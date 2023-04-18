GamingRoblox

Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (April 2023): Free boosts, gems & more

Mining Simulator 2 key art with avatar and a dogRoblox

Mining Simulator 2 elevates the fun of its predecessor and offers an exciting experience to players

Fans of the first Mining Simulator on Roblox will find Mining Simulator 2 to be an enjoyable sequel. However, you’ll need boosts and gems to keep upgrading your gear. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in April 2023.

Mining Simulator 2 expands on its predecessor adding more layers of depth, enabling Roblox players to dig and create a large hole in the middle of the experience hub. You can go further in the depths to explore rare artifacts and collect gems that can help you upgrade your mining equipment.

Upon doing so, you can become the ultimate miner on the server, outshining other players with your collection of gems and rare items. Other games like Punch Wall Simulator, Bee Swarm Simulator, and more offer a similar gameplay experience to Robloxians.

However, when the grind to collect gems and boosts gets tough, you can easily redeem certain codes that can get you free rewards to help you level up your equipment faster.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Mining Simulator 2 in April 2023.

Mining Simulator 2 main hub islandRoblox
Players can choose to enter various areas of the Mining Simulator 2 island

Working Roblox Mining Simulator 2 Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of working Mining Simulator 2 Codes:

CodeItems
Update35 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update34 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update33 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Mystical 4 Hours of Lucky Boost
Element4 Hours of Lucky Boost
Rainbow 4 Hours of Lucky Boost
Comet 4 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update32 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update31 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update30 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Valentines 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
TechMystery4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
Update29 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update28 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update27 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
festive 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
happynewyear 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
Advent 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
Update24 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update23 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Cartoon 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
Update22 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update20 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Omega24 24 Hours of Omega Lucky Boost
Super24 24 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
Lucky24 24 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update18 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update17 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update16 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update15 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update14 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update13 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
Update12 Free Luck
Fishing30 Minutes Lucky Boost
Treasure 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
Mystery 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
SuperEvent 1 Hour Lucky Boost
Update9 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
Update11 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
July4th 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
Factory 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
Lucky 1 Hour Lucky Boost
Trading 250 Gems
Gems 50 Gems
Release 100 Coins
FreeEgg Free Pet
MysteryV3 2 Hours Super Lucky Boost
LuckEvent 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
Update10 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
Atlantis 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
LostCity 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
ExtraLuck 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
Update8 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
Season2 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
Update7 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
Update6 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
Update5 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
Update4 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
RareCrate Free Rare Crate
FreeCrate Free Basic Crate
Atlantic30 Minutes Lucky Boost
Mining Simulator 2 Surface worldRoblox
Players can find several elements while digging under the surface depth

Expired Roblox Mining Simulator 2 Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of expired Mining Simulator 2 Codes:

CodeItems
PuzzleFree Reward
UltraLuckyFree Reward
UltraLuckFree Reward
MegaLuckFree Reward
Codes Redeem Window at Mining Simulator 2Roblox
Players can redeem the working codes in this window

How to redeem Mining Simulator 2 Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Mining Simulator 2 in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open Mining Simulator 2 on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device.
  2. Locate the Codes button on the left side of your screen with a Twitter icon and click on it.
  3. Once there, enter a working code in the Codes box from the list above.
  4. Press the Redeem button to redeem the code.
  5. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive. You can also follow the official Twitter page of the creators to redeem more free codes.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Mining Simulator 2 codes grant access to an array of resources that are useful for becoming the ultimate miner in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Mining Simulator 2 codes in Roblox for April 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

