Roblox Stand Proud codes (April 2023): Free Yen & more

Roblox Stand Proud offers an exhilarating experience to fans of the famous anime series Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. However, to win several fights in the game, players need Yen to purchase more power-ups and boosts. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in April 2023 that can help you get those easily.

Stand Proud, a game in Roblox, takes inspiration from the famous anime series Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure as players are instantly dropped into action to fight their nemesis and emerge victorious. Players can kick some serious butt and pack heavy punches using the abilities that they can get in the game.

However, before players can toss their characters into battle, they must spend money on a variety of power-ups and skills to make them even more effective. You may find other Roblox games with a similar gameplay style to Anime Fighters Simulator and Boku No Roblox.

Still, if you’re having trouble making ends meet in a competitive environment where your opponents are always getting stronger, redeeming codes that offer you access to free resources is a great way to avoid the grind.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Stand Proud in April 2023.

Contents

Roblox Players can get free yen to purchase stands using some Stand Proud codes

Working Roblox Stand Proud Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of working Roblox Stand Proud Codes for April 2023.

Code Items WeReached2kPlayers 7,999 Yen ThanksFor40k 6499 Yen PurpleOverMyHead 1.5k Yen MonstersInMyBasement 5k Yen SORRYFORTHETROUBLE 10,000 Yen YoAngelo 3,000 Yen NewUpdate1_5 5,000 Yen ListenTo_acloudyskyefor 1,000 Yen NoWay32kLike 5,999 Yen ThanksFor31kLikes 9,999 Yen WOWThanksFor1kPlayers 4,999 Yen SorryMobilePlayers 1,999 Yen ICantSaveYou 4,999 Yen MaintenanceIsOver 10,000 Yen StandingProudReleasedLol 5,000 Yen Likes30K 2,000 Yen

Expired Roblox Stand Proud Codes in April 2023

As of April 2023, there are no expired Codes in Roblox Stand Proud. You can use all the previous codes listed above to redeem the corresponding rewards in Roblox.

However, as soon as a code is no longer valid, we’ll update this article to reflect that.

Roblox Players can redeem the codes in the list above in this window

How to redeem Stand Proud Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Stand Proud in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Stand Proud on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Locate the blue Twitter icon on the left side of your screen and click on it. Once there, enter a working code in the Enter Code Here box from the list above. Press the Submit button to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Stand Proud codes grant access to an array of resources that are useful for becoming the ultimate fighter in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Stand Proud codes in Roblox for April 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

