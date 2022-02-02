 Roblox Island Royale codes (February 2022) - Dexerto
Roblox

Roblox Island Royale codes (February 2022)

Published: 2/Feb/2022 17:28 Updated: 2/Feb/2022 17:40

by Sam Smith
Roblox island royale art
Roblox Corp.

Roblox Island Royale is a battle royale world within the ever popular Roblox universe. Here’s a list of Roblox Island Royale codes to redeem.

Redeeming Roblox Island Royale codes is a great way to unlock free rewards within the game. Each Island Royale code redeems an in-game cash reward that can be spend on upgrades and other Roblox related goodies. The developers often add more Island Royale codes to redeem, although these can expire rather quickly.

Below, we’ve gathered a comprehensive list of all the Island Royale codes to redeem in Roblox and will add to this list if/when the developers add more codes. Until then, here’s all the codes so far updated for 2022.

 Updated February 2, 2022, to check for new codes.

Contents

Roblox logo image showcasing many of the platform's most popular games
Roblox Corp.
Roblox is slowly taking over the gaming world.

Are there any active Island Royale codes in Roblox?

There are no active Island Royale codes at present. If the developers create more we’ll be sure to add them here.

How to redeem Island Royale codes

To redeem codes in Island Royale, fire up the game and click on the Codes tab to the left-hand-side of the screen.

Then simply type or paste one of them into the box that pops up to claim the reward that code provides.

island royale gameplay
Roblox Corp.
Island Royale gameplay can be quite intense!

All expired Island Royale codes in 2022

Here’s a full list of all the expired Island Royale codes and what the unlock:

Code Reward
SPOOKSONDAWAY 5,000 Bucks
SOMUCHSTUFFZ 5,000 Bucks
NEWBUILDINGS 5,000 Bucks
IRV1YEAHHHH 10,000 Bucks
IRV1SOON 5,000 Bucks
FISHIEZ 5,000 Bucks
FLOODZWWOO 5,000 Bucks
SQUASHTHENOOBS 5,000 Bucks
PCBACKBOIZ 5,000 Bucks
PAINTBALLBOI 5,000 Bucks
MARRIEDAAA 5,000 Bucks
MINIROYALEAAA 5,000 Bucks
TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO 5,000 Bucks
LIMITEDTIME 5,000 Bucks
BOXFIGHTSAAA 5,000 Bucks
EASTERBUNNY 7,500 Bucks
HLFVHLF 7,500 Bucks
STPATTIES 5,000 Bucks
BIGXPBRO 5,000 Bucks
SZN8WOO 10,000 Bucks
LETSGETITBROOO 5,000 Bucks
MASSIVEIPYAY 5,000 Bucks
GIVEMETHEIP 2,500 Bucks
OSSQUADS 5,000 Bucks
DUOZWYAY 5,000 Bucks
NOWIFIRIP 5,000 Bucks
WOOMOREOS 5,000 Bucks
OSSOLOSBOIII 5,000 Bucks
TRIOSRETURNS 5,000 Bucks
SANTA2020 7,500 Bucks
CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW 5,000 Bucks
RBBATTLESSOON 5,000 Bucks
YAYSOONYAY 5,000 Bucks
OGSKELLINGTON 5,000 Bucks
DUOZWMODEFR 5,000 Bucks
WOOOONEWMAP 5,000 Bucks
EVENTMAP 5,000 Bucks
BYEBYETAC 5,000 Bucks
HELLOTHERE 5,000 Bucks
ALIENUFO 5,000 Bucks
Roblox IR banner
Roblox Corp.
A Battle Royale works surprisingly well in Roblox.

What are Island Royale codes in Roblox used for?

Island Royale codes are essentially a fun way to keep players engaged by giving them periodic free rewards and content. Each code provides a set reward to boost your experience such as a sum of in-game currency.

Some codes provide a modest amount of Island Royale bucks, but other rewards are quite substantial and certainly worth using for committed players.

