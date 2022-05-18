Roblox Treasure Quest codes (June 2022) – How to get free Potions and Gold

Codes for Treasure Quest in Roblox can help you to get free items like Gold and Luck Potions, Weapons, or even Backpack Slots, and in June 2022, there are a handful of different codes available.

Treasure Quest is a dungeon-crawling RPG experience that can be played in Roblox. The main objectives are to defeat monsters, collect weapons and armor, complete quests, and unlock more dungeons to explore.

Whether you choose to play as a Warrior or a Wizard, redeemable codes can help you on your dungeon crawls. They do expire fast, but if you manage to use one you can get free items like Potions and Gold.

We’ve gathered every available Treasure Quest code to use in Roblox during June 2022.

Updated June 10, 2022, to add new codes and confirm code validity.

Contents

Treasure Quest codes in Roblox (June 2022)

Below are all of the currently active codes you can claim in Treasure Quest. These have been checked, and are confirmed to be working as of June 10, 2022.

We’ll keep this list updated whenever new codes get added, so make sure you check back soon!

Code Items GOODLUCKPLZ!!! (NEW)

1 Luck Potion BRIGHT&SUNNY (NEW)

1 Speed Potion BOOST 1 Gold Potion MONOLITHRETURNS

1 Luck Potion SPRING2022

1 XP Potion verycoolcode

1 Gold Potion

A new code will drop once the official Roblox page reaches 300k likes.

How to redeem Treasure Quest codes in Roblox

Before you can redeem Treasure Quest codes, you’ll need to complete the Tutorial Dungeon, so make sure you’ve done that first (it shouldn’t take you too long).

Once you’ve finished the Tutorial Dungeon, follow these steps to redeem codes:

Launch the Treasure Quest game in Roblox. Tap on the Twitter symbol to the right of the screen. Enter one of the codes from our list above. Hit the checkmark button and collect your rewards!

Full list of expired Treasure Quest codes

Below are all of the expired codes that could previously be claimed in Treasure Quest:

Code Items SMOGSANCTUM

1 XP Potion SECRET

1 Gold Potion WHAT

1 Luck Potion drip

1 Speed Potion QUIRKY

1 Lucky Potion RATIO

1 Gold Potion AMOGUS

1 Speed Potion SAUCE

1 XP Potion WHOASKED

1 XP Potion STRONK

1 Damage Potion BOZO

1 Gold Potion POG

1 XP Potion PAUSE

1 Luck Potion ICYBOI 1 XP Potion blizmid

Avalanche weapon NOOB

1 Gold Potion NEWDUNGEONHYPE

1 Luck Potion 10storage 10 Backpack Slots TYSM400MILLIONVISITS 1 Luck Potion 300MILLIONVISITS 10 Backpack Slots BOSSFIGHT 1 Luck Potion endlessmode Random Effect FEDERATIONGRIND Luck Effect FRANKENSTEIN 1 Luck Potion freecoins 500 Gold GHOUL 1 XP Potion happy4thofjuly Random Effect HAUNTED 1 Luck Potion KNIGHTMARE 1 XP Potion LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY 1 Luck Potion newdungeon 500 Gold REWRITE1 10 Backpack slots REWRITE2 1 XP Potion REWRITE3 1 Luck Potion SHOPUPDATE 1 Speed Potion SPOOKY 1 Luck Potion SUMMERTIME2021 1 XP Potion SUNSHINE 1 XP Potion SUPERSUNNY 1 Luck Potion treasure 500 Gold VACATION 1 Unique Potion

What are Treasure Quest codes used for in Roblox?

Treasure Quest codes are freebies given out by the creators over at Nosniy Games. The most common rewards are Potions that give buffs such as increased Luck, Speed, or XP in the game.

However, on rare occasions, there are better items such as Gold or Backpack Storage given out via codes, so it’s always worth checking to see if there are any new codes to redeem before playing.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Treasure Quest codes in Roblox for June 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

