Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (April 2023): Free boosts, gems & more

Mining Simulator 2 elevates the fun of its predecessor and offers an exciting experience to players

Fans of the first Mining Simulator on Roblox will find Mining Simulator 2 to be an enjoyable sequel. However, you’ll need boosts and gems to keep upgrading your gear. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in April 2023.

Mining Simulator 2 expands on its predecessor adding more layers of depth, enabling Roblox players to dig and create a large hole in the middle of the experience hub. You can go further in the depths to explore rare artifacts and collect gems that can help you upgrade your mining equipment.

Upon doing so, you can become the ultimate miner on the server, outshining other players with your collection of gems and rare items. Other games like Punch Wall Simulator, Bee Swarm Simulator, and more offer a similar gameplay experience to Robloxians.

However, when the grind to collect gems and boosts gets tough, you can easily redeem certain codes that can get you free rewards to help you level up your equipment faster.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Mining Simulator 2 in April 2023.

Roblox Players can choose to enter various areas of the Mining Simulator 2 island

Working Roblox Mining Simulator 2 Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of working Mining Simulator 2 Codes:

Code Items Update35 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update34 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update33 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Mystical 4 Hours of Lucky Boost Element 4 Hours of Lucky Boost Rainbow 4 Hours of Lucky Boost Comet 4 Hours of Lucky Boost Update32 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update31 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update30 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Valentines 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost TechMystery 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost Update29 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update28 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update27 6 Hours of Lucky Boost festive 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost happynewyear 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost Advent 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost Update24 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update23 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Cartoon 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost Update22 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update20 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Omega24 24 Hours of Omega Lucky Boost Super24 24 Hours of Super Lucky Boost Lucky24 24 Hours of Lucky Boost Update18 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update17 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update16 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update15 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update14 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update13 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update12 Free Luck Fishing 30 Minutes Lucky Boost Treasure 30 Minutes Lucky Boost Mystery 30 Minutes Lucky Boost SuperEvent 1 Hour Lucky Boost Update9 30 Minutes Lucky Boost Update11 30 Minutes Lucky Boost July4th 30 Minutes Lucky Boost Factory 30 Minutes Lucky Boost Lucky 1 Hour Lucky Boost Trading 250 Gems Gems 50 Gems Release 100 Coins FreeEgg Free Pet MysteryV3 2 Hours Super Lucky Boost LuckEvent 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Update10 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Atlantis 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost LostCity 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost ExtraLuck 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Update8 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Season2 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Update7 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Update6 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Update5 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Update4 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost RareCrate Free Rare Crate FreeCrate Free Basic Crate Atlantic 30 Minutes Lucky Boost

Roblox Players can find several elements while digging under the surface depth

Expired Roblox Mining Simulator 2 Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of expired Mining Simulator 2 Codes:

Code Items Puzzle Free Reward UltraLucky Free Reward UltraLuck Free Reward MegaLuck Free Reward

Roblox Players can redeem the working codes in this window

How to redeem Mining Simulator 2 Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Mining Simulator 2 in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Mining Simulator 2 on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Locate the Codes button on the left side of your screen with a Twitter icon and click on it. Once there, enter a working code in the Codes box from the list above. Press the Redeem button to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive. You can also follow the official Twitter page of the creators to redeem more free codes.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Mining Simulator 2 codes grant access to an array of resources that are useful for becoming the ultimate miner in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

