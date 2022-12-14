Roblox Adopt Me! All pets value list (December 2022)

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Adopt Me! is a pet-themed game within Roblox that lets players trade and keep a variety of cute critters. Here’s the trade value of each pet.

If you’re looking to trade some pets in Roblox Adopt Me! then you’ll need to know their value and if it’s worth trading or keeping hold of your favorite pets. Some pets are worth more than others in the game’s currency system, with some pets being common, uncommon, rare, very rare, and even legendary. If you want to collect them all, here’s a full list of trade values in Roblox Adopt Me!

Updated December 14, 2022

Contents

Uplift Games / Roblox You can collect and love your pets in Adopt Me!

Common pet values

All the trade values for the common pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:

Pet Egg Trading value Bandicoot Aussie egg 1.5 Buffalo Cracked & Pet egg 2 Cat Cracked & Pet egg 1 Chick Easter egg (2020) ? Chicken Farm egg 3 Dog Cracked & Pet egg 1 Ground Sloth Fossil egg 1.5 Otter Cracked & Pet egg 2 Pumpkin Halloween (2020 Pumpkin Smash Minigame) ? Robin Christmas egg 2.5 Stingray Ocean egg 2 Tazmanian Tiger Fossil egg 2

Uplift Games / Roblox Pets hatch from eggs in Adopt Me!

Uncommon pet values

All the trade values for the uncommon pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:

Pet Egg Trading value (Ranking) Bat Candy 11th Black Panther Jungle egg 5th Blue Dog Blue egg 1st Capybara Jungle egg 7th Chocolate Labrador Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg 10th Dingo Aussie egg 11th Drake Farm egg 8th Fennec Fox Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg ? Glyptodon Fossil egg 13th Meerkat Safari egg 4th Pet Rock April Fools Day ? Pink Cat Pink egg 2nd Puma Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg ? Silly Duck Farm egg 6th Snow Cat Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg 12th Snowman Winter Holiday Event 2000 Gingerbread Stegosaurus Fossil egg 13th Triceratops Fossil egg 13th Wild Boar Safari egg 3rd Wolf Christmas egg 9th

Uplift Games / Roblox Your pets can hang out together in the town.

Rare pet values

All the trade values for the rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:

Pet Egg Value Australian Kelpie Aussie Egg 4 Beaver Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg 3 Bunny Jungle egg 7 Cow Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg 2 Dilphosaurus Fossil egg 11 Elephant Safari egg 3 Elf Shrew Christmas egg 13 Emu Aussie egg 5 Hyena Safari egg 9 Lynx Winter Holiday 2020 event – 4000 Gingerbread 4 Monkey Monkey boxes 4 Musk Ox Winter Holiday 2020 event – 3500 Gingerbread 3 Narwhal Ocean egg 3 Ox Lunar New Year 2021 3 Pig Farm egg 6 Polar Christmas egg 5 Pterodactyl Fossil egg 3 Rabbit Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg 3 Rat Rat boxes 3 Reindeer Christmas event 4 Rhino Jungle egg 6 Seahorse Ocean egg 3 Snow Puma Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg 3 Swan Christmas egg 5 Wooly Mammoth Fossil egg 3

Uplift Games / Roblox You can find some pretty rare and legendary pets in the game.

Ultra Rare pet values

All the trade values for the ultra-rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:

Pet Trade Value Neon Mega Abyssinian Cat 0.35 1.50 6.00 Albino Bat 0.95 3.95 15.90 Arctic Fox 1.70 6.80 27.20 Black Panther 1.40 5.60 22.40 Black Scarab 0.30 1.15 4.60 Blue Dog 5.25 21.20 84.80 Blue Scarab 0.30 1.25 5.00 Brown Bear 2.15 8.60 34.40 Business Monkey 0.55 2.25 8.95 Butterfly 0.10 0.45 1.75 Capybara 1.50 6.00 24.00 Chicken 1.30 5.20 20.80 Cow 2.95 11.90 47.50 Crocodile 3.00 12.10 48.40 Dalmation 7.25 29.00 116.00 Drake 1.20 4.80 19.20 Elephant 3.50 14.10 56.40 Evil Dachshund 0.45 0.45 7.80 Flamingo 7.50 30.00 120.15 Frog 0.20 1.00 4.00 Hedgehog 12.75 51.10 173.75 Husky 0.65 2.90 9.60 Hyena 2.90 11.65 46.40 Koala 0.25 1.25 5.00 Lamb 0.50 2.00 8.00 Lion 7.00+ 28.25 113.00 Llama 2.50 9.95 40.00 Meerkat 2.25 9.00 36.00 Pig 1.95 7.80 31.20 Pink Cat 2.75 11.05 44.25 Platypus 2.45 9.75 39.60 Polar Bear 1.60 6.40 25.60 Puffin 1.25 5.00 20.00 Red Squirrel 0.40 1.60 6.40 Reindeer 0.90 3.80 15.20 Rhino 1.90 7.50 30.00 Shrew 2.40 9.60 38.40 Silly Duck 1.35 5.40 21.60 Skele-Dog 0.60 2.60 10.80 Snow Leopard 0.45 1.80 7.20 St. Bernard 0.60 2.80 9.00 Swan 1.55 6.20 24.80 Toy Monkey 0.75 3.00 12.00 Turkey 2.85 11.40 45.65 White Tiger 0.15 0.60 2.50 Wild Board 2.05 8.20 32.80 Wolf 0.20 1.00 4.00 Zombie Buffalo 2.65 10.60 42.40

Uplift Games / Roblox Pets have all different values in Adopt Me!

Legendary pet values

All the trade values for the legendary pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:

Pet Trade Value Neon Mega Blue Dog 5.25 21.20 84.80 Hedgehog 12.75 51.10 204.45 Pink Cat 2.75 11.05 44.25 Albino Monkey 5.75 23.50 93.95 Arctic Reindeer 7.75 31.05 124.20 Axolotl 0.65 2.60 9.40 Bat Dragon 116.00+ 348.00 1044.00 Cerberus 0.55 2.25 8.95 Chameleon 16.00 64.25 257.75 Cobra 0.35 1.50 6.00 Crow 16.25 59.25 237.85 Dancing Dragon 3.10 12.40 50.60 Diamond Dragon 1.00+ 4.05 16.20 Diamond Griffin 0.60 2.30 9.10 Diamond Lady Bug 2.00 8.00 32.00 Diamond Unicorn 1.75 7.00 28.00 Dodo 1.30 5.20 20.80 Dragon 0.80 3.20 12.80 Evil Unicorn 17.25 60.65 242.65 Frost Fury 2.60 10.40 41.60 Frost 45.75+ 135.00 405.00 Ghost Dragon 3.30 13.25 9.30 Giraffe 62.00 248.00 744.00 Gold Dragon 0.60 2.35 9.30 Gold Griffin 0.35 1.45 5.70 Gold Mummy Cat 0.40 1.55 6.20 Gold Penguin 1.10 4.40 17.60 Gold Scarab 2.85 11.40 45.65 Gold Tiger 0.35 1.50 6.00 Gold Unicorn 0.85 3.60 14.10 Gold Walrus 0.70 2.80 11.40 Golden Lady Bug 0.85 3.40 13.60 Golden Rat 1.30 5.00 20.00 Goldhorn 1.10 4.50 18.00 Griffin 0.25- 1.20 4.50 Ice Golem 3.20 12.80 51.20 Kangaroo 2.95 11.85 47.20 King Bee 0.95 3.90 15.80 King Monkey 8.75 35.05 140.05 Kitsune 0.45- 1.80 7.20 Lavender Dragon 13.75 55.10 220.45 Lion Guardian 0.70 2.80 11.40 Ninja Monkey 1.25 5.00 20.00 Octopus 1.15 4.60 18.40 Owl 28.50 100.00 350.00 Parrot 20.75 76.75 284.20 Peacock 0.50 2.00 8.00 Phoenix 1.40 5.80 23.20 Queen Bee 2.25 9.00 36.00 Robodog 0.40 1.60 6.40 Shadow Dragon 13.00+ 390.00 1170.00 Shark 1.20 4.80 19.20 Skele Rex 2.50 10.00 40.00 Snow Owl 1.35 5.40 21.60 Squid 15.50 62.25 248.50 Steel Ox 0.15 0.60 2.50 T-Rex 1.40 5.60 22.40 Turtle 3.25+ 13.05 52.25 Unicorn 1.05 4.20 16.80

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Adopt Me! Pet values in December 2022.

For more tips, tricks, and promo codes, make sure to check out our other guides:

