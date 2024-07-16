Whether you are a Soul Reaper or a Hollow, Product Essence is a key item in Peroxide, which is up for grabs with redeemable codes.

Fast-paced combat and awesome missions await players in this Bleach-inspired Roblox title. However, you won’t enjoy the game if you’re weak and constantly defeated by the enemies. Product Essence is a quick way to get the strongest clans and wield destructive powers.

So hurry up and grab all the Product Essence while you can.

All Peroxide rewards

PeroxideTwitter – Free 20 Product Essences

There is only 1 available code that we’ve checked in-game to be active as of July 16, 2024.

How to redeem codes

Once you’re in the game and have completed the tutorial, redeeming codes in Peroxide is quite simple:

Tap the Stats button at the top-left corner of the screen.

button at the top-left corner of the screen. Now, click on the ‘Settings’ tab as shown in the image below.

[Peroxide] / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Type or paste the code in the ‘Code Here’ box.

box. Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

If you face a problem redeeming a code from the list, make sure you’re using it in the exact case shown above. The codes are case-sensitive. For example, when we tried entering ‘peroxidetwitter’ it did not work whereas ‘PeroxideTwitter’ did.

List of expired codes

SorryForDelay – Free 35 Product Essence

SkibiShutdown – Free 30 Product Essence

GokuDayCodeSuper2 – Free 15 Product Essence

310KLikesHappyWeekend – Free 25 Product Essence

230MVisitsCodeCritters – Free 25 Product Essence

sorry4thebugs – Free 25 Product Essence

220MVisitsArrancarTerrorism – Free 30 Product Essence

AlvinAndTheChipmunks – Free 30 Product Essence

FusionHoldingUsHostageUpdateIsComing – Free 25 Product Essence

EclipseDontBurnUrEyes – Free 15 Product Essence

300kLikesSorryLate – Free 35 Product Essence

20BILLIONTIRLLCOINDDOIFDSUPERNOTSCAMCODE – Free Product Essence

TwoTrillionAprilPECode – Free 2 trillion Product Essence

ShutdownToFixNPCsAgain – Free 25 Product Essence

shutdowntofixnpcs – Free 25 Product Essence

210MVisitsAwesome – Free 30 Product Essence

UnluckyBruhxide – Free 50 Product Essence

290kLikesLOOLOLOL – Free 30 Product Essence

200MVisitsAwesome – Free 25 Product Essence

ValentinesDayButNoValentines – Free 45 Product Essence

FusionStopGamblingWorkOnTheGame – Free 25 Product Essence

15kSubsSoEpic – Free 25 Product Essence

FusionForgotHowToShutdown – Free Product Essence

190mVisitsThanks – Free 30 Product Essence

ThanksForPingingAhmed – Free 25 Product Essence

280kLikesThankYouForYourSupport – Free 25 Product Essence

180mVistsTrollDelay – Free 20 Product Essence

CodeCrittersVsBugFixersPart2 – Free 15 Product Essence

CodeCrittersVsBugFixers – Free 15 Product Essence

StopListeningToTrialMods – Free 15 Product Essence

HappyNewYearJoMamaJoeBiden12121 – Free 20 Product Essence

Chungsmas – Free 30 Product Essence

170mVisitsGuys – Free 15 Product Essence

270kLikesOhHowJolly – Free 15 Product Essence

FBBossIncident – Free 15 Product Essence

FBUpdate – Free 1 Slot and 15 Product Essence

What are Peroxide codes used for?

In Peroxide, Product Essence (PE) is an important currency. Codes provide PE at no cost, which would otherwise require a 2-hour wait (1 hour with Roblox Premium) to obtain.

You can exchange PE for various types of Rerolls, like Clan, Shikai Element, Schrift, Resurreccion, and more, at Kisuke in Outer Karakura.

[Peroxide] / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Now you know everything that's on offer with Peroxide codes