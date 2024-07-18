Roblox Pet Simulator 99 codes (July 2024)

Pet Simulator 99 features currencies like Diamonds and Coins, which means there is a possibility that it may feature codes that’ll hand them to you for free. But are there any that work in July 2024?

There are two things where the more you have the better – money and pets. Pet Simulator 99 is exactly that. The way to get rich is by collecting as many fluffy friends as you can.

It is a follow-up to BIG Games’ much-popular Pet X Simulator, so you’ll pick it up pretty quickly. You can even send your pets from Pet X to 99 to get a head start. But if you’re just tuning in, codes may help you catch up.

Are there any Pet Simulator 99 active codes in July 2024?

No, Pet Simulator 99 does not have any active codes that hand out freebies.

Currently, the only way to get codes in Pet Simulator is by purchasing merchandise official merchandise on BIG Games Shop. Merchs available are just plushies of different pets, and when you buy them, you’ll get a code that can be scratched and redeemed in-game.

BIG Games Pets / Dexerto Check the description of the product to see if they guarantee the code you want.

Remember, the code can only be redeemed once, so don’t share unless you want to give it away. Most of them can also be redeemed cross-title on either Pet X or Pet 99.

New in-game redeem codes may arrive in the future as the game gets regularly updated. Whenever that happens, we’ll be sure to update this article, so circle back for the latest.

How to redeem codes

If you have a merch code for Pet Simulator 99 that you’d like to redeem, just follow these simple steps:

Click on the “ Pets ” icon at the bottom of the game

” icon at the bottom of the game Select the glowing trolley for the “ Exclusive Shop ” menu

” menu Keep scrolling, and you’ll see a “ Redeem Codes ” section right at the bottom

” section right at the bottom Click on the “ Redeem ” button.

” button. Add the code to the new text box that appears and hit “Redeem!“

BIG Games Pets / Dexerto The “Exclusive Shop” menu can also be found left of your screen, above gems and coins.

List of expired codes

There are no expired codes in Roblox Pet Simulator 99.

What are Pet Simulator 99 codes used for?

Codes that are redeemable through official merchandise in Pet Simulator 99 often reward a matching in-game pet. Check the product description to see whether you get a code or not. It is the only way to get codes in the game, so you’ll need to cough out your hard-earned dollar for the bonus items.

They’re cute, but with most starting at $29.99, it may not be wise to get them for codes alone. We’re not going to judge you if we find a 12″ Nightmare Cat plush lying around your home either.

While it is a bummer that there are no codes, here are codes for all other Roblox titles, including Shirt IDs and promo codes so that you’re all smiles when you meet your pets again.