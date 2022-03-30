Roblox Heroes Legacy codes (April 2022): Free cash, spins, & more

Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox can help you get in-game cash and Spins to purchase or unlock multiple perks and weapons. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to redeem these codes in April 2022.

Heroes Legacy in Roblox offers an extremely fun experience featuring heroes and villains, where the battle between good and evil acts as the main objective of the game. After making your choice of which side you wish to align yourself with, you’ll work to build your character as they increase in power to become a famous hero or a supervillain.

Advertisement

As your character becomes even stronger, Heroes Legacy codes are incredibly beneficial to help this process along – with rewards ranging from free cash to XP boosts and Spins.

Updated March 29, 2022, to confirm expired codes.

Contents

Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox (April 2022)

As of March 29, 2022, there are no active codes for Heroes Legacy. However, the game is known for releasing codes every month or so, and as such, a few new ones could well be on their way.

Read More: Slayers Unleashed codes

Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll be sure to update as soon as more are made available.

Code Rewards – –

How to redeem Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox

Redeeming active codes in Heroes Legacy is a fairly simple process, and it only takes a few very easy steps to get your rewards:

Advertisement

Head over to the official Heroes Legacy page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Click on the ‘ Settings’ menu located on the left side of your screen.

menu located on the left side of your screen. Type in any active code in the Enter Code dialog box .

. Click on ‘Redeem‘ to claim your free rewards in Heroes Legacy.

Full list of expired codes

Code Rewards AprilGamesRocks – THANKYOUARTIST – DecaySpin Free Spins ROBLOXBACKUP Double XP Boost SylfusGoat 10 Uncommon Spins Artist3.0 4 Rare Spins Domino76 – ChepBest – JovahnDad – 80K! – GiantOP43 – ZenoBad – SORRY! – TyForPatience – Ty16M! – Calebg0d – TwitterFingers – NoclypsoDOFA – DessiAFO – 15KTHANKS! – eXpBooStLoL – 1KSUBS! – 100KFAVS! – Sub2Dessi – StatRefund – 10THOUSANDLIKES – DessiLegacy – 750PLAYERS! – paradiser – 18KLikes – 20KLIKES – bangthefighter – Absolut3R!ghtful – 16KLikes – Aliens – Boros – DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER – LegendsNeverdie – RIPKobe – 13000LIKES – goketsu – paradiser – RIPSpins – BrokenClass – LeePungg – Zeke_y –

What are Heroes Legacy codes used for in Roblox?

As mentioned earlier, the prime attraction of these codes in Heroes Legacy is to receive various rewards such as cash and other in-game items, ranging from double XP to rare spins.

Read More: Roblox Jailbreak codes

While XP boosts allow you to level up faster, the various weapons and perks that you receive from rare spins will further power up your in-game character. As such, we’d recommend that you check back often to redeem active codes as soon as they are released to avoid the risk of missing out on these additional boosts.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox for April 2022.

Advertisement

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes