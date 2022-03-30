 Roblox Heroes Legacy codes (April 2022): Free cash, spins, & more - Dexerto
Roblox Heroes Legacy codes (April 2022): Free cash, spins, & more

Published: 30/Mar/2022 12:09

by Titas Khan
cover art for Heroes Legacy in Roblox
April Games / Roblox

Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox can help you get in-game cash and Spins to purchase or unlock multiple perks and weapons. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to redeem these codes in April 2022.

Heroes Legacy in Roblox offers an extremely fun experience featuring heroes and villains, where the battle between good and evil acts as the main objective of the game. After making your choice of which side you wish to align yourself with, you’ll work to build your character as they increase in power to become a famous hero or a supervillain.

As your character becomes even stronger, Heroes Legacy codes are incredibly beneficial to help this process along – with rewards ranging from free cash to XP boosts and Spins.

Updated March 29, 2022, to confirm expired codes.

Contents

artwork for an update in Heroes Legacy on Roblox
April Games / Roblox
Choose to become either a superhero or a supervillain and create your own story in Heroes Legacy.

Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox (April 2022)

As of March 29, 2022, there are no active codes for Heroes Legacy. However, the game is known for releasing codes every month or so, and as such, a few new ones could well be on their way.

Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll be sure to update as soon as more are made available.

Code Rewards

How to redeem Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox

Redeeming active codes in Heroes Legacy is a fairly simple process, and it only takes a few very easy steps to get your rewards:

  • Head over to the official Heroes Legacy page and click on the green button to launch the game.
  • Click on the ‘Settings’ menu located on the left side of your screen.
  • Type in any active code in the Enter Code dialog box.
  • Click on ‘Redeem‘ to claim your free rewards in Heroes Legacy.
screenshot of code-redemption page in Heroes Legacy on Roblox
April Games / Roblox
Redeem your Heroes Legacy codes from this screen in Roblox.

Full list of expired codes

Code Rewards
AprilGamesRocks
THANKYOUARTIST
DecaySpin Free Spins
ROBLOXBACKUP Double XP Boost
SylfusGoat 10 Uncommon Spins
Artist3.0 4 Rare Spins
Domino76
ChepBest
JovahnDad
80K!
GiantOP43
ZenoBad
SORRY!
TyForPatience
Ty16M!
Calebg0d
TwitterFingers
NoclypsoDOFA
DessiAFO
15KTHANKS!
eXpBooStLoL
1KSUBS!
100KFAVS!
Sub2Dessi
StatRefund
10THOUSANDLIKES
DessiLegacy
750PLAYERS!
paradiser
18KLikes
20KLIKES
bangthefighter
Absolut3R!ghtful
16KLikes
Aliens
Boros
DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER
LegendsNeverdie
RIPKobe
13000LIKES
goketsu
paradiser
RIPSpins
BrokenClass
LeePungg
Zeke_y

What are Heroes Legacy codes used for in Roblox?

As mentioned earlier, the prime attraction of these codes in Heroes Legacy is to receive various rewards such as cash and other in-game items, ranging from double XP to rare spins.

While XP boosts allow you to level up faster, the various weapons and perks that you receive from rare spins will further power up your in-game character. As such, we’d recommend that you check back often to redeem active codes as soon as they are released to avoid the risk of missing out on these additional boosts.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox for April 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

