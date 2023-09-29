Roblox: How to play The Hunger Games Academy Adventures

An official The Hunger Games experience has arrived in Roblox and is titled Academy Adventures. The game is based on the soon-to-be-released prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Here’s how you can easily play it in Roblox.

Roblox’s movie-themed games include a wide range of genres and franchises. There’s something for every kind of movie fan here, from high-octane superhero adventures of the MCU to ambient horror experiences of classics like The Shining.

The player can take on the role of a superhero, investigate a haunted hotel, fight in an epic lightsaber battle, or play as their favorite detective. With so many options, players can jump from one movie-inspired game to the next and experience a wide variety of stories and settings.

Similarly to celebrate the release of the latest film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes, Roblox brings an experience tailored to the popular franchise called Academy Adventures. Here’s how you can play it.

Roblox Classes in the experience begin on October 1st.

How to play Academy Adventures

To play Academy Adventures, presented by The Hunger Games in Roblox, simply follow these steps:

Launch Roblox on your preferred device. Type The Hunger Games Academy Adventures in the search bar. Click on the experience developed by The Hunger Games. Press Play to launch the experience.

Once launched, you’ll be dropped in a school where your training for The Hunger Games will begin. Although the experience is live now, the classes for the same will begin on October 1, 2023.

This is when you’ll be able to fully immerse yourself in a role-playing experience and win rewards as you complete milestones throughout the experience.

Roblox Players will also be able to claim Limited UGC items.

Players will also need to prepare by completing a Scavenger Hunt to collect the four tools they’ll need. Once your hunt is complete, you’ll have a chance to unlock a limited UGC item for free.

So jump in now, grab an early seat, and show your might in Roblox.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know to play Academy Adventures in Roblox! For more Roblox content check out our guides below:

