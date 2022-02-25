Roblox Island Royale codes (June 2022) – How to get free Bucks

Roblox Island Royale is a battle royale world within the ever-popular Roblox universe, and codes can help you to get free Bucks, so here’s how to get them in June 2022.

Redeeming Island Royale codes is a great way to unlock free rewards within the Roblox-based experience. Each Island Royale code redeems an in-game cash reward that can be spent on upgrades and other Roblox-related goodies. The developers often add more Island Royale codes to redeem, although these can expire rather quickly.

Below, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about Island Royale codes in Roblox for June 2022.

Updated June 7, 2022, to check for new codes.

Advertisement

Contents

Are there any active Island Royale codes in Roblox? (June 2022)

There are currently no active Island Royale codes that players can claim as of June 7, 2022. Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll be sure to update you as soon as more are made available.

Code Items S4GOODIESRETURN 10,000 Bucks PARKOURWOOOO 10,000 Bucks LEMONSBABYYYYYY 10,000 Bucks urmom 10,000 Bucks

How to redeem Island Royale codes

Redeeming codes in Island Royale is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps:

Proceed to the official Island Royale and click the large green button to launch the game. Once in-game, you’ll arrive at a menu screen. On the left-hand side, you’ll see a list of options. Select ‘Codes‘. Paste your code into this box, press ‘Enter‘ and if successful, your rewards will automatically redeem.

All expired Island Royale codes in 2022

Here’s a full list of all the expired Island Royale codes and the rewards that they unlocked:

Code Reward SPOOKSONDAWAY 5,000 Bucks SOMUCHSTUFFZ 5,000 Bucks NEWBUILDINGS 5,000 Bucks IRV1YEAHHHH 10,000 Bucks IRV1SOON 5,000 Bucks FISHIEZ 5,000 Bucks FLOODZWWOO 5,000 Bucks SQUASHTHENOOBS 5,000 Bucks PCBACKBOIZ 5,000 Bucks PAINTBALLBOI 5,000 Bucks MARRIEDAAA 5,000 Bucks MINIROYALEAAA 5,000 Bucks TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO 5,000 Bucks LIMITEDTIME 5,000 Bucks BOXFIGHTSAAA 5,000 Bucks EASTERBUNNY 7,500 Bucks HLFVHLF 7,500 Bucks STPATTIES 5,000 Bucks BIGXPBRO 5,000 Bucks SZN8WOO 10,000 Bucks LETSGETITBROOO 5,000 Bucks MASSIVEIPYAY 5,000 Bucks GIVEMETHEIP 2,500 Bucks OSSQUADS 5,000 Bucks DUOZWYAY 5,000 Bucks NOWIFIRIP 5,000 Bucks WOOMOREOS 5,000 Bucks OSSOLOSBOIII 5,000 Bucks TRIOSRETURNS 5,000 Bucks SANTA2020 7,500 Bucks CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW 5,000 Bucks RBBATTLESSOON 5,000 Bucks YAYSOONYAY 5,000 Bucks OGSKELLINGTON 5,000 Bucks DUOZWMODEFR 5,000 Bucks WOOOONEWMAP 5,000 Bucks EVENTMAP 5,000 Bucks BYEBYETAC 5,000 Bucks HELLOTHERE 5,000 Bucks ALIENUFO 5,000 Bucks

What are Island Royale codes in Roblox used for?

Island Royale codes are essentially a fun way to keep players engaged by giving them periodic free rewards and content. Each code provides free Bucks, which can then be used to purchase items from the item shop.

Advertisement

Read More: Roblox Shindo Life codes

Some codes provide a modest amount of Island Royale bucks, but other rewards are quite substantial and certainly worth using for committed players – so make sure to check back often to ensure you’ve stockpiled all of the free Bucks you can get.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Island Royale codes in June 2022.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Slayers Unleashed codes