Roblox Project Hero codes (August 2022): How to redeem free spins, resets, XP & more

Sourav Banik
an image of Midoriya in Project Hero
Midnight' Studioz

Project Hero is an anime-inspired Roblox game and you can redeem multiple items like free spins, stat resets, and more using its codes. So, here’s a rundown of all the active codes to redeem in August 2022.

It’s fair to say that Project Hero has taken some creative inspiration from the ever-so-popular anime and manga series – My Hero Academia. Here, you either become a hero or a villain and take down the enemies (or heroes) in a superhero society.

To make your journey even more exciting, the game has a bunch of codes for you to redeem. These codes reward you with a bunch of in-game freebies like Quirk Spins, Stat Resets, increases hero or villain rep, and a lot more.

In case you’re wondering, Roblox offers a ton of other anime games as well. Want to go on a Saitama-inspired adventure? Check out our A Hero’s Destiny codes guide. Want to stick to My Hero Academia-inspired games? My Hero Mania codes and Boku No Remastered codes are your go-to buddies.

Project Hero codes in Roblox (August 2022)

As of August 18, 2022, there are two active codes available for Project Hero. The game is still in beta, so the devs may release more codes soon. We will update the table as soon as we have more info, so make sure you check back regularly.

Codes Rewards
PLSCODE Free Rewards
PLSREP Free Rewards

How to redeem Project Hero codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Project Hero barely takes a couple of minutes. However, if you are new to the game and wondering how to redeem codes inside, just follow these simple steps:

  1. Fire up Project Hero from their official website.
  2. After the game loads, click on the Play button from Main Menu.
  3. Once you’re inside the game, select the Codes button from the bottom right of the screen.
  4. Copy and paste or type any of the codes from the table above.
  5. Click on Redeem button.
  6. That’s it – you can now enjoy all the free rewards from the codes.
an image of some characters from Project Hero Roblox
Midnight’ Studioz
Izuku Midoriya is the protagonist of My Hero Academia.

Full list of expired Project Hero codes

Codes Rewards
DOUBLEREP4 Hero Rep
HEROREP Hero Rep
5KLIKES Quirk Spins
10KLIKES Quirk Spins
15KLIKES Quirk Spins
20KLIKES Quirk Spins
25KLIKES Quirk Spins
35KLIKES Quirk Spins
40KLIKES Quirk Spins
45KLIKES Quirk Spins
50KLIKES Quirk Spins
55KLIKES Quirk Spins
60KLIKES Quirk Spins
70KLIKES Quirk Spins
75KLIKES Quirk Spins
80KLIKES Quirk Spins
500KVISITS Quirk Spins
2MVISITS Quirk Spins
3MVISITS Quirk Spins
20SPINCODEYES Quirk Spins
ALLMIGHTISHERE Quirk Spins
BIGBUGPATCH Quirk Spins
BUGFIXES Quirk Spins
CODEENJOY Quirk Spins
CODEGOTDROPED Quirk Spins
CODEY Quirk Spins
COOLCODE Quirk Spins
EPICCODE Quirk Spins
EVERYTHINGPATCHED Quirk Spins
LASTSHUTDOWN Quirk Spins
LETSGOCODE Quirk Spins
MOBILEISLIVE Quirk Spins
NasuuYT Quirk Spins
NEWCODE Quirk Spins
NEWCODEEE Quirk Spins
NEWESTSPINS Quirk Spins
NEWSPINS35 Quirk Spins
NEWUPDATE Quirk Spins
NEWVERISON42 Quirk Spins
PATCH1CODE Quirk Spins
PATCH2CODE Quirk Spins
PATCHINGCODE Quirk Spins
RELEASE Quirk Spins
Shutdowncode1 Quirk Spins
SHYUTDOWNCODE Quirk Spins
SORRYFORBUG Quirk Spins
SPINSYES Quirk Spins
THANKSFORNEWCODE Quirk Spins
THANKSFORPATCH Quirk Spins
THANKSMRUNRIO Quirk Spins
UPDATE Quirk Spins
UPDATE1 Quirk Spins
UPDATE4SPINS Quirk Spins
UPDATE4DOUBLESPINS Quirk Spins
VERISONV42NEW Quirk Spins
CODEDROPPED Quirk Spins and Rep
MOGIFT Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, and XP
UNRIOCLUTCH Quirk Spins and XP
1MVISITS Stat Reset
4MVISITS Stat Reset
CHRISTMAS Stat Reset
CHRISTMASEVE Stat Reset
CHRISTMAS! Stat Reset
FINALLYSTATRESET Stat Reset
MORESET2 Stat Reset
NEWESTCODE Stat Reset
NEWESTSTATRESET Stat Reset
RESETMEASAP Stat Reset
RESETSTATS Stat Reset
ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET Stat Reset
STATRESET35 Stat Reset
STATRESETFI Stat Reset
STATRESETUPDATE4 Stat Reset
ShutdownCode1 Stat Reset
UPDATEISOUT Stat Reset
WISEHI Stat Reset
VILLAIN4REPUPDATE Villain Rep
VILLAINREP Villain Rep
EXPCODE1 XP
EXPCODE2 XP
UPDATE4EXP XP
UPDATE4LITEXPEXP XP

What are Project Hero codes used for in Roblox?

Project Hero codes boost you with various in-game freebies like Quick Spins, Hero & Villain Rep, XP, and Stat Resets. These act like headstarts and help to accelerate your progress in the game.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Project Hero codes in Roblox for August 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

Rojutsu Blox codes | Demonfall codes | Blox Fruits codes | Super Power Fighting Simulator codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Bubble Gum Simulator codes | Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes | Vehicle Legends codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Ro Ghoul codes | Titanage codes

