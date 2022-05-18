 Roblox Treasure Quest codes (June 2022) - How to get free Potions and Gold - Dexerto
Logo
Roblox

Roblox Treasure Quest codes (June 2022) – How to get free Potions and Gold

Published: 18/May/2022 12:00 Updated: 10/Jun/2022 11:38

by Daniel Megarry
A poster for Treasure Quest in Roblox
Nosniy Games

Share

Roblox

Codes for Treasure Quest in Roblox can help you to get free items like Gold and Luck Potions, Weapons, or even Backpack Slots, and in June 2022, there are a handful of different codes available.

Treasure Quest is a dungeon-crawling RPG experience that can be played in Roblox. The main objectives are to defeat monsters, collect weapons and armor, complete quests, and unlock more dungeons to explore.

Whether you choose to play as a Warrior or a Wizard, redeemable codes can help you on your dungeon crawls. They do expire fast, but if you manage to use one you can get free items like Potions and Gold.

Advertisement

We’ve gathered every available Treasure Quest code to use in Roblox during June 2022.

Updated June 10, 2022, to add new codes and confirm code validity.

Contents

A player using Treasure Quest codes
Nosniy Games
Codes will make beating the game’s dungeons a lot easier.

Treasure Quest codes in Roblox (June 2022)

Below are all of the currently active codes you can claim in Treasure Quest. These have been checked, and are confirmed to be working as of June 10, 2022.

We’ll keep this list updated whenever new codes get added, so make sure you check back soon!

Code Items
GOODLUCKPLZ!!! (NEW)
 1 Luck Potion
BRIGHT&SUNNY (NEW)
 1 Speed Potion
BOOST 1 Gold Potion
MONOLITHRETURNS
 1 Luck Potion
SPRING2022
 1 XP Potion
verycoolcode
 1 Gold Potion

A new code will drop once the official Roblox page reaches 300k likes.

How to redeem Treasure Quest codes in Roblox

Before you can redeem Treasure Quest codes, you’ll need to complete the Tutorial Dungeon, so make sure you’ve done that first (it shouldn’t take you too long).

Advertisement

Once you’ve finished the Tutorial Dungeon, follow these steps to redeem codes:

  1. Launch the Treasure Quest game in Roblox.
  2. Tap on the Twitter symbol to the right of the screen.
  3. Enter one of the codes from our list above.
  4. Hit the checkmark button and collect your rewards!

"A

Full list of expired Treasure Quest codes

Below are all of the expired codes that could previously be claimed in Treasure Quest:

Code Items
SMOGSANCTUM
 1 XP Potion
SECRET
 1 Gold Potion
WHAT
 1 Luck Potion
drip
 1 Speed Potion
QUIRKY
 1 Lucky Potion
RATIO
 1 Gold Potion
AMOGUS
 1 Speed Potion
SAUCE
 1 XP Potion
WHOASKED
 1 XP Potion
STRONK
 1 Damage Potion
BOZO
 1 Gold Potion
POG
 1 XP Potion
PAUSE
 1 Luck Potion
ICYBOI 1 XP Potion
blizmid
 Avalanche weapon
NOOB
 1 Gold Potion
NEWDUNGEONHYPE
 1 Luck Potion
10storage 10 Backpack Slots
TYSM400MILLIONVISITS 1 Luck Potion
300MILLIONVISITS 10 Backpack Slots
BOSSFIGHT 1 Luck Potion
endlessmode Random Effect
FEDERATIONGRIND Luck Effect
FRANKENSTEIN 1 Luck Potion
freecoins 500 Gold
GHOUL 1 XP Potion
happy4thofjuly Random Effect
HAUNTED 1 Luck Potion
KNIGHTMARE 1 XP Potion
LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY 1 Luck Potion
newdungeon 500 Gold
REWRITE1 10 Backpack slots
REWRITE2 1 XP Potion
REWRITE3 1 Luck Potion
SHOPUPDATE 1 Speed Potion
SPOOKY 1 Luck Potion
SUMMERTIME2021 1 XP Potion
SUNSHINE 1 XP Potion
SUPERSUNNY 1 Luck Potion
treasure 500 Gold
VACATION 1 Unique Potion

What are Treasure Quest codes used for in Roblox?

Treasure Quest codes are freebies given out by the creators over at Nosniy Games. The most common rewards are Potions that give buffs such as increased Luck, Speed, or XP in the game.

However, on rare occasions, there are better items such as Gold or Backpack Storage given out via codes, so it’s always worth checking to see if there are any new codes to redeem before playing.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Treasure Quest codes in Roblox for June 2022.

Advertisement

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

Anime Fighters Simulator codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codesArchero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes | Cookie Run: Kingdom codes | Rocket League codes | Slayers Unleashed codes

Advertisement
Advertisement