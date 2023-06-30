Roblox player recreates Windows 10 in-game and it’s hilarious

Experiences in Roblox’s enormous metaverse tend to be unusual, but the platform’s player base adores them for the memes they inspire. Just when you thought the game couldn’t get any stranger, one player recreated a fully functional copy of Windows 10 in the form of an experience.

Players who are interested in trying out a wide variety of games for free while also interacting with others online can find all they need in Roblox’s metaverse. The most recent upgrade to the platform added games suitable for adults to enjoy with their friends, meaning that the site is now suitable for players of all ages.

Despite the platform’s extensive library of well-known games, it also features some of the most bizarre and weird experiences, which are entertaining for players precisely because of their absurdity. Players have been keeping a keen eye out for games like the widely panned Titanic Submarine experience and PC-building simulators.

Roblox The Roblox version of Windows 10 features most apps identical to the iconic OS.

Recently, a player created a fully functioning version of Windows 10 in the game and share it online, which quickly went viral. As soon as the Roblox community got wind of it, they couldn’t stop sharing it around due to its hilarious content.

Roblox player creates a fully functioning version of Windows 10 in-game and it’s bizarre

A recent Tik-Tok has been going viral since it shows off a completely functional version of Windows 10 that was built from the ground up in Roblox. Using only Roblox Studio’s tools and resources, creator “munder200” crafted the Windows 10 OS experience in the game.

At the onset, players will be presented with a Windows 10 setup screen, where they will be prompted to create a profile and set their desktop background and password. Once you’ve booted into the system, you’ll have full access to the playable version, just like you would on a regular Windows computer.

The creator has gone to great efforts to ensure that users have an entertaining experience, including the addition of two chat bots and an exact replica of Microsoft’s Paint. A number of players, upon witnessing the game’s peculiar nature, offered their own hilarious takes on it.

A user who tried the experience shared, “I played that at least once and I was pretty much laughing at how accurate it looks”. Another one chimed in and said, “As absurd as this concept may be, it’s honestly impressive how they managed to do this in Roblox”, and went on to compliment the creator.

However, others simply wanted to pitch in their hilarious comments by saying, “I swear that windows on Roblox runs smoother than my real laptop”. Another user joked, “Does this mean I can run windows on my iPhone?”

While the community enjoys some moments of absurdity with the Roblox version of Windows 10