Roblox Doors Codes (April 2023): Free revives, knobs and more

Redeem these codes to get freebies in Doors in April 2023

If you want an advantage in Roblox Doors, codes are going to be a great way for you to get a leg up. You’re going to need revives, lockpicks, and knobs in your inventory to succeed at the mode, and codes are a great way to get them.

Doors, a premium horror Roblox game, has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity, with the demand for such games having increased. Even if the core mechanics aren’t scary, the game’s seemingly infinite hallways and secrets it one of the scariest and most original games players have experienced in a long time.

There are a number of other popular Horror games on Roblox, such as Apeirophobia, Alone in a Dark House, and Dead Silence. Vitamins and Lockpicks are two examples of goods you may buy to help you live longer and progress more quickly through Doors’ perplexing hallways.

While earning currency from playing the game can be a long grind, there are certain codes that can help you speed up the process. Here’s a list of working and expired codes for Doors in April 2023.

Roblox The latest Hotel update in Doors bring Supernatural beings in the game

Working Roblox Doors Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of working Roblox Doors Codes:

Code Items THREE Free Revives and Knobs 2BILLIONVISITS Free Revive and 100 Knobs SCREECHSUCKS 25 Knobs

Expired Roblox Doors Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of expired Roblox Doors Codes:

Code Items SORRYBOUTTHAT 100 Knobs and 1 Revive SORRYFORDELAY 100 Knobs and 1 Revive ONEBILLIONVISITS 100 Knobs,1 Revive and 1 Boost PSST 50 Knobs LOOKBEHINDYOU 10 Knobs and 1 Revive TEST One Knob 500MVisits 100 Knobs and 1 Revive 100MVISITS 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

Roblox Players can enter and redeem a code in this window

How to redeem Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Doors in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Doors on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Press the Shop button on the left side of your screen. In the window that appears, enter a working code in the text box from the list above. Press the confirm button to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Doors codes grant access to an array of resources that are useful for enduring the game’s perplexing journey for a bit longer. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Doors codes in Roblox for April 2023.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

