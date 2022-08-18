Roblox Project Hero codes (August 2022): How to redeem free spins, resets, XP & more

Project Hero is an anime-inspired Roblox game and you can redeem multiple items like free spins, stat resets, and more using its codes. So, here’s a rundown of all the active codes to redeem in August 2022.
It’s fair to say that Project Hero has taken some creative inspiration from the ever-so-popular anime and manga series – My Hero Academia. Here, you either become a hero or a villain and take down the enemies (or heroes) in a superhero society.
To make your journey even more exciting, the game has a bunch of codes for you to redeem. These codes reward you with a bunch of in-game freebies like Quirk Spins, Stat Resets, increases hero or villain rep, and a lot more.
Contents
- Project Hero codes in Roblox
- How to redeem codes
- All expired Project Hero codes in 2022
- Use of Project Hero codes
Project Hero codes in Roblox (August 2022)
As of August 18, 2022, there are two active codes available for Project Hero. The game is still in beta, so the devs may release more codes soon. We will update the table as soon as we have more info, so make sure you check back regularly.
|Codes
|Rewards
|PLSCODE
|Free Rewards
|PLSREP
|Free Rewards
How to redeem Project Hero codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes in Project Hero barely takes a couple of minutes. However, if you are new to the game and wondering how to redeem codes inside, just follow these simple steps:
- Fire up Project Hero from their official website.
- After the game loads, click on the Play button from Main Menu.
- Once you’re inside the game, select the Codes button from the bottom right of the screen.
- Copy and paste or type any of the codes from the table above.
- Click on Redeem button.
- That’s it – you can now enjoy all the free rewards from the codes.
Full list of expired Project Hero codes
|Codes
|Rewards
|DOUBLEREP4
|Hero Rep
|HEROREP
|Hero Rep
|5KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|10KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|15KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|20KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|25KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|35KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|40KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|45KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|50KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|55KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|60KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|70KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|75KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|80KLIKES
|Quirk Spins
|500KVISITS
|Quirk Spins
|2MVISITS
|Quirk Spins
|3MVISITS
|Quirk Spins
|20SPINCODEYES
|Quirk Spins
|ALLMIGHTISHERE
|Quirk Spins
|BIGBUGPATCH
|Quirk Spins
|BUGFIXES
|Quirk Spins
|CODEENJOY
|Quirk Spins
|CODEGOTDROPED
|Quirk Spins
|CODEY
|Quirk Spins
|COOLCODE
|Quirk Spins
|EPICCODE
|Quirk Spins
|EVERYTHINGPATCHED
|Quirk Spins
|LASTSHUTDOWN
|Quirk Spins
|LETSGOCODE
|Quirk Spins
|MOBILEISLIVE
|Quirk Spins
|NasuuYT
|Quirk Spins
|NEWCODE
|Quirk Spins
|NEWCODEEE
|Quirk Spins
|NEWESTSPINS
|Quirk Spins
|NEWSPINS35
|Quirk Spins
|NEWUPDATE
|Quirk Spins
|NEWVERISON42
|Quirk Spins
|PATCH1CODE
|Quirk Spins
|PATCH2CODE
|Quirk Spins
|PATCHINGCODE
|Quirk Spins
|RELEASE
|Quirk Spins
|Shutdowncode1
|Quirk Spins
|SHYUTDOWNCODE
|Quirk Spins
|SORRYFORBUG
|Quirk Spins
|SPINSYES
|Quirk Spins
|THANKSFORNEWCODE
|Quirk Spins
|THANKSFORPATCH
|Quirk Spins
|THANKSMRUNRIO
|Quirk Spins
|UPDATE
|Quirk Spins
|UPDATE1
|Quirk Spins
|UPDATE4SPINS
|Quirk Spins
|UPDATE4DOUBLESPINS
|Quirk Spins
|VERISONV42NEW
|Quirk Spins
|CODEDROPPED
|Quirk Spins and Rep
|MOGIFT
|Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, and XP
|UNRIOCLUTCH
|Quirk Spins and XP
|1MVISITS
|Stat Reset
|4MVISITS
|Stat Reset
|CHRISTMAS
|Stat Reset
|CHRISTMASEVE
|Stat Reset
|CHRISTMAS!
|Stat Reset
|FINALLYSTATRESET
|Stat Reset
|MORESET2
|Stat Reset
|NEWESTCODE
|Stat Reset
|NEWESTSTATRESET
|Stat Reset
|RESETMEASAP
|Stat Reset
|RESETSTATS
|Stat Reset
|ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET
|Stat Reset
|STATRESET35
|Stat Reset
|STATRESETFI
|Stat Reset
|STATRESETUPDATE4
|Stat Reset
|ShutdownCode1
|Stat Reset
|UPDATEISOUT
|Stat Reset
|WISEHI
|Stat Reset
|VILLAIN4REPUPDATE
|Villain Rep
|VILLAINREP
|Villain Rep
|EXPCODE1
|XP
|EXPCODE2
|XP
|UPDATE4EXP
|XP
|UPDATE4LITEXPEXP
|XP
What are Project Hero codes used for in Roblox?
Project Hero codes boost you with various in-game freebies like Quick Spins, Hero & Villain Rep, XP, and Stat Resets. These act like headstarts and help to accelerate your progress in the game.
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Project Hero codes in Roblox for August 2022.
For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:
