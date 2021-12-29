Roblox King Piece codes January 2022 – How to get free Beli, Gems & Stat Resets

The Roblox experience King Piece allows players to step into their favorite anime world and shape it to their own imagination. These January 2022 codes will help you be the best pirate you can be by keeping you equipped with all the Beli, Gems, and Stat Resets you could ever need.

King Piece is equal parts adventure and fighting, so preparing for everything the game can throw your way is essential. From buying all of the essential Fruits to finding the right Fighting Style that fits you, these codes will help make your journey much easier.

Set in the epic world of One Piece, players will tackle all kinds of familiar monsters and locations as they make their way across the seas and stake their claim as the best pirate in the world.

King Piece codes in Roblox (January 2022)

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently available codes to redeem in January. These have been checked in-game, and are confirmed to be working as of December 29, 2021.

Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes right here.

Code Items 1MFAV 5x Gems 500KLIKES Stat reset DinoxLive 100,000 Beli Peodiz 100,000 Beli

How to redeem King Piece codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in the game is incredibly easy to do, only taking a few quick steps to claim your free items:

Head to the main King’s Piece page and click the large green button to launch the game Once you’re in, click the wheel-shaped icon at the top left of your screen Find the Enter Code box at the bottom of the settings menu Copy and Paste any code from the list above and press Enter to confirm it

That’s all it takes! Your rewards will be automatically redeemed and placed in your inventory.

Full list of King Piece expired codes

There are currently no expired codes in King Piece. When those listed above expire, they will then be moved into this table:

Code Items – –

As shown above, these codes are essential for players to redeem, with the bonuses that they provide helping you on your journey to becoming the best fighter the game has ever seen. Gems can help you to purchase items, and stat resets let players build themselves back up any way they want.

What are King’s Piece codes used for in Roblox?

As seen in the tables above, these codes can be used to speed up a player’s progress in the game. Acquiring more Beli means buying more Fruit and Fighting Styles, while Gems can be spent on the much more powerful Demon Fruit.

Stat Resets are exactly what they sound like – any player who uses one will have their Stats taken all the way back to where they started at, letting you build your hero however you want.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about King’s Piece codes in Roblox for January 2022.

