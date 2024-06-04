Roblox IKEA: Release date, how to play & more

The Co-Worker Game, IKEA’s exclusive virtual experience on Roblox is coming to the platform with an opportunity for players to get paid for playing the game.

The Co-Worker Game is an upcoming title on Roblox and it features a limited number of roles for which you can get paid by IKEA. The game is set to feature a platform where you get to create your choice of home furnishing in a virtual environment.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Roblox x IKEA game and how you can get paid for playing the game.

Article continues after ad

IKEA has confirmed The Co-Worker Game will launch on June 24, 2024, and will be available for public access on the Roblox platform. Additionally, it has also been announced that Swedish game design company The Gang is developing it.

IKEA x Roblox The Co-Worker Game is IKEA’s first step in mainstream gaming.

What is Roblox x IKEA The Co-Worker game?

The Co-Worker Game on Roblox is IKEA’s ‘first foray into mainstream gaming,’ and is supposed to provide players with a chance to experience the ‘working world of IKEA.’

Article continues after ad

Apart from the limited 10 paid roles available, other players can play the game and experience everything it has to offer. From IKEA’s famous Swedish Food Market and Bistro to various showrooms, there’s a lot in the game to explore, including the chance of winning exclusive IKEA UGCs (user-generated content like models and audio).

Article continues after ad

How to apply for a paid role in The Co-Worker game

IKEA has announced that they will be accepting applications for the 10 available paid roles from June 3, 2024, till June 16, 2024. However, you must be a resident of the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland to apply for one of these roles.

If you match that requirement, you can apply for a paid role by simply heading over to The Co-Worker Game official website and filling in the form listed on the page. It has also been confirmed that the virtual interviews for this role will be conducted between June 14 and June 18.

What is Roblox Premium? | How to cancel Roblox Premium | Best scary Roblox horror games | How to get voice chat on Roblox | How to get free Robux in Roblox

Article continues after ad