Roblox Treasure Quest codes (March 2022) – How to get free Potions and Gold

Codes for Treasure Quest in Roblox can help you to get free items like Potions, Gold, Weapons, and Backpack Slots. In March 2022, there are a handful of codes available.

Treasure Quest is a dungeon-crawling RPG experience that can be played in Roblox. The main objectives are to defeat monsters, collect weapons and armor, complete quests, and unlock more dungeons to explore.

Whether you choose to play as a Warrior or a Wizard, redeemable codes can help you on your dungeon crawls. They do expire fast, but if you manage to use one you can get free items like Potions and Gold.

Advertisement

We’ve gathered every available Treasure Quest code to use in Roblox during March 2022.

Contents

Treasure Quest codes in Roblox (March 2022)

Below are all of the currently active codes you can claim in Treasure Quest. These have been checked, and are confirmed to be working as of March 2, 2022.

Read More: Ninja Legends codes

We’ll keep this list updated whenever new codes get added, so make sure you check back soon!

Code Items SMOGSANCTUM 1 XP Potion NEWDUNGEONHYPE 1 Luck Potion TYSM400MILLIONVISITS 1 Luck Potion

Players will soon be able to get a Gold Potion by using the code ‘verycoolcode’, although this will only be available once the game gets 300,000 likes on the official Roblox page.

How to redeem Treasure Quest codes in Roblox

Before you can redeem Treasure Quest codes, you’ll need to complete the Tutorial Dungeon, so make sure you’ve done that first (it shouldn’t take you too long).

Advertisement

Once you’ve finished the Tutorial Dungeon, follow these steps to redeem codes:

Launch the Treasure Quest game in Roblox. Tap on the Twitter symbol to the right of the screen. Enter one of the codes from our list above. Hit the checkmark button and collect your rewards!

Full list of expired Treasure Quest codes

Below are all of the expired codes that could previously be claimed in Treasure Quest:

Code Items 10storage 10 Backpack Slots 300MILLIONVISITS 10 Backpack Slots BOSSFIGHT 1 Luck Potion endlessmode Random Effect FEDERATIONGRIND Luck Effect FRANKENSTEIN 1 Luck Potion freecoins 500 Gold GHOUL 1 XP Potion happy4thofjuly Random Effect HAUNTED 1 Luck Potion KNIGHTMARE 1 XP Potion LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY 1 Luck Potion newdungeon 500 Gold REWRITE1 10 Backpack slots REWRITE2 1 XP Potion REWRITE3 1 Luck Potion SHOPUPDATE 1 Speed Potion SPOOKY 1 Luck Potion SUMMERTIME2021 1 XP Potion SUNSHINE 1 XP Potion SUPERSUNNY 1 Luck Potion treasure 500 Gold VACATION 1 Unique Potion

What are Treasure Quest codes used for in Roblox?

Treasure Quest codes are freebies given out by the creators over at Nosniy Games. The most common rewards are Potions that give buffs such as increased Luck, Speed, or XP in the game.

Read More: Roblox promo codes

However, on rare occasions, there are better items such as Gold or Backpack Storage given out via codes, so it’s always worth checking to see if there are any new codes to redeem before playing.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Treasure Quest codes in Roblox for March 2022.

Advertisement

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Honkai Impact codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes | Cookie Run: Kingdom codes | Rocket League codes | Boku No Roblox Remastered codes | Island Royale codes | Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel codes | Idle Heroes codes | Bad Business codes | Ro Ghoul codes | NBA 2K Mobile codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes | Reaper 2 codes | Call of Duty creator codes | Clash Royale creator codes | Warframe promo codes