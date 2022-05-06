 Roblox Arsenal codes (May 2022) - How to get free skins, Bucks & Announcers - Dexerto
Roblox Arsenal codes (May 2022) – How to get free skins, Bucks & Announcers

Published: 6/May/2022 18:14

by Philip Trahan
roblox arsenal character screenshot with ak47
Arsenal is a first-person shooter game mode within Roblox, where players can redeem codes to earn cosmetics such as skins, emotes, Announcer Voices, and more to personalize their experience.

In short, players could easily compare Arsenal to games like Call of Duty but set within the Roblox platform. Like other live-services games, users can customize their character with in-game rewards.

While most cosmetics in Roblox Arsenal can be purchased from the in-game shop, players can also redeem codes for free skins and in-game currency called Bucks.

Arsenal codes in Roblox (May 2022)

Those interested in redeeming Roblox Arsenal codes must be quick, however, as they usually only stick around for a few days or so before expiring.

Below is a list of all currently active Arsenal codes you can use to redeem free rewards. We’ll continue to update this list as more codes are made available and expire throughout the month.

Code Items
goodnight Teleports player to Snowy Bridge
FLAMINGO Flamingo Announcer Voice
xonae Xonae Announcer Voicer
JOHN John Announcer Voice
KITTEN Koneko Announcer Voice
EPRIKA Eprika Announcer Voice
Bandites Bandites Announcer Voice
PET
 PetrifyTV Announcer Voice
ROLVE Fanboy Skin
CBROX Phoenix Skin
ANNA Anna Skin
F00LISH Jackeryz Skin
POKE Poke Skin
GARCELLO Garcello Skin
POG 1,200 Bucks
How to redeem Arsenal codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Roblox Arsenal is easy to do and should only take a few steps:

  1. Launch Arsenal in Roblox.
  2. Once on the Arsenal starting screen, you should see a row of icons at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Click on the Twitter icon labeled ‘Codes.’
  4. From here, players can type in any of the above codes and then click ‘Redeem’ to earn the corresponding item.
  5. Provided the code has not expired, the bar at the bottom of the window will read ‘Code Redeemed!’
roblox arsenal code redeem screen
Roblox
Players can use this screen to redeem Roblox Arsenal codes in-game.

Full list of expired Roblox Arsenal codes (May 2022)

Below is a list of the currently expired codes for Roblox Arsenal, alongside the rewards they would have redeemed:

Code Item
10keni  –
wake up Teleports player to Snowy Bridge
BRUTE  –
xonaeday21  –
hammertime Ban Hammer Skin
trolling… Tomfoolery Delinquent Skin
NEVERBROKEN Beatable Calling Card
CRACKED Calling Card
dhmubruh Grind Set Calling Card
the 2021 spooky code Herobrine Delinquent Skin
3BILLY Holoend Kill Effect
NEWMILO Delinquent Skin with Milo unusual
NEWMILO (WOMAN Rabblerouser Skin with Milo Unusual
SCALLYWAG  –
BALLISTICBSIDE  –
GULLIBLE  –
MILO Delinquent Skin
BALLISTIC  –
unusualbias Suspicious Stranger Skin
CharityACT5k  –
CastlersUnusual100k Ace Pilot Skin
TheBloxies Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, and Bloxy Kill effect

New codes are given out quite often on Twitter @RolveStuff, so players should make sure to keep an eye out on that account and our list as codes come and go.

That’s everything players need to know about Roblox Arsenal codes for May 2022.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and promo codes, make sure to check out our other guides:

