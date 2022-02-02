Roblox Island Royale codes (February 2022)

Roblox Island Royale is a battle royale world within the ever popular Roblox universe. Here’s a list of Roblox Island Royale codes to redeem.

Redeeming Roblox Island Royale codes is a great way to unlock free rewards within the game. Each Island Royale code redeems an in-game cash reward that can be spend on upgrades and other Roblox related goodies. The developers often add more Island Royale codes to redeem, although these can expire rather quickly.

Below, we’ve gathered a comprehensive list of all the Island Royale codes to redeem in Roblox and will add to this list if/when the developers add more codes. Until then, here’s all the codes so far updated for 2022.

Updated February 2, 2022, to check for new codes.

Are there any active Island Royale codes in Roblox?

There are no active Island Royale codes at present. If the developers create more we’ll be sure to add them here.

How to redeem Island Royale codes

To redeem codes in Island Royale, fire up the game and click on the Codes tab to the left-hand-side of the screen.

Then simply type or paste one of them into the box that pops up to claim the reward that code provides.

All expired Island Royale codes in 2022

Here’s a full list of all the expired Island Royale codes and what the unlock:

Code Reward SPOOKSONDAWAY 5,000 Bucks SOMUCHSTUFFZ 5,000 Bucks NEWBUILDINGS 5,000 Bucks IRV1YEAHHHH 10,000 Bucks IRV1SOON 5,000 Bucks FISHIEZ 5,000 Bucks FLOODZWWOO 5,000 Bucks SQUASHTHENOOBS 5,000 Bucks PCBACKBOIZ 5,000 Bucks PAINTBALLBOI 5,000 Bucks MARRIEDAAA 5,000 Bucks MINIROYALEAAA 5,000 Bucks TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO 5,000 Bucks LIMITEDTIME 5,000 Bucks BOXFIGHTSAAA 5,000 Bucks EASTERBUNNY 7,500 Bucks HLFVHLF 7,500 Bucks STPATTIES 5,000 Bucks BIGXPBRO 5,000 Bucks SZN8WOO 10,000 Bucks LETSGETITBROOO 5,000 Bucks MASSIVEIPYAY 5,000 Bucks GIVEMETHEIP 2,500 Bucks OSSQUADS 5,000 Bucks DUOZWYAY 5,000 Bucks NOWIFIRIP 5,000 Bucks WOOMOREOS 5,000 Bucks OSSOLOSBOIII 5,000 Bucks TRIOSRETURNS 5,000 Bucks SANTA2020 7,500 Bucks CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW 5,000 Bucks RBBATTLESSOON 5,000 Bucks YAYSOONYAY 5,000 Bucks OGSKELLINGTON 5,000 Bucks DUOZWMODEFR 5,000 Bucks WOOOONEWMAP 5,000 Bucks EVENTMAP 5,000 Bucks BYEBYETAC 5,000 Bucks HELLOTHERE 5,000 Bucks ALIENUFO 5,000 Bucks

What are Island Royale codes in Roblox used for?

Island Royale codes are essentially a fun way to keep players engaged by giving them periodic free rewards and content. Each code provides a set reward to boost your experience such as a sum of in-game currency.

Some codes provide a modest amount of Island Royale bucks, but other rewards are quite substantial and certainly worth using for committed players.