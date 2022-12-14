GamingRoblox

Roblox Adopt Me! All pets value list (December 2022)

Adopt Me dogUplift Games / Roblox

Adopt Me! is a pet-themed game within Roblox that lets players trade and keep a variety of cute critters. Here’s the trade value of each pet.

If you’re looking to trade some pets in Roblox Adopt Me! then you’ll need to know their value and if it’s worth trading or keeping hold of your favorite pets. Some pets are worth more than others in the game’s currency system, with some pets being common, uncommon, rare, very rare, and even legendary. If you want to collect them all, here’s a full list of trade values in Roblox Adopt Me!

Updated December 14, 2022

Contents

adopt me dogUplift Games / Roblox
You can collect and love your pets in Adopt Me!

Common pet values

All the trade values for the common pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:

PetEggTrading value
BandicootAussie egg1.5
BuffaloCracked & Pet egg2
CatCracked & Pet egg1
ChickEaster egg (2020)?
ChickenFarm egg3
DogCracked & Pet egg1
Ground SlothFossil egg1.5
OtterCracked & Pet egg2
PumpkinHalloween (2020 Pumpkin Smash Minigame)?
RobinChristmas egg2.5
StingrayOcean egg2
Tazmanian TigerFossil egg2
eggs adopt meUplift Games / Roblox
Pets hatch from eggs in Adopt Me!

Uncommon pet values

All the trade values for the uncommon pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:

PetEggTrading value (Ranking)
BatCandy11th
Black PantherJungle egg5th
Blue DogBlue egg1st
CapybaraJungle egg7th
Chocolate LabradorCracked, Pet egg, Royal egg10th
DingoAussie egg11th
DrakeFarm egg8th
Fennec FoxCracked, Pet egg, Royal egg?
GlyptodonFossil egg13th
MeerkatSafari egg4th
Pet RockApril Fools Day?
Pink CatPink egg2nd
PumaCracked, Pet egg, Royal egg?
Silly DuckFarm egg6th
Snow CatCracked, Pet egg, Royal egg12th
SnowmanWinter Holiday Event2000 Gingerbread
StegosaurusFossil egg13th
TriceratopsFossil egg13th
Wild BoarSafari egg3rd
WolfChristmas egg9th
gameplay adopt meUplift Games / Roblox
Your pets can hang out together in the town.

Rare pet values

All the trade values for the rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:

PetEggValue
Australian KelpieAussie Egg4
BeaverCracked, Pet egg, Royal egg3
BunnyJungle egg7
CowCracked, Pet egg, Royal egg2
DilphosaurusFossil egg11
ElephantSafari egg3
Elf ShrewChristmas egg13
EmuAussie egg5
HyenaSafari egg9
LynxWinter Holiday 2020 event – 4000 Gingerbread4
MonkeyMonkey boxes4
Musk OxWinter Holiday 2020 event – 3500 Gingerbread3
NarwhalOcean egg3
OxLunar New Year 20213
PigFarm egg6
PolarChristmas egg5
PterodactylFossil egg3
RabbitCracked, Pet egg, Royal egg3
RatRat boxes3
ReindeerChristmas event4
RhinoJungle egg6
SeahorseOcean egg3
Snow PumaCracked, Pet egg, Royal egg3
SwanChristmas egg5
Wooly MammothFossil egg3
dragon adopt meUplift Games / Roblox
You can find some pretty rare and legendary pets in the game.

Ultra Rare pet values

All the trade values for the ultra-rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:

PetTrade ValueNeonMega
Abyssinian Cat0.351.506.00
Albino Bat0.953.9515.90
Arctic Fox1.706.8027.20
Black Panther1.405.6022.40
Black Scarab0.301.154.60
Blue Dog5.2521.2084.80
Blue Scarab0.301.255.00
Brown Bear2.158.6034.40
Business Monkey0.552.258.95
Butterfly0.100.451.75
Capybara1.506.0024.00
Chicken1.305.2020.80
Cow2.9511.9047.50
Crocodile3.0012.1048.40
Dalmation7.2529.00116.00
Drake1.204.8019.20
Elephant3.5014.1056.40
Evil Dachshund0.450.457.80
Flamingo7.5030.00120.15
Frog0.201.004.00
Hedgehog12.7551.10173.75
Husky0.652.909.60
Hyena2.9011.6546.40
Koala0.251.255.00
Lamb0.502.008.00
Lion7.00+28.25113.00
Llama2.509.9540.00
Meerkat2.259.0036.00
Pig1.957.8031.20
Pink Cat2.7511.0544.25
Platypus2.459.7539.60
Polar Bear1.606.4025.60
Puffin1.255.0020.00
Red Squirrel0.401.606.40
Reindeer0.903.8015.20
Rhino1.907.5030.00
Shrew2.409.6038.40
Silly Duck1.355.4021.60
Skele-Dog0.602.6010.80
Snow Leopard0.451.807.20
St. Bernard0.602.809.00
Swan1.556.2024.80
Toy Monkey0.753.0012.00
Turkey2.8511.4045.65
White Tiger0.150.602.50
Wild Board2.058.2032.80
Wolf0.201.004.00
Zombie Buffalo2.6510.6042.40
dogs adopt meUplift Games / Roblox
Pets have all different values in Adopt Me!

Legendary pet values

All the trade values for the legendary pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:

PetTrade ValueNeonMega
Blue Dog5.2521.2084.80
Hedgehog12.7551.10204.45
Pink Cat2.7511.0544.25
Albino Monkey5.7523.5093.95
Arctic Reindeer7.7531.05124.20
Axolotl0.652.609.40
Bat Dragon116.00+348.001044.00
Cerberus0.552.258.95
Chameleon16.0064.25257.75
Cobra0.351.506.00
Crow16.2559.25237.85
Dancing Dragon3.1012.4050.60
Diamond Dragon1.00+4.0516.20
Diamond Griffin0.602.309.10
Diamond Lady Bug2.008.0032.00
Diamond Unicorn1.757.0028.00
Dodo1.305.2020.80
Dragon0.803.2012.80
Evil Unicorn17.2560.65242.65
Frost Fury2.6010.4041.60
Frost45.75+135.00405.00
Ghost Dragon3.3013.259.30
Giraffe62.00248.00744.00
Gold Dragon0.602.359.30
Gold Griffin0.351.455.70
Gold Mummy Cat0.401.556.20
Gold Penguin1.104.4017.60
Gold Scarab2.8511.4045.65
Gold Tiger0.351.506.00
Gold Unicorn0.853.6014.10
Gold Walrus0.702.8011.40
Golden Lady Bug0.853.4013.60
Golden Rat1.305.0020.00
Goldhorn1.104.5018.00
Griffin0.25-1.204.50
Ice Golem3.2012.8051.20
Kangaroo2.9511.8547.20
King Bee0.953.9015.80
King Monkey8.7535.05140.05
Kitsune0.45-1.807.20
Lavender Dragon13.7555.10220.45
Lion Guardian0.702.8011.40
Ninja Monkey1.255.0020.00
Octopus1.154.6018.40
Owl28.50100.00350.00
Parrot20.7576.75284.20
Peacock0.502.008.00
Phoenix1.405.8023.20
Queen Bee2.259.0036.00
Robodog0.401.606.40
Shadow Dragon13.00+390.001170.00
Shark1.204.8019.20
Skele Rex2.5010.0040.00
Snow Owl1.355.4021.60
Squid15.5062.25248.50
Steel Ox0.150.602.50
T-Rex1.405.6022.40
Turtle3.25+13.0552.25
Unicorn1.054.2016.80

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Adopt Me! Pet values in December 2022.

