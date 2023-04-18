Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (April 2023): Free boosts, gems & more
Mining Simulator 2 elevates the fun of its predecessor and offers an exciting experience to players
Fans of the first Mining Simulator on Roblox will find Mining Simulator 2 to be an enjoyable sequel. However, you’ll need boosts and gems to keep upgrading your gear. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in April 2023.
Mining Simulator 2 expands on its predecessor adding more layers of depth, enabling Roblox players to dig and create a large hole in the middle of the experience hub. You can go further in the depths to explore rare artifacts and collect gems that can help you upgrade your mining equipment.
Upon doing so, you can become the ultimate miner on the server, outshining other players with your collection of gems and rare items. Other games like Punch Wall Simulator, Bee Swarm Simulator, and more offer a similar gameplay experience to Robloxians.
However, when the grind to collect gems and boosts gets tough, you can easily redeem certain codes that can get you free rewards to help you level up your equipment faster.
Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Mining Simulator 2 in April 2023.
Contents
- Working Roblox Mining Simulator 2 Codes in April 2023
- Expired Roblox Mining Simulator 2 Codes in April 2023
- How to redeem Mining Simulator 2 Codes in Roblox
Working Roblox Mining Simulator 2 Codes in April 2023
Here’s a list of working Mining Simulator 2 Codes:
|Code
|Items
|Update35
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update34
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update33
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Mystical
|4 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Element
|4 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Rainbow
|4 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Comet
|4 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update32
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update31
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update30
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Valentines
|4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
|TechMystery
|4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
|Update29
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update28
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update27
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|festive
|4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
|happynewyear
|4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
|Advent
|4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
|Update24
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update23
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Cartoon
|4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
|Update22
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update20
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Omega24
|24 Hours of Omega Lucky Boost
|Super24
|24 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
|Lucky24
|24 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update18
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update17
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update16
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update15
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update14
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update13
|6 Hours of Lucky Boost
|Update12
|Free Luck
|Fishing
|30 Minutes Lucky Boost
|Treasure
|30 Minutes Lucky Boost
|Mystery
|30 Minutes Lucky Boost
|SuperEvent
|1 Hour Lucky Boost
|Update9
|30 Minutes Lucky Boost
|Update11
|30 Minutes Lucky Boost
|July4th
|30 Minutes Lucky Boost
|Factory
|30 Minutes Lucky Boost
|Lucky
|1 Hour Lucky Boost
|Trading
|250 Gems
|Gems
|50 Gems
|Release
|100 Coins
|FreeEgg
|Free Pet
|MysteryV3
|2 Hours Super Lucky Boost
|LuckEvent
|30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
|Update10
|30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
|Atlantis
|30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
|LostCity
|30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
|ExtraLuck
|30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
|Update8
|30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
|Season2
|30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
|Update7
|30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
|Update6
|30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
|Update5
|30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
|Update4
|30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
|RareCrate
|Free Rare Crate
|FreeCrate
|Free Basic Crate
|Atlantic
|30 Minutes Lucky Boost
Expired Roblox Mining Simulator 2 Codes in April 2023
Here’s a list of expired Mining Simulator 2 Codes:
|Code
|Items
|Puzzle
|Free Reward
|UltraLucky
|Free Reward
|UltraLuck
|Free Reward
|MegaLuck
|Free Reward
How to redeem Mining Simulator 2 Codes in Roblox
To redeem a working code from the list above in Mining Simulator 2 in Roblox, follow these simple steps:
- Open Mining Simulator 2 on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device.
- Locate the Codes button on the left side of your screen with a Twitter icon and click on it.
- Once there, enter a working code in the Codes box from the list above.
- Press the Redeem button to redeem the code.
- And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.
Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive. You can also follow the official Twitter page of the creators to redeem more free codes.
Popular among players, Roblox’s Mining Simulator 2 codes grant access to an array of resources that are useful for becoming the ultimate miner in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.
But there you have it – everything you need to know about Mining Simulator 2 codes in Roblox for April 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:
