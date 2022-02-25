 Roblox Island Royale codes (June 2022) - How to get free Bucks - Dexerto
Roblox Island Royale codes (June 2022) – How to get free Bucks

Published: 25/Feb/2022 11:14 Updated: 7/Jun/2022 14:56

by Sam Smith
Roblox island royale art
Roblox Corporation / LordJurrd

Roblox Island Royale is a battle royale world within the ever-popular Roblox universe, and codes can help you to get free Bucks, so here’s how to get them in June 2022.

Redeeming Island Royale codes is a great way to unlock free rewards within the Roblox-based experience. Each Island Royale code redeems an in-game cash reward that can be spent on upgrades and other Roblox-related goodies. The developers often add more Island Royale codes to redeem, although these can expire rather quickly.

Below, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about Island Royale codes in Roblox for June 2022.

Updated June 7, 2022, to check for new codes.

Contents

island royale gameplay
Roblox Corporation / LordJurrd
Island Royale gameplay can be quite intense!

Are there any active Island Royale codes in Roblox? (June 2022)

There are currently no active Island Royale codes that players can claim as of June 7, 2022. Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll be sure to update you as soon as more are made available.

Code Items
S4GOODIESRETURN 10,000 Bucks
PARKOURWOOOO 10,000 Bucks
LEMONSBABYYYYYY 10,000 Bucks
urmom 10,000 Bucks

How to redeem Island Royale codes

Redeeming codes in Island Royale is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps:

  1. Proceed to the official Island Royale and click the large green button to launch the game.
  2. Once in-game, you’ll arrive at a menu screen. On the left-hand side, you’ll see a list of options. Select ‘Codes‘.
  3. Paste your code into this box, press ‘Enter‘ and if successful, your rewards will automatically redeem.
An image of the main menu in Island Royale in Roblox
Roblox Corporation / LordJurrd
Press ‘Codes’ on the left side of the screen to claim available rewards.

All expired Island Royale codes in 2022

Here’s a full list of all the expired Island Royale codes and the rewards that they unlocked:

Code Reward
SPOOKSONDAWAY 5,000 Bucks
SOMUCHSTUFFZ 5,000 Bucks
NEWBUILDINGS 5,000 Bucks
IRV1YEAHHHH 10,000 Bucks
IRV1SOON 5,000 Bucks
FISHIEZ 5,000 Bucks
FLOODZWWOO 5,000 Bucks
SQUASHTHENOOBS 5,000 Bucks
PCBACKBOIZ 5,000 Bucks
PAINTBALLBOI 5,000 Bucks
MARRIEDAAA 5,000 Bucks
MINIROYALEAAA 5,000 Bucks
TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO 5,000 Bucks
LIMITEDTIME 5,000 Bucks
BOXFIGHTSAAA 5,000 Bucks
EASTERBUNNY 7,500 Bucks
HLFVHLF 7,500 Bucks
STPATTIES 5,000 Bucks
BIGXPBRO 5,000 Bucks
SZN8WOO 10,000 Bucks
LETSGETITBROOO 5,000 Bucks
MASSIVEIPYAY 5,000 Bucks
GIVEMETHEIP 2,500 Bucks
OSSQUADS 5,000 Bucks
DUOZWYAY 5,000 Bucks
NOWIFIRIP 5,000 Bucks
WOOMOREOS 5,000 Bucks
OSSOLOSBOIII 5,000 Bucks
TRIOSRETURNS 5,000 Bucks
SANTA2020 7,500 Bucks
CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW 5,000 Bucks
RBBATTLESSOON 5,000 Bucks
YAYSOONYAY 5,000 Bucks
OGSKELLINGTON 5,000 Bucks
DUOZWMODEFR 5,000 Bucks
WOOOONEWMAP 5,000 Bucks
EVENTMAP 5,000 Bucks
BYEBYETAC 5,000 Bucks
HELLOTHERE 5,000 Bucks
ALIENUFO 5,000 Bucks
Roblox IR banner
Roblox Corporation / LordJurrd
Codes can help you to get free Bucks to go towards cosmetics.

What are Island Royale codes in Roblox used for?

Island Royale codes are essentially a fun way to keep players engaged by giving them periodic free rewards and content. Each code provides free Bucks, which can then be used to purchase items from the item shop.

Some codes provide a modest amount of Island Royale bucks, but other rewards are quite substantial and certainly worth using for committed players – so make sure to check back often to ensure you’ve stockpiled all of the free Bucks you can get.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Island Royale codes in June 2022.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

