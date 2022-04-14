 Roblox Bad Business codes (April 2022) - How to get free skins, CR & charms - Dexerto
Logo
Roblox

Roblox Bad Business codes (April 2022) – How to get free skins, CR & charms

Published: 14/Apr/2022 13:04 Updated: 14/Apr/2022 13:05

by Alec Mullins
An image of Bad Business in Roblox
Team Rudimentality

Share

Bad Business codes in Roblox are an easy way to get free skins, CR, and charms that would otherwise cost money to own. As of April 2022, there are a good number of codes to get you prepared for battle. 

Team Rudimentality’s Roblox-based Bad Business is a sleek and aggressive shooter set against a cold, corporate backdrop. These free items make the world a little more colorful and will help you break away from the intentional monotony of the standard designs.

If you want to build up your collection and look cool as you take on the rest of the world in head-to-head armed combat, then take a look at these Bad Business codes to get a head start on the competition.

Advertisement

Updated April 14, 2022, to add a new code.

Contents

Bad Business gunfight in progress
Team Rudimentality
The sleek style of Bad Business can be completely overhauled with these free gifts.

Bad Business codes in Roblox (April 2022)

The table below has every active code that players can currently claim, which have all been checked in-game and are confirmed to be active as of April 14, 2022.

Code Items
MUTATION (NEW) 2,000 CR
3POINT0
 2,000 CR
mbu Bearded Muscle charm
OVERHAUL 2,000 CR
ADOPTME Adopt Me! stickers
TWENTYTWENTYTWO New Year charms
KACHING 2000 CR
doodledarko 5m EXP
Huz_Gaming 6,000,000 Ryo
ZYLIC Spins
THEBOYS All Might T skin
unicorn  VR goggles
doge  Doge charm
viking  Viking charm
blue  Bluegrassmonkey charm
fr0gs FREETHEFROGS charm
genetics genetics charm
godstatus  Godstatus charm
notvirtuo0z  Imminity charm
gun Jup charm
jklenk Jklenk charm
lecton  Lecton charm
uneko Undeadnekomancer charm
mulletmafia Mullets charm
zomballr Zomballr charm
risen RISEN charm
pet Petrifytv charm
ruddevmedia  Ruddevemedia charm
wildaces Wildaces charm
r2  R_2m charm
syn  Synthesize og charm
xtrnal
 Xtrnal charm
Z_33
  Zekro_ 3300 charm

How to redeem Bad Business codes in Roblox

The process for activating your codes is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete.

All you need to do is launch the game and find the icon that looks like a wrapped gift and enter your codes inside of that menu.

In order to do that, just follow these steps:

  • Proceed to the official Bad Business page and click the large green button to launch the game.
  • Once in-game, at the middle-bottom of your screen, you’ll find a gift-shaped icon.
  • Select that and a window will appear where you can enter the codes.
  • Copy and paste any of the codes from the table above and press ‘REDEEM‘ when you’re done.
  • That’s it! Your code will now be redeemed.

Any item collected this way will go right into your inventory and you can use it right away.

Advertisement

The main menu of Bad Business, showing how to redeem a code
Team Rudimentality
The small gift box is the icon you need to click in order to redeem your codes.

Full list of Bad Business expired codes

There are currently three expired Bad Business codes as of April 14, 2022.

New codes are added regularly, so be sure to check back weekly to ensure that you haven’t missed your chance to grab some good gear.

Code Items
ARPOWER
 2,000 CR
SMGPOWER 2,000 CR
WILDWEST 2,000 CR

What are Bad Business codes used for in Roblox?

As mentioned before, Bad Business codes provide players with cool cosmetics and free CR to spend on whatever they’d like in the game.

While there’s not much of a competitive benefit to these items, Bad Business is all about taking over each map, and having a signature style can help you leave your mark on the game as you play.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Bad Business codes in Roblox for April 2022.

Advertisement

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Honkai Impact codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes | Cookie Run: Kingdom codes | Rocket League codes | Boku No Roblox Remastered codes | Build a Boat for Treasure codes

Advertisement
Advertisement