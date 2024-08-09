Roblox Clover Retribution codes (August 2024)

If you do not want your character to stay weak in Clover Retribution you need to roll for powerful magic and buffs, but fetching them will require a lot of spins. One easy way to stack a good amount of spins is by using codes.

Clover Retribution is inspired by the popular Black Clover manga series, and the RPG is filled with fantasy elements from the series.

Much like any anime and manga-inspired title on the platform, the gameplay in Clover Retribution is to take on challenging quests, fight mean enemies, and get stronger by acquiring familiar spells. It is no easy bout, and that’s why we recommend using codes as they’ll provide a much-needed boost.

Active Clover Retribution rewards

As of August 9, 2024, you can redeem eight codes in Clover Retribution:

!desertdungeonsoon – 35 spins of each type

– 35 spins of each type !icemagic – 45 magic spins

– 45 magic spins !icerace – 45 race spins

– 45 race spins !icecode2 – 25 spins of each type

– 25 spins of each type !winteriscoming – Free Rewards (requires level 30)

– Free Rewards (requires level 30) !redsblessing – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards !creepingshadows – Free Rewards

Below are three more codes but you can only redeem one of them. Once you redeem, the other two cannot be claimed, so choose which spin reward you want:

!choosetrait5 – 200 trait spins

– 200 trait spins !chooserace5 – 200 race spins

– 200 race spins !choosemagic5 – 200 magic spins

Whenever a new code is added we’ll be sure to update this page so you can revisit us for the latest.

How to redeem codes

Redeeming code in Clover Retribution is super easy. But you’ll have to join the Clover Retribution group on Roblox first. Here are the steps:

Join the official Clover Retribution group on Roblox. Open the game, and you’ll see the code box on the bottom right of the main menu. Paste the codes as we’ve listed above and you’re all set!

Clover Retribution / Dexerto

List of expired codes

!80klikes

!75klikes

!70klikes

!37klikes

!36klikes

!34klikes

!32klikes

!30klikes

!28klikes

!14klikes

!12klikes

!10klikes

!7klikes

!6klikes

!5klikes

!4klikes

!3klikes

!magicwonagain

!choosetrait4

!chooserace4

!choosemagic4

!choosetrait3

!chooserace3

!choosemagic3

!pollcode1

!pollcode2

!pollcode3

!goodnightretribution

!goodmorningretribution

!uncode

!yawningcode

!promisedrace

!magicspinswon

!racewontoo

!racewontoov2

!didanybodysaycodes

!shutdowncodeyes

!communitycode

!storageupdate

!grimoiregauntlet

!sandmagic2

!sandmagic

!cookingsheeps

!humanoidfix

!mobilefixes

!rareracepromised

!thankyouagain

!3000clovers

!devilupdate

spatialroom

spatialroomv2

!delayreward

!update1.5stats

!update1.5

!freestuff

!update2soon

!santaiscoming

!clovergroup

!mobilestats

!timestats

!insomnia

!clovergoal

!cloverthanks

!raremagic

!rareraced

!spiritssoon

!2millvisits

!miniupdatelater

!update1part1

!halloweenstats

!halloweenupdate

!cloverfixes

!cloverstats

!clover_release2

!clover_release

!quickshutdown

!iwokeup

!holyrain

!gauntletseason2soon

!99percent

!chibisoon

!mypcisdying

!appreciateyall

!day3stuff

!day2update

What are codes used for in Clover Retribution?

Typically, codes in Clover Retribution hand out different types of spins – race, magic, and trait. If you’ve ever played an RPG on a platform that has “spins,” you probably already guessed what they do here.

Using spins you acquire a wide variety of powers as well as new races to swap so you can build your character to suit your playstyle. You can spin by clicking on the “Spin” option right in the main menu.

Of course, you can get them by simply playing the game, but codes can provide you with an extra boost, and they’re much easier too. Codes are also quick to expire so you must check them regularly, at least after every update.

