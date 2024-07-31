Roblox The Games 2024: Creator teams, games & rewards

Roblox The Games 2024: Creator teams, games & rewardsRoblox
A new Roblox event called The Games is here and it pits the best creators against one another. Here are all the teams, games, and free rewards you can grab during the event.
Roblox had two major events this year, The Hunt, which brought back Egg Hunt-style gaming, and The Classic, which introduced some of the platform’s historical games. However, another event has arrived, this time only for the greatest Roblox content producers competing for the top prize.
The event is dubbed The Games, and five teams of three Roblox creators each will compete in some of the most popular games to see who can be the first to win everything. They will need to gather all of the badges in each game before anybody else in order to win.
However, players can also assist their favorite team to win by supporting them and helping them claim those badges.
Here are all the creators, games and free rewards fans can win during The Games 2024 Roblox event.
All participating teams in Roblox The Games 2024
Five creator teams are participating in Roblox The Games 2024. Players will be able to choose a team of their choice in The Games hub and complete objectives across several games to help their favorite creator team win.
Here are all the participating teams and the creators on each side:
- Crimson Cats – KreekCraft, Lana Rae and Nightfoxx
- Pink Warriors – iBella, MrBooshot, Pinkleaf
- Angry Canary – iBugou, DUDU Betero, ytowak
- Giant Feet – MeEnyu, SocksFor3, ProjectSupreme
- Mighty Ninjas – Betroner y Noangu, Raconidas, Rovi23
You can head to The Games 2024 hub on the Roblox website and log in with your account to support your team and begin your quests.
All Roblox games in The Games 2024
As of yet, there’s been no official list of Roblox games released that will be a part of The Games 2024. However, several leaks on social media have listed these games that are rumored to appear during the event:
- Bee Swarm Simulator
- Pull A Sword
- Blade Ball
- Survive the Killer
- Arsenal
- RoBeats
- Gym League
- Watermelon GO
- Ultimate Football
- Real Futbol 24
- Midnight Racing: Tokyo
- Horse Race Simulator
- Sharkbite 2
- Slap Battles
- Bad Business
- Driving Empire
- Drive World
- Super Golf
- Tongue Battles
- LDS Fighting
- Dress to Impress
- Creatures of Sonaria
- Adopt Me
- Strongman Simulator
- Fishing Simulator
- Michael’s Zombies
Players will be able to see quests in each game that upon completion will grant them a badge. The team with the highest number of badges during The Games wins.
Are there any free Roblox rewards in The Games?
There will be two kinds of rewards that Roblox players will be able to claim during The Games. First would be the UGC items that Roblox is releasing for free and some will set you back a few Robux in the Marketplace.
However, players who have joined a team and manage to earn a set number of badges for their creator team will also win team jerseys and an accessory item themed after that team during The Games.
That’s all we’ve got so far about The Games 2024 in Roblox. We’ll make sure to keep this hub updated as more info is released.