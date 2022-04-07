Roblox Noob Army Tycoon codes (April 2022) – Free Gems, Money & Research Points

Roblox Noob Army Tycoon is one of many Roblox experiences that exist in the world, and to enhance your gameplay with free Gems, Money, and Research Points, we’ve put together a guide detailing all the free Noob Army Tycoon codes you can use in April 2022.

Roblox Noob Army Tycoon is a Roblox-based strategy sim crossed with your classic ‘Tycoon’ formula. Players must build up their base, manage it, and stave off the threat of invading attackers.

To do this more successfully, resources are the name of the game, and we have a bunch of free codes for Noob Army Tycoon that you can use to obtain useful rewards in April 2022.

Contents

Noob Army Tycoon codes in Roblox (April 2022)

Noob Army Tycoon currently has 15 active codes for you to use, which have been checked and are confirmed to be working as of April 7, 2022.

Make sure to check back weekly to be kept up to date with all of the latest code releases.

Code Items free1070gems 1,070 Gems freegunnerskin 3,000 Gems and a Twitter Gunner skin dailyrewards 2,500 Money, 2,500 Research Points, and 250 Gems 350gems 350 Gems 600gems 600 Gems 1Million Money and Research Points 7Tp6Mz 2,000 Money and 2,000 Research Points Vk3d5E 2,000 Money and 2,000 Research points EQd57f 2,000 Money and 2,000 Research points 2G2upS 2,000 Money and 2,000 Research points NOOB 5,000 Money and 5,000 Research points free research points 100 Research Points 🙂 100 Money and 100 Research Points lol 100 Money and 100 Research Points noob2 250 Money and 250 Research Points

How to redeem Noob Army Tycoon codes in Roblox

Redeeming your items isn’t too much bother in Noob Army Tycoon, so here’s a quick run-through on how you can get them in a few easy steps:

Go to the official Noob Army Tycoon page. Find and select the green button to launch the game. Click the ‘Menu’ button at the bottom portion of the screen. Now, select the ‘Code’ symbol. Choose a code above to put into the ‘Enter Code’ box. Press ‘Redeem!‘

There you have it – your rewards will now be available to use! It’s as easy as that and easily repeatable for all codes.

Full list of expired codes

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently expired codes. As new ones expire over time, they’ll then be moved into the table below, along with any rewards that they previously redeemed:

Code Items aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ??? 8Players ??? 100MVisits ??? free gems ??? free money ??? 100KLIKE ??? 10M ??? noob ???

What are Noob Army Tycoon codes used for in Roblox?

Free Noob Army Tycoon codes are used in Roblox to give players generous amounts of the game’s resources, helping to make their time spent in-game that much easier.

The game consists of several types of items: Gems, Money, and Research points. Using free codes will grant players bundles of these at a time, which can then be used to upgrade your defenses and help to stand a better chance of survival.

So, there you have it – that covers all you need to know about Roblox Noob Army Tycoon codes in April 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, here’s a bunch of other content for you to check out:

