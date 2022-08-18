Roblox Project Hero codes (August 2022): How to redeem free spins, resets, XP & more

Project Hero is an anime-inspired Roblox game and you can redeem multiple items like free spins, stat resets, and more using its codes. So, here’s a rundown of all the active codes to redeem in August 2022.

It’s fair to say that Project Hero has taken some creative inspiration from the ever-so-popular anime and manga series – My Hero Academia. Here, you either become a hero or a villain and take down the enemies (or heroes) in a superhero society.

To make your journey even more exciting, the game has a bunch of codes for you to redeem. These codes reward you with a bunch of in-game freebies like Quirk Spins, Stat Resets, increases hero or villain rep, and a lot more.

In case you’re wondering, Roblox offers a ton of other anime games as well. Want to go on a Saitama-inspired adventure? Check out our A Hero’s Destiny codes guide. Want to stick to My Hero Academia-inspired games? My Hero Mania codes and Boku No Remastered codes are your go-to buddies.

Project Hero codes in Roblox (August 2022)

As of August 18, 2022, there are two active codes available for Project Hero. The game is still in beta, so the devs may release more codes soon. We will update the table as soon as we have more info, so make sure you check back regularly.

Codes Rewards PLSCODE Free Rewards PLSREP Free Rewards

How to redeem Project Hero codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Project Hero barely takes a couple of minutes. However, if you are new to the game and wondering how to redeem codes inside, just follow these simple steps:

Fire up Project Hero from their official website. After the game loads, click on the Play button from Main Menu. Once you’re inside the game, select the Codes button from the bottom right of the screen. Copy and paste or type any of the codes from the table above. Click on Redeem button. That’s it – you can now enjoy all the free rewards from the codes.

Midnight’ Studioz Izuku Midoriya is the protagonist of My Hero Academia.

Full list of expired Project Hero codes

Codes Rewards DOUBLEREP4 Hero Rep HEROREP Hero Rep 5KLIKES Quirk Spins 10KLIKES Quirk Spins 15KLIKES Quirk Spins 20KLIKES Quirk Spins 25KLIKES Quirk Spins 35KLIKES Quirk Spins 40KLIKES Quirk Spins 45KLIKES Quirk Spins 50KLIKES Quirk Spins 55KLIKES Quirk Spins 60KLIKES Quirk Spins 70KLIKES Quirk Spins 75KLIKES Quirk Spins 80KLIKES Quirk Spins 500KVISITS Quirk Spins 2MVISITS Quirk Spins 3MVISITS Quirk Spins 20SPINCODEYES Quirk Spins ALLMIGHTISHERE Quirk Spins BIGBUGPATCH Quirk Spins BUGFIXES Quirk Spins CODEENJOY Quirk Spins CODEGOTDROPED Quirk Spins CODEY Quirk Spins COOLCODE Quirk Spins EPICCODE Quirk Spins EVERYTHINGPATCHED Quirk Spins LASTSHUTDOWN Quirk Spins LETSGOCODE Quirk Spins MOBILEISLIVE Quirk Spins NasuuYT Quirk Spins NEWCODE Quirk Spins NEWCODEEE Quirk Spins NEWESTSPINS Quirk Spins NEWSPINS35 Quirk Spins NEWUPDATE Quirk Spins NEWVERISON42 Quirk Spins PATCH1CODE Quirk Spins PATCH2CODE Quirk Spins PATCHINGCODE Quirk Spins RELEASE Quirk Spins Shutdowncode1 Quirk Spins SHYUTDOWNCODE Quirk Spins SORRYFORBUG Quirk Spins SPINSYES Quirk Spins THANKSFORNEWCODE Quirk Spins THANKSFORPATCH Quirk Spins THANKSMRUNRIO Quirk Spins UPDATE Quirk Spins UPDATE1 Quirk Spins UPDATE4SPINS Quirk Spins UPDATE4DOUBLESPINS Quirk Spins VERISONV42NEW Quirk Spins CODEDROPPED Quirk Spins and Rep MOGIFT Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, and XP UNRIOCLUTCH Quirk Spins and XP 1MVISITS Stat Reset 4MVISITS Stat Reset CHRISTMAS Stat Reset CHRISTMASEVE Stat Reset CHRISTMAS! Stat Reset FINALLYSTATRESET Stat Reset MORESET2 Stat Reset NEWESTCODE Stat Reset NEWESTSTATRESET Stat Reset RESETMEASAP Stat Reset RESETSTATS Stat Reset ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET Stat Reset STATRESET35 Stat Reset STATRESETFI Stat Reset STATRESETUPDATE4 Stat Reset ShutdownCode1 Stat Reset UPDATEISOUT Stat Reset WISEHI Stat Reset VILLAIN4REPUPDATE Villain Rep VILLAINREP Villain Rep EXPCODE1 XP EXPCODE2 XP UPDATE4EXP XP UPDATE4LITEXPEXP XP

What are Project Hero codes used for in Roblox?

Project Hero codes boost you with various in-game freebies like Quick Spins, Hero & Villain Rep, XP, and Stat Resets. These act like headstarts and help to accelerate your progress in the game.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Project Hero codes in Roblox for August 2022.

