Roblox Combat Warriors codes (March 2023) – How to get free Credits, Aether & more

Being powerful is vital if you want to survive in Roblox’s Combat Warriors. To help with that, here’s everything you need to know about what codes are for in Combat Warriors along with some handy codes to redeem in March 2023.

Combat Warriors is an action-heavy Robox game filled with clans, battles, and danger. With such an action-based experience, succeeding and feeling powerful can be a real challenge with most players spending hours gaining their desired power.

Luckily, those hours can be made a lot easier with some handy Combat Warriors codes. So, here are the active codes as well as what they’re used for.

Roblox corp / PlayCombatWarriors

Combat Warriors codes in Roblox (March 2023)

As of March 24, 2023, three codes are currently available to claim. There is no telling when these codes will expire so it’s worth redeeming them as soon as possible and it’s always worth checking back regularly for newly added codes.

Here are all the currently active Combat Warriors codes:

Code Rewards 700k_likes 300 Credits, 100 Aether 600k_likes 300 Credits, 100 Aether

How to redeem Combat Warriors codes in Roblox

Roblox corp / PlayCombatWarriors

Redeeming a code is extremely simple, as long as you know where to look. To redeem a code, follow these steps:

Go to Roblox and find Combat Warriors. Then press the green button to launch the game. When the game has launched, click the top right corner and open the chat box. Simply type in the code, or copy and paste it Press Submit

Full list of expired codes

When the working Combat Warriors codes expire they will be moved to the table below, alongside any rewards that could be previously redeemed:

Code Rewards 1M_Favs 200 Aether, Daily Spin 400K_Likes Daily Spin 320K_Likes Daily Spin

What are Combat Warriors codes used for in Roblox?

As it goes with many Roblox games, Combat Warriors grants its players certain codes, which in turn, give them various free rewards, without having to spend any Robux.

For Combat Warriors, you can expect to see either daily spins, Aether, or Credits on offer, all helping you thrive throughout the game and get your character on top of the battlefield and win tricky fights.

So, those are all the currently active codes and what they’re used for. While waiting for your next battle to begin, take a look at some of our other handy Roblox code pages for more free rewards:

