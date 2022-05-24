Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes (May 2022): How to redeem free XP, Spins & more

Rojutsu Blox codes in Roblox can be redeemed to provide free XP, Spins, Cursed Energy Color, and more — so here are all the latest codes to redeem in May 2022.

The Roblox-based game, Rojutsu Blox, offers a ton of redeemable codes every month, rewarding you with everything you’ll need to help you level up your adventure.

As the name suggests, the game is inspired by the evergreen manga Jujutsu Kaisen, and in it, you’ll have to overcome evil through a whole host of battles. Read on to find out everything you’ll need in order to progress through the game in May 2022.

Updated May 24, 2022, to check for code validity.

Contents

Rojutsu Blox codes in Roblox (May 2022)

Below, we’ve listed all of the eight currently active Rojutsu Blox codes that players can claim as of May 24, 2022.

Make sure to check back for weekly updates, where we’ll inform you of any new releases (or alternatively, codes that have expired).

Code Items !PremSpin7 Premium Spin !PremSpin8 Premium Spin !RegSpin5 Regular Spin !RegSpin4 Regular Spin !PrestCode7 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level (New) !PrestCode8 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level (New) !ReColor7 Random Cursed Energy Color !ReColor8 Random Cursed Energy Color

How to redeem Rojutsu Blox codes in Roblox

Rojustu Blox codes can be redeemed easily from the in-game menu, but in case you’re unfamiliar with where they need to be entered, simply follow these steps to get your rewards:

Launch Rojutsu Blox and click on the ‘ Play’ button.

button. Upon loading into the game, press the M button , which will reveal the Settings menu .

, which will reveal the . Click on the ‘ Codes’ button on the right-hand side of the menu.

on the right-hand side of the menu. Copy any of the active codes from the chart above and paste them into the space.

Click on ‘Check Code’ to receive the respective rewards.

Full list of Rojutsu Blox expired codes

The list below shows all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards that they previously redeemed:

Code Items !EXPCode1 500,000 XP !SpinCode1 30x Spins and 5x Premium Spin code !SpinCode2 60x Spins and 15x Premium Spins code !SpinCode3 150x Spins and 30x Premium Spins code !SpinCode4 90x Spins !Data2 200x Premium Spins, 50,000 Yen, 1M XP !FirstResetCode Free stat reset !ResetCode2 Free stat reset !ResetCode4 Free stat reset !Spin2 45x Spins !Spin3 30x Spins !Spin4 90x Spins !PremiumSpin2 15x Premium Spins !PremiumSpin4 20x Premium Spins !ReBalance 100k XP !ReBalance2 30 mins 1.5x XP !BloodCurse 90x Spins !Parties 50x Spins !ReKatana 10 Premium Spins, 45x Spins, 15 minutes 1.5x XP !OtherFixes 30 minutes 1.5x XP and 15x Premium Spins !Curtain ??? !Upd3 60x Spins, 2,500 Yen, 50,000 XP, 30 minutes 1.5x XP !PlantUpdate 30x Spins, 5x Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 XP !GiftsForAll 30x Spins, 5x Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 XP !NewShop 5x Premium Spins, 30x Spins, 10,000 Yen !Fix2 45x Spins

What are Rojutsu Blox codes used for in Roblox?

Rojutsu Blox codes are used to gain free in-game items like XP, Spins, Cursed Energy Color, and sometimes even Yen.

These will make it much easier for you to level up your character, helping you to take on those pesky demons in battle without breaking a sweat.

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about Rojutsu Blox promo codes for May 2022.

