Peroxide codes (July 2024)[Peroxide] / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
Whether you are a Soul Reaper or a Hollow, Product Essence is a key item in Peroxide, which is up for grabs with redeemable codes.
Fast-paced combat and awesome missions await players in this Bleach-inspired Roblox title. However, you won’t enjoy the game if you’re weak and constantly defeated by the enemies. Product Essence is a quick way to get the strongest clans and wield destructive powers.
So hurry up and grab all the Product Essence while you can.
All Peroxide rewards
- PeroxideTwitter – Free 20 Product Essences
There is only 1 available code that we’ve checked in-game to be active as of July 16, 2024.
How to redeem codes
Once you’re in the game and have completed the tutorial, redeeming codes in Peroxide is quite simple:
- Tap the Stats button at the top-left corner of the screen.
- Now, click on the ‘Settings’ tab as shown in the image below.
- Type or paste the code in the ‘Code Here’ box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.
If you face a problem redeeming a code from the list, make sure you’re using it in the exact case shown above. The codes are case-sensitive. For example, when we tried entering ‘peroxidetwitter’ it did not work whereas ‘PeroxideTwitter’ did.
List of expired codes
- SorryForDelay – Free 35 Product Essence
- SkibiShutdown – Free 30 Product Essence
- GokuDayCodeSuper2 – Free 15 Product Essence
- 310KLikesHappyWeekend – Free 25 Product Essence
- 230MVisitsCodeCritters – Free 25 Product Essence
- sorry4thebugs – Free 25 Product Essence
- 220MVisitsArrancarTerrorism – Free 30 Product Essence
- AlvinAndTheChipmunks – Free 30 Product Essence
- FusionHoldingUsHostageUpdateIsComing – Free 25 Product Essence
- EclipseDontBurnUrEyes – Free 15 Product Essence
- 300kLikesSorryLate – Free 35 Product Essence
- 20BILLIONTIRLLCOINDDOIFDSUPERNOTSCAMCODE – Free Product Essence
- TwoTrillionAprilPECode – Free 2 trillion Product Essence
- ShutdownToFixNPCsAgain – Free 25 Product Essence
- shutdowntofixnpcs – Free 25 Product Essence
- 210MVisitsAwesome – Free 30 Product Essence
- UnluckyBruhxide – Free 50 Product Essence
- 290kLikesLOOLOLOL – Free 30 Product Essence
- 200MVisitsAwesome – Free 25 Product Essence
- ValentinesDayButNoValentines – Free 45 Product Essence
- FusionStopGamblingWorkOnTheGame – Free 25 Product Essence
- 15kSubsSoEpic – Free 25 Product Essence
- FusionForgotHowToShutdown – Free Product Essence
- 190mVisitsThanks – Free 30 Product Essence
- ThanksForPingingAhmed – Free 25 Product Essence
- 280kLikesThankYouForYourSupport – Free 25 Product Essence
- 180mVistsTrollDelay – Free 20 Product Essence
- CodeCrittersVsBugFixersPart2 – Free 15 Product Essence
- CodeCrittersVsBugFixers – Free 15 Product Essence
- StopListeningToTrialMods – Free 15 Product Essence
- HappyNewYearJoMamaJoeBiden12121 – Free 20 Product Essence
- Chungsmas – Free 30 Product Essence
- 170mVisitsGuys – Free 15 Product Essence
- 270kLikesOhHowJolly – Free 15 Product Essence
- FBBossIncident – Free 15 Product Essence
- FBUpdate – Free 1 Slot and 15 Product Essence
What are Peroxide codes used for?
In Peroxide, Product Essence (PE) is an important currency. Codes provide PE at no cost, which would otherwise require a 2-hour wait (1 hour with Roblox Premium) to obtain.
You can exchange PE for various types of Rerolls, like Clan, Shikai Element, Schrift, Resurreccion, and more, at Kisuke in Outer Karakura.
Now you know everything that’s on offer with Peroxide codes, check out our hub for plenty more Roblox codes in other games, the best Roblox games on the platform in 2024, or a list of Shirt ID codes and codes in Blox Fruits.