grow)

Headless potion – Bird + Brain (Become headless)

Headless-horse potion – Giraffe Hoof + 2021 Pumpkin (Become a headless horse)

Headwards Potion – You + Brain (Turn your head upside down)

Heatseeking Potion – Dynamite + Bird + Dynamite (Dangerous flying)

Hibernation potion – Rotten Sandwich + Frog (Go to sleep)

High-Heel Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof (Wear high heels)

Honey potion – Honey (Become covered in honey)

Honeymelt potion – Chilli + Honey (Melt into honey)

Hot Potion – Chilli (Set on fire)

Hot-noodles potion – Eggcano (Get flaming noodle arms)

Hot-Punch Potion – Boxing Gloves + Chilli (Fire punchs)

Hot-rich potion – Eggcano + Robux (Get a dominus)

How did u find this? potion – Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chameleon (Rainbow arms)

Identity Theft Potion – You (Clone yourself)

Infinite potion – Fairy + Frog (Infinite double jump)

Invert Potion – Witches Brew (Invert the game)

Invisible Head Potion – Brain + Chameleon + Brain (Invisible head)

Invisible Potion – Brain + Chameleon (Turn invisible)

Iron Potion – Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear (Get big arms)

Jackbomb potion – Dynamite + 2021 Pumpkin (Drop a jack-o-bomb)

Jandel Potion – Jandel’s Head (Become Jandel)

Jayingee Potion – Jayingee (Become Jayingee)

Jellyfish potion – Pool Noodle + Fish (Become a Jellyfish)

Potion – Boxing Gloves + Dynamite (Explosive punches)

Ketchup-morph potion – Carrot + Eggcano (Become ketchup-man)

Korblox Potion – Robux + Giraffe Hoof (Get Korblox)

KSI potion – KSI (Become KSI)

Lanky potion – Justin (Become Lanky)

Leg Day Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Fairy (Get tiny legs)

Legged Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Spider (Grow spider legs)

Legs potion – Giraffe Hoof + Alien Parasite (Alien Legs)

Letss-gooo potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + You

Levitate Potion – Bird + Fairy (Levitate)

Levitation potion – Ghost (Levitate)

Lilyjump potion – Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Frog (Double jump and place a lilypad)

Lilypad-jumping potion – Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Frog + Frog (Jump up and down a lilypad)

Limp Potion – Pool Noodle + Rotten Sandwich (Ragdoll)Link Potion – Robux + You (Become the rich)

Lizard potion – Pet Tags + Chameleon (Get a pet lizard)

Long Head Potion – Brain + Beans (Stretchy head)

Long Neck Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Pool Noodle (Long neck)

Long Rat potion – Spider + Witches Brew + Pool Noodle (Become a rat)

Long-bee potion – Pool Noodle + Sleepy Bee (Become a sleepy bee)

M-R free potions

Magical potion – Fairy + Pet Tags (Get a pet unicorn)

Manublox potion – Manu (Become Manublox)

Mariofly potion – Mariofly5’s Mask (Become Mariofly5)

Marshmellow-giant potion – Ghost + Giant’s Ear (Become a giant marshmellow man)

Martian monkey potion – Jandel’s Head + Alien Parasite (Become a Martian Monkey)

Melon-morph potion – Carrot + Chameleon (Become a melon)

Melty potion – Eggcano + Rotten Sandwich (Turn into lava)

Mermaid Potion – Fairy + Fish (Turn into a mermaid)

Minions Potion – Fairy + Spider (Have spider pets)

Mole-morph potion – Carrot + Undead (Become a mushroom)

Movie-popcorn potion – Corn + Brain (Become popcorn)

Mr-explosion potion – Undead + Dynamite (Mr-explosion potion)

Mr. Rich Potion – Cyclops Eye

Mrs-potato-head potion – Carrot + Gingerbread Man + Fairy (Become Mrs Potato Head)

Mushroom-morph potion – Carrot + Cooked Turkey (Become a mushroom)

Neon potion – Chameleon + Alien Parasite (Become an alien)

Neon potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Witches Brew (Neon arms)

Neon-body potion – Chameleon + Disco Ball (Become the neon disco ball)

New Zealand potion – Pet Tags + Foryxe’s Head (Get a pet Kiwi)

New Zealand potion – Pet Tags + Jandel’s Head (Get a pet Kiwi)

New-years potion – New Year’s Ball (Become the New Year’s ball)

New-years-hat potion – Brain + New Year’s Ball (Spawn a New Year’s celebration hat)

New-years-sparkler potion – Dynamite + New Year’s Ball (Get a New Year’s sparkler)

Nexure potion – Nexure’s Head (Become Nexure)

Ninja-mask-of-awesome potion – Walking Cane + Eggcano (Spawn a ninja mask)

Nomer potion – Nomer’s Head (Become Nomer)

Noodle combo potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle (Get noodle arms)

Nuclear Potion – Dynamite + Giant’s Ear (Explosive hands)

Octo Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Fish (Become a octopus)

Oink potion – Pet Tags (Get a pet pig)

Old potion – Walking Cane (Become old)

Old-glinda potion – Walking Cane + Witches Brew (Become Old Glinda)

Old-movie-vision potion – Walking Cane + Pet Tags + Walking Cane + Ghost (Old movie vision)

Old-oz potion – Oz’s Wallet (Become the Old Oz)

Old-vision potion – Walking Cane + Ghost (Get old vision)

Onett potion – You + Honey (Become Onett)

Orange-pacghost potion – Ghost + Brain + Dynamite (Become an orange pacghost)

Parasite potion – Rotten Sandwich + Alien Parasite (Facehugger)

Pet frog potion – Frog + Pet Tags (Pet Frog)

Pet-pumpkin potion – 2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags (Get a pet pumpkin)

Pet-turkey potion – Cooked Turkey + Pet Tags (Get a pet turkey)

Pie-bee potion – Cooked Turkey + Honey (Become a pie-bee)

Pig Launcher potion – Gun + Pet Tags (Fire gurt)

Pink-pacghost potion – Ghost + Brain + Fairy (Become a pink pacghost)

Poison hair potion – Gun + Spider (Fire hair)

Poisoonn potion – Rotten Sandwich + Boxing Gloves (Poison people with punches)

Pool Noodley Potion – Pool Noodle (Give yourself noodle arms!)

Poopy-gun potion – Gun + Rotten Sandwich (Fire poop)

Popcorn-explosion potion – Corn + Beans (Explode into popcorn)

Popcorn-firework potion – Corn + Chilli (Turn into a popcorn firework)

Popcorn-gloves potion – Corn + Boxing Gloves (Explode into popcorn)

Popcorn-gun potion – Corn + Gun (Get a popcorn gun)

Popcorn-poop potion – Corn + Rotten Sandwich (Poop popcorn)

Popping Potion – Beans + Dynamite (Explode)

Potato-grenade potion – Cooked Turkey + Dynamite (Get a potato grenade)

Potato-head potion – Carrot + Gingerbread Man (Become Mr Potato head)

Potato-musket potion – Cooked Turkey + Gun (Get a potato gun)

Potion-arms potion – Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle (Noodle Arms)

PremiumSalad Potion – PremiumSalad (Become PremiumSalad)

Present potion – Gingerbread Man + You (Become a present)

Present-bomb potion – Gingerbread Man + Chilli (Get a present bomb)

Present-gloves potion – Gingerbread Man + Boxing Gloves (Get present boxing gloves)

Present-grenade potion – Gingerbread Man + Dynamite (Get a present grenade)

Present-poop potion – Gingerbread Man + Rotten Sandwich (Poop presents)

Prince potion – You + Frog (Become a prince)

Puffed Potion – Beans + Fish (Become a puffer fish)

Pumoodle potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin (Get pumpkin noodle arms)

Pump-gloves potion – Boxing Gloves + 2021 Pumpkin (Pumpkin Gloves)

Pump-legs potion – Giant’s Ear + 2021 Pumpkin (Grow pumpkin legs)

Pumpkin Potion – Witches Brew + Robux (Become a pumpkin)

Pumpkin-head potion – 2021 Pumpkin (Pumpkin head)

Punchy Potion – Boxing Gloves (Big boxing gloves)

Queenly potion – Honey + Robux (Become the Queen bee)

Ragdoll Potion – Brain + Rotten Sandwich (Ragdoll)

Rainbow-body potion – Honey + Chameleon (Turn into a rainbow)

Rainbow-popcorn-firework potion – Corn + Chilli + Chameleon (Turn into a rainbow popcorn firework)

Rainfro potion – Robux + Disco Ball + Chameleon (Get that rainbow afro)

Ratty Potion – Witches Brew + Spider (Become a rat)

Red-pacghost potion – Ghost + Brain (Become a red pacghost)

Revive-player potion – Undead + Witches Brew (Revive after drying)

RIP potion – Undead + Rotten Sandwich (Placed in a grave)

Robux Potion – Robux (Drop a trail of Robux)

Rocket Potion – Dynamite + Bird (Prepare for liftoff)

Rolling Potion – You + Pool Noodle (Noodle roll)

Rushhh potion – Giraffe Hoof + Honey (Sugar rush)

S-Z free potions

Sad-onion potion – Carrot + Fish (Become a sad-onion)

Salad-morph potion – Carrot + Spider (Become a salad)

Sally Potion – Pool Noodle + Cleetus’s Hat (Become Sally)

Sandwich-morph potion – Rotten Sandwich + You (Turn into a sandwich)

Sans-rider potion – Undead + Eggcano (Egg ghost rider)

Santa Potion – Gingerbread Man (Become Santa)

Scarecrow potion – Corn + Bird (Become a scarecrow)

Scared potion – Ghost + You (Get scared))

Shrink Ray Potion – Chameleon + Fairy (Shrink yourself to death)

Shrink ray potion – Gun + Fairy (Make people smaller)

Skeleton arms potion – Undead + Fairy (Get skeleton arms)

Skeleton wings potion – Undead + Bird (Grow skeleton wings)

Skeleton-spine potion – Undead (Grow a skeleton spine)

Skelly potion – Spider + 2021 Pumpkin (Become the skeleton)

Sketch Potion – Sketch (Become Sketch)

Skinny Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Fairy (Become skinny)

Skis potion – Gingerbread Man + Fish (Get skis)

Skull potion – Undead + Brain (Grow a skeleton head!

Skull-arms potion – 2021 Pumpkin + Spider + Pool Noodle + Chameleon (Get skeleton noodle arms)

Skull-legs potion – Undead + Giraffe Hoof (Grow skeleton legs)

Slenderrr potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Witches Brew (You found a note)

Slinky potion – Pool Noodle + Disco Ball (Become the Human Slinky)

Slowing Hoof Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Rotten Sandwich (Walk slower)

Smelling Potion – Witches Brew + Pool Noodle (Grow a witches nose)

Snowball-morph potion – Snowball (Become a ball of snow)

Spahetti potion – Chameleon + Fairy + Chameleon + Pool Noodle (Spaghetti arms)

Sparkler-head potion – Undead + Disco Ball (Sparkler head)

Speaker potion – Fairy + Disco Ball (Disco grenande)

Speckled Potion – Spider + Chameleon (Rainbow colored warts)

Speedy Potion – Giraffe Hoof (Speed your character up)

Spiderman potion – You + Spider (Spin webs)

Square Potion – Robux + Fish (Crab)

Squirting Potion – Rotten Sandwich (Poo sandwich)

Sssssssssss potion – Eggcano + Dynamite (Become a creeper)

Ssssssssssssss potion – Pet Tags + Pool Noodle (Get a pet snake)

Steamy potion – Eggcano + Fish (Turn into a cloud of steam)

Sticky-arms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Eggcano + Honey

Studded-brick potion – Walking Cane + Giraffe Hoof (Become a studded brick)

Sunburn potion – Chilli + You (Burning sun of death)

Sweet-arms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Honey (Honey flavored Noodle Arms)

Sweet-shot potion – Gun + 2021 Pumpkin (Fire candy)

Sweetball potion – Witches Brew + Honey (Throw a ball of honey)

Swim Potion – Bird + Fish (Swim in the air)

Tadpole potion – Fish + Frog (Become a tadpole)

Tail potion – Witches Brew + Disco Ball (Grow a tail)

Tall Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear (Get taller)

Teal-pacghost potion – Ghost + Brain + Fish (Become a teal pacghost)

Techno-viking potion – Giant’s Ear + Disco Ball (Become a Techno Viking)

Thicc potion – Giant’s Ear + Frog (Grow big legs)

Throw-tix potion – Walking Cane + Robux (Raining tix)

Ticking Potion – Brain + Dynamite (Head explodes)

Tiny Head Potion – Brain + Fairy (Shrink your head)

Tiny Potion – Fairy (Make yourself smaller)

Tomato-grenade potion – Carrot + Dynamite (Get a tomato grenade)

Tomato-morph potion – Carrot + Chilli (Become a tomato)

Truck Potion – Witches Brew + Giant’s Ear (Get big ears)

Trunk potion – Pet Tags + Giant’s Ear (Get a pet elephant)

Turkey potion – Turkey (Get a pet turkey)

Turkey-arms potion – Cooked Turkey + Pool Noodle (Get turkey arms)

Turkey-bow potion – Cooked Turkey + Bird (Get a turkey bow)

Turkey-dance potion – Cooked Turkey + Disco Ball (Do a turkey dance)

Turkey-dinner potion – Cooked Turkey (Eat turkey)

Turkey-leg-club potion – Cooked Turkey + Undead (Get a turkey leg weapon)

Turkey-legs potion – Cooked Turkey + Giraffe Hoof (Get turkey legs)

Turkey-poop potion – Cooked Turkey + Rotten Sandwich (Poop turkey eggs)

Turkey-Rex potion – Cooked Turkey + Giant’s Ear (Become a dino turkey)

Twitchy Potion – Witches Brew + Rotten Sandwich

Unresolved Size Potion – Fairy + Giant’s Ear (Keep getting smaller then bigger)

Upside Down Potion – You + Brain + You (Turn yourself upside down)

Vapor potion – Dynamite + Alien Parasite (Vaporize yourself)

Void star potion – Void Star (Become a void star)

Vomit Potion – Witches Brew + Beans

Wall walker potion – Giraffe Hoof + Frog + Spider (Walk on walls)

Warty Potion – Spider (Get Warts)

Watergun potion – Gun + Fish (Squirt gun)

Wide Load Potion – Beans + Giant’s Ear (Get wide)

Winged-bean potion – Walking Cane + Beans (Become a flying bean)

Witchy Potion – Witches Brew + You (Become Glinda)

Wizard Potion – Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head (Become Oz)

Xmas-bee potion – Gingerbread Man + Honey (Become a xmas-bee)

Xmas-spine potion – Gingerbread Man + Walking Cane (Get a Xmas-spine)

Youkin potion – You + 2021 Pumpkin (Youkin potion)

Zero-gravity potion – Bird + Alien Parasite (Anti-gravity)

Zom-bee potion – Undead + Honey (Become a zom-bee)

Zombie Potion – Brain (Become a zombie)

Zombie-fish potion – Undead + Fish (Become a zombie fish)

Wacky Wizards Premium Potions List

The below potions require at least one Premium Ingredient which can be purchased with Gems. You can farm Gems by completing daily quests within Robux. Here are all the free potions in Wacky Wizards in alphabetical order:

A-F premium potions

60’s Potion – Magic Seed + Fairy

Abduction potion – Alien Parasite + Wheel + AirStrike (Abduct people in PVP)

Accelerating Potion – Beard + Giraffe Hoof

Air Walk Potion – Bird + Frozen Egg

Airbender-glider potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird + Anime Sword of Destiny (Get an air glider)

Airstrike potion – AirStrike (Call in an airstrike)

Akimbo-katanas potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Corn (Equip 2 katanas)

Anime-run potion – Anime Sword of Destiny (Run like anime)

Ant Potion – Wheel + Spider

Aquaman potion – Superhero Cape + Fish (Become Aquaman)

Beany potion – Mr. Cauldron + Beans (Become a can of beans)

Bee mount potion – Honey + Mount (Get a bee mount)

Bee-swarm potion – AirStrike + Honey (Bee Swarm)

Beed potion – Zeus’s Beard + Honey (Spawn Bees)

Believe-it potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Eggcano (Believe it potion)

Big-gun potion – AirStrike + Giant’s Ear (Get a big gun)

Blastoff potion – Mr. Cauldron + Bird (Become a rocket)

Blizzard potion – Cloud + Frozen Egg (Blizzard)

Blue-flame-sword potion – Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny + Fish (Equip a powerful blue sword)

Bouncy potion – Mr. Cauldron + Pool Noodle (Place a trampoline)

Burning Car Potion – Wheel + Chilli

Bux Walk Potion – Robux + Frozen Egg

Candycane-arms potion – 2021 Snowman + Pool Noodle (Get candy cane arms)

Candycane-legs potion – 2021 Snowman + Giraffe Hoof (Get candy cane legs)

Candycane-sword potion – Walking Cane + Corn + 2021 Snowman (Get candy cane sword)

Cannon potion – Mr. Cauldron + Dynamite (Become a cannon)

Car-seat potion – Mr. Cauldron + Wheel (Become a car)

Cauldron potion – Mr. Cauldron (Become a working cauldron)

Caveman Potion – You + Frozen Egg

Classic-tree potion – Walking Cane + Magic Seed (Become a tree)

Clone Army Potion – You + Magic Seed

Control-jump potion – Zeus’s Beard + Frog (Control your jump height)

Cooker potion – Mr. Cauldron + Chilli (Cook players)

Cursed-gloves potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Boxing Gloves (Get cursed gloves)

Death Potion – Witches Brew + Magic Seed

Dizzy Potion – Hat of Gears + Brain

Dragonblox-z potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Brain (Dragonblox Z)

Earth-morph potion – Cloud + You (Become Earth)

Earthquake potion – Cloud + Carrot + Cloud (Earthquake)

Elf potion – 2021 Snowman + Fairy (Become an elf)

Energy-ball potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Ghost (Fire an energyball)

Erupting potion – Eggcano + Hat of Gears (Summon a volcano)

Explodespell Potion – Witches Brew + Beard

Fart-villain potion – Rotten Sandwich + Superhero Cape (Become a fart- villain)

Festive-hat potion – 2021 Snowman + You (Get a festive hat)

Festive-zombie potion – 2021 Snowman + Undead (Become a festive zombie)

Fire napalm potion – AirStrike + Chilli (Fire napalm)

Fire-bow potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Gun (Get a fire bow)

Fire-nado potion – Cloud + Eggcano (Spawn fire tornadoes)

Fire-statue potion – Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard + Eggcano (Turn players golden)

Flame-sword potion – Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny (Equip a flame sword)

Flash potion – Superhero Cape + Giraffe Hoof (Super speed)

Floating Potion – Witches Brew + Hat of Gears

Flying Poo Potion – Hat of Gears + Bird + Rotten Sandwich

Freeze storm potion – AirStrike + Frozen Egg (Create a storm that freezes players)

Freeze-burn potion – Frozen Egg + Chilli (Freeze to death)

Freeze-gun potion – Gun + Frozen Egg (Freeze others)!)

Frog-mount potion – Mount + Frog (Ride a frog)

Frog-rain potion – Cloud + Frog (Raining frogs)

Froggirl potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Frog (Become a frog girl)

Frozen Potion – Frozen Egg

Frozen potion – Frozen Egg + Magic Seed (Become a frozen tree)

Frozen-hit Potion – Boxing Gloves + Frozen Egg (Freezing punches)

Fuse Potion – Hat of Gears + Dynamite

Fuser potion – Mr. Cauldron + Chameleon (Fuse into players around you)

Fuser potion – Mr. Cauldron + Fairy

G-L premium potions

Ghost-forcefield potion – Ghost + Frozen Egg (Get a ghost forcefield)

Ghost-penguin potion – Frozen Egg + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost penguin)

Giant mount potion – Mount + Giant’s Ear (Ride an elephant)

Gingerbread Man potion – 2021 Snowman + Giant’s Ear (Run fast)

Giraffe mount potion – Mount + Giraffe Hoof (Ride a giraffe)

God Potion – Beard

Golden Tree Potion – Robux + Magic Seed

Goldify Potion – Robux + Fairy + Chameleon + Beard

Green-dude potion – Superhero Cape + Giant’s Ear (Become a green dude)

Ground-pound potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Giraffe Hoof (Ground AOE attack)

Gun-fire potion – AirStrike + Gun (Fire guns… what?)Hail potion – Cloud + Rotten Sandwich (Hail Storm)

Happy feet potion – Frozen Egg + Pet Tags (Get a pet penguin)

Hard As Potion – Magic Seed + Chameleon + Hat of Gears

Headdle Potion – Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof + Brain

Honey-walk potion – Honey + Frozen Egg (Walk on water with honey)

Hoombox Potion – Hat of Gears + Beard

Hot-air balloon potion – Mr. Cauldron + Giant’s Ear (Hot Air Balloon)

Hot-coco potion – 2021 Snowman + Beans (Hot chocolate)

Human Flight Potion – Beard + Bird

Human-torch potion – Superhero Cape + Chilli (Become human torch)

Hurricane potion – Cloud + Fish + Cloud (Spawn a hurricane)

Ice Potion – Frozen Egg + Chameleon

Iced-skin potion – Eggcano + Chilli + Frozen Egg (Have frozen skin)

Icy-arm potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Frozen Egg (Fire noodle arms)

IED potion – AirStrike + Beans (Spawn a bean can IED)

Infectious Potion – Beard + Rotten Sandwich

Invisible potion – Superhero Cape + Chameleon (Become invisible)

Ivy potion – Superhero Cape + Magic Seed (The poison ivy)

Jetpack Potion – Hat of Gears + Bird

Kachow Potion – Wheel + Beard

Landmine potion – Mr. Cauldron + Giraffe Hoof (Drop a landmine)

Laser-strike potion – Alien Parasite + AirStrike (Laser strike)

Last-skyfolder potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird (Become arrow head)

Lava-walk potion – Eggcano + Frozen Egg (Walk on lava)

Leafy Potion – Magic Seed

Let’s goo Potion – Wheel + Beans

Light-headed potion – 2021 Snowman + Brain (Become light headed)

Lightning potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Frozen Egg (Become Electric)

Lightning-blast potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Dynamite (Cast a powerful lightning spell)

Lightningstorm potion – Cloud + Dynamite (Spawn a thunderstorm)

Limo Potion – Wheel + Pool Noodle

Lizzzard mount potion – Mount + Chameleon (Ride a lizard)

M-R premium potions

Manbat potion – Superhero Cape + Robux (Become a manbat)

Meatball-rain potion – Cloud + Beans (Raining Meatballs)

Melting potion – Frozen Egg + Witches Brew (Melt)

Meteorite Potion – Beard + Beans

Monster Potion – Wheel + Giant’s Ear

New Zealand mount potion – Mount + Foryxe’s Head (Ride a Kiwi)

New Zealand mount potion – Mount + Jandel’s Head (Ride a Kiwi)

Ninja potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Spider (Become a ninja)

Ninjaflake potion – Gingerbread Man + Anime Sword of Destiny (Get a ninjaflake)

Oink mount potion – Mount (Ride a pig)

Old-candycane potion – 2021 Snowman + Walking Cane (Become an old person)

Ornament-grenade potion – 2021 Snowman + Dynamite (Christmas explosion)

P9. Bushy Potion – Magic Seed + Chameleon

P90: Lilypad-morph potion – Magic Seed + Frog (Morph into a lilypad)

Penguin mount potion – Mount + Frozen Egg (Ride a penguin)

Planet-orbit potion – Cloud + Alien Parasite (Planetary Orbit)

Portal potion – Superhero Cape + Gun (Spawn portals)

Pressing potion – Mr. Cauldron + Eggcano (Become a volcana)

Purple-car potion – Superhero Cape + Wheel

Purple-dude potion – Superhero Cape + Zeus’s Beard (Purple Dude)

Rain-cloud potion – Cloud + Ghost (Rain cloud)

Rich Potion – Wheel + Robux

Rock Bender Potion – Magic Seed + Beard

Rock potion – Cloud + Carrot (Become a rock)

Rocket-sled potion – Gingerbread Man + Wheel (Become a rocket powered Santa sled)

Rotation Potion – (Rot Pot) Hat of Gears

S-Y premium potions

Sabre potion – Superhero Cape + Boxing Gloves

Saddle Potion – Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof

Sandstorm potion – Cloud + Giraffe Hoof (Spawn a sandstorm)

Sansrider-motorcycle potion – Undead + Eggcano + Wheel (Get a motorcycle)

Shocking-Hit Potion – Boxing Gloves + Zeus’s Beard (Punches have electricity)

Shrink-beam potion – AirStrike + Fairy (Hit people and shrink them to death)

Shroom Potion – Magic Seed + Rotten Sandwich

Size Controller Potion – Fairy + Giant’s Ear + Beard

Slip Potion – Giraffe Hoof + Frozen Egg

Snowflake-firework potion – 2021 Snowman + Chilli (Become a snowflake firework)

Snowman potion – 2021 Snowman (Become a snowman)

Snowman-pet potion – 2021 Snowman + Pet Tags (Get a pet snowman)

Spider-dude potion – Superhero Cape + Spider (Become Spider-Dude)

Spinny legs potion – Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Hat of Gears (Spinny legs)

Spooky mount potion – Mount + Spider (Ride a spider)

Ssssssssssssss potion – Mount + Pool Noodle (Get eaten by a snake)

Statue Potion – Chameleon + Beard

Stickybomb potion – Hat of Gears + Dynamite + Honey (Throw a sticky bomb)

Stumped Potion – Magic Seed + Giraffe Hoof

Superman potion – Superhero Cape (Become superman)

Sus Potion – Hat of Gears + Beans

Sus-gun potion – Hat of Gears + Beans + Gun

Sus-O-Ween Potion – Hat of Gears + Beans + 2021 Pumpkin (Become Sus Of Ween)

Sus-punch potion – Hat of Gears + Beans + Boxing Gloves (Punch people sus)

Take off Potion – Wheel + Bird

Teeny Wheel Potion – Wheel + Fairy

Teleportation Potion – Beard + Fairy

Throbux Potion – Robux + Hat of Gears

Throw nukes potion – AirStrike + Dynamite (Throw nukes)

Titan potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Giant’s Ear (Attack on Roblox)

Tornado potion – Cloud (Spawn Tornadoes)

Tsunami potion – Cloud + Fish (Spawn tsunami)

UFO potion – Alien Parasite + Wheel (Fly a UFO)

Ugly-sweater potion – 2021 Snowman + Fish (Get an ugly sweater)

Uni potion – Hat of Gears + Frog (Ride a unicycle)

Unicorn mount potion – Mount + Fairy (Ride a unicorn)

Unlucky Potion – Beard + Dynamite

Vehicle Potion – Wheel

Waterwalking Potion – Fish + Frozen Egg

Werewolf potion – Superhero Cape + Witches Brew (Become a werewolf)

Xmas-tree potion – Gingerbread Man + Magic Seed (Become a Xmas tree!)

Yeti potion – 2021 Snowman + Frozen Egg (Become an abominable snowman)

