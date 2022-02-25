Roblox Island Royale codes (June 2022) – How to get free Bucks

Roblox Island Royale is a battle royale world within the ever-popular Roblox universe, and codes can help you to get free Bucks, so here’s how to get them in June 2022.
Redeeming Island Royale codes is a great way to unlock free rewards within the Roblox-based experience. Each Island Royale code redeems an in-game cash reward that can be spent on upgrades and other Roblox-related goodies. The developers often add more Island Royale codes to redeem, although these can expire rather quickly.
Below, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about Island Royale codes in Roblox for June 2022.
Updated June 7, 2022, to check for new codes.
Contents
- Are there any active Island Royale codes in Roblox?
- How to redeem Island Royale codes
- All expired Island Royale codes in 2022
- What are Island Royale codes in Roblox used for?
Are there any active Island Royale codes in Roblox? (June 2022)
There are currently no active Island Royale codes that players can claim as of June 7, 2022. Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll be sure to update you as soon as more are made available.
|Code
|Items
|S4GOODIESRETURN
|10,000 Bucks
|PARKOURWOOOO
|10,000 Bucks
|LEMONSBABYYYYYY
|10,000 Bucks
|urmom
|10,000 Bucks
How to redeem Island Royale codes
Redeeming codes in Island Royale is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps:
- Proceed to the official Island Royale and click the large green button to launch the game.
- Once in-game, you’ll arrive at a menu screen. On the left-hand side, you’ll see a list of options. Select ‘Codes‘.
- Paste your code into this box, press ‘Enter‘ and if successful, your rewards will automatically redeem.
All expired Island Royale codes in 2022
Here’s a full list of all the expired Island Royale codes and the rewards that they unlocked:
|Code
|Reward
|SPOOKSONDAWAY
|5,000 Bucks
|SOMUCHSTUFFZ
|5,000 Bucks
|NEWBUILDINGS
|5,000 Bucks
|IRV1YEAHHHH
|10,000 Bucks
|IRV1SOON
|5,000 Bucks
|FISHIEZ
|5,000 Bucks
|FLOODZWWOO
|5,000 Bucks
|SQUASHTHENOOBS
|5,000 Bucks
|PCBACKBOIZ
|5,000 Bucks
|PAINTBALLBOI
|5,000 Bucks
|MARRIEDAAA
|5,000 Bucks
|MINIROYALEAAA
|5,000 Bucks
|TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO
|5,000 Bucks
|LIMITEDTIME
|5,000 Bucks
|BOXFIGHTSAAA
|5,000 Bucks
|EASTERBUNNY
|7,500 Bucks
|HLFVHLF
|7,500 Bucks
|STPATTIES
|5,000 Bucks
|BIGXPBRO
|5,000 Bucks
|SZN8WOO
|10,000 Bucks
|LETSGETITBROOO
|5,000 Bucks
|MASSIVEIPYAY
|5,000 Bucks
|GIVEMETHEIP
|2,500 Bucks
|OSSQUADS
|5,000 Bucks
|DUOZWYAY
|5,000 Bucks
|NOWIFIRIP
|5,000 Bucks
|WOOMOREOS
|5,000 Bucks
|OSSOLOSBOIII
|5,000 Bucks
|TRIOSRETURNS
|5,000 Bucks
|SANTA2020
|7,500 Bucks
|CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW
|5,000 Bucks
|RBBATTLESSOON
|5,000 Bucks
|YAYSOONYAY
|5,000 Bucks
|OGSKELLINGTON
|5,000 Bucks
|DUOZWMODEFR
|5,000 Bucks
|WOOOONEWMAP
|5,000 Bucks
|EVENTMAP
|5,000 Bucks
|BYEBYETAC
|5,000 Bucks
|HELLOTHERE
|5,000 Bucks
|ALIENUFO
|5,000 Bucks
What are Island Royale codes in Roblox used for?
Island Royale codes are essentially a fun way to keep players engaged by giving them periodic free rewards and content. Each code provides free Bucks, which can then be used to purchase items from the item shop.
Some codes provide a modest amount of Island Royale bucks, but other rewards are quite substantial and certainly worth using for committed players – so make sure to check back often to ensure you’ve stockpiled all of the free Bucks you can get.
So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Island Royale codes in June 2022.
For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:
