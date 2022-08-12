Roblox Fruit Piece codes (August 2022): How to redeem Double XP, free boosts & gems

You can redeem Fruit Piece codes in Roblox to get multiple items like free boosts, gems, and resources. So, here’s a list of all the latest available codes to redeem in August 2022.

If you’re a big One Piece fan, then you have already guessed the title right. Fruit Piece is a Roblox-based game inspired by the aforementioned legendary manga and anime series.

Like other Roblox games, this one also has codes for you to redeem every once in a while. It helps you to get a boost in-game with various items and resources.

Before you head on to claim the codes, you must remember the game is still private/in testing mode and will have its public release soon.

Fruit Piece codes in Roblox (August 2022)

The list below contains all the active codes for Fruit Piece in Roblox. All of them are checked in-game as of August 12, 2022, granting rewards like double XP, stat reset, and more. There are five working codes for the game at the moment.

Since the game is still in its testing period, expect more codes to drop soon. However, there’s no known date about when the game is going to go public. With that being said, here’s a rundown of all the active codes for Fruit Piece:

Code Rewards UPDATE2HYPE Stat Reset NEXTUPDATEHYPE Double XP for 15 mins TWINNEM Stat Reset WELIVE Double XP, Beli, and Mastery for 15 mins 100KVISITS Stat Reset

Roblox Corp Roblox has a plethora of games where you can redeem codes.

How to redeem Fruit Piece codes in Roblox

Redeeming Fruit Piece codes in Roblox is a piece of cake and you can do it in a matter of a few steps. However, if you’re hopping on to the game for the first time, these are the steps that you need to follow:

Head on to Fruit Piece’s official page and fire up the game. Once the game loads, look for the Menu button on the bottom left of the screen. Then, click on Codes and type or paste the ones present in the table above. After that, all you need to do is click on Redeem and that’s it – you will successfully claim the rewards from the code.

Full list of expired Fruit Piece codes

Like most other Roblox games, some of the codes in Fruit Piece also expire after a certain period of time. We will recommend you claim the codes as soon as you come across them to avoid any regrets. In order to keep yourself updated with all the latest codes, be sure to check back regularly.

As of August 12, 2022, there are a total of three expired codes for the game:

Code Rewards 1.5LIKES 50x Gems & Double XP, Beli, and Mastery for 10 mins BERNOULLI Stat Reset 150KVISITS Demon Fruit Reset

What are Fruit Piece codes used for in Roblox?

In the majority of Roblox games, codes help you to get a headstart or boost with various in-game items and it’s no different for Fruit Piece. Once you redeem one from the list of active codes, you get several free items like double XP, stat resets, demon fruit resets, free boosts, and gems.

Remember, these items don’t aid gameplay improvements, but it sure does ensure you get to flaunt an item or two in front of your friends in the lobby.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Fruit Piece codes in Roblox for August 2022.

