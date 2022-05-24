Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes (May 2022): How to redeem free XP, Spins & more

Rojutsu Blox codes in Roblox can be redeemed to provide free XP, Spins, Cursed Energy Color, and more — so here are all the latest codes to redeem in May 2022.
The Roblox-based game, Rojutsu Blox, offers a ton of redeemable codes every month, rewarding you with everything you’ll need to help you level up your adventure.
As the name suggests, the game is inspired by the evergreen manga Jujutsu Kaisen, and in it, you’ll have to overcome evil through a whole host of battles. Read on to find out everything you’ll need in order to progress through the game in May 2022.
Updated May 24, 2022, to check for code validity.
Contents
- Rojutsu Blox codes in Roblox
- How to redeem codes
- All expired Rojutsu Blox codes in 2022
- What are codes in Rojutsu Blox used for?
Rojutsu Blox codes in Roblox (May 2022)
Below, we’ve listed all of the eight currently active Rojutsu Blox codes that players can claim as of May 24, 2022.
Make sure to check back for weekly updates, where we’ll inform you of any new releases (or alternatively, codes that have expired).
How to redeem Rojutsu Blox codes in Roblox
Rojustu Blox codes can be redeemed easily from the in-game menu, but in case you’re unfamiliar with where they need to be entered, simply follow these steps to get your rewards:
- Launch Rojutsu Blox and click on the ‘Play’ button.
- Upon loading into the game, press the M button, which will reveal the Settings menu.
- Click on the ‘Codes’ button on the right-hand side of the menu.
- Copy any of the active codes from the chart above and paste them into the space.
- Click on ‘Check Code’ to receive the respective rewards.
Full list of Rojutsu Blox expired codes
The list below shows all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards that they previously redeemed:
|Code
|Items
|!EXPCode1
|
500,000 XP
|!SpinCode1
|
30x Spins and 5x Premium Spin code
|!SpinCode2
|
60x Spins and 15x Premium Spins code
|!SpinCode3
|
150x Spins and 30x Premium Spins code
|!SpinCode4
|
90x Spins
|!Data2
|
200x Premium Spins, 50,000 Yen, 1M XP
|!FirstResetCode
|Free stat reset
|!ResetCode2
|Free stat reset
|!ResetCode4
|Free stat reset
|!Spin2
|45x Spins
|!Spin3
|30x Spins
|!Spin4
|90x Spins
|!PremiumSpin2
|
15x Premium Spins
|!PremiumSpin4
|
20x Premium Spins
|!ReBalance
|100k XP
|!ReBalance2
|
30 mins 1.5x XP
|!BloodCurse
|90x Spins
|!Parties
|
50x Spins
|!ReKatana
|!OtherFixes
|
30 minutes 1.5x XP and 15x Premium Spins
|!Curtain
|???
|!Upd3
|
60x Spins, 2,500 Yen, 50,000 XP, 30 minutes 1.5x XP
|!PlantUpdate
|
30x Spins, 5x Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 XP
|!GiftsForAll
|
30x Spins, 5x Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 XP
|!NewShop
|
5x Premium Spins, 30x Spins, 10,000 Yen
|!Fix2
|45x Spins
What are Rojutsu Blox codes used for in Roblox?
Rojutsu Blox codes are used to gain free in-game items like XP, Spins, Cursed Energy Color, and sometimes even Yen.
These will make it much easier for you to level up your character, helping you to take on those pesky demons in battle without breaking a sweat.
So, there you have it — everything you need to know about Rojutsu Blox promo codes for May 2022.
For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:
