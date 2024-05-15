GamingRoblox

Meta Lock codes (May 2024): Free spins

Become the best striker in the game with our list of all Meta Lock codes. These codes offer rewards like free spins to unlock new abilities.

Players need loads of spins to increase their chances of getting mythical and legendary bloodlines and flows. Each of these traits contains a set of abilities.

These abilities come in handy while dribbling and shooting goals. So hurry up and grab all the free spins before they expire.

Contents

Player sprinting in Meta Lock@Reydmundo / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
Score awesome goals with new traits and talents.

Are there any active Meta Lock codes for May 2024?

At the moment, there are no active Meta Lock codes.

However, we will update this list as soon as new ones are available.

How to redeem Meta Lock codes

To redeem Meta Lock codes, simply follow these steps:

  • Go to the official Meta Lock page and click on the green button to launch the game.
  • Head over to the Main Menu and select Locker.
  • Then, tap on the Codes button and enter the code in the box.
  • Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

The codes are case sensitive so make sure you use them exactly as they are mentioned.

Using codes in Meta Lock@Reydmundo / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
Redeem codes to get a lot of free spins.

List of expired codes

  • NewModes
  • SorryForDelay45
  • ThxFor20KLikes
  • THXFOR15K
  • CODESPINS20
  • ThxFor10K
  • KENGUNONLINE
  • noobiecode4
  • noobiecode3
  • noobiecode2
  • noobiecode1
  • Shutdown0
  • ThxFor10M
  • srry4shutdown
  • COPYCAT
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR
  • CURVES
  • GODPASSREWORK
  • TRAP
  • ACCELERATION
  • SorryForShutdown
  • ThxFor10KDiscord
  • CHRISTMAS
  • ControlRework
  • RinRework
  • ThxFor4M
  • plspass
  • milk
  • rinisgood
  • CHRISTMAS
  • RoadTo2M
  • ThxFor4M
  • Thxfor10KDiscord
  • ControlRework
  • RinRework
  • Plscode
  • RinIsGood
  • Plspass
  • Milk
  • SorryForShutdown
  • UPDATE
  • WILDCARD
  • KAITO
  • HALLOWEEN
  • fayreon_dev
  • BachiraReworkw

What are Meta Lock codes?

Most of the codes in Meta Lock give you free spins. With these spins, you can get abilities shown in the anime like Godspeed and character bloodlines like Meguru.

The developers release new codes during in-game events or to celebrate milestones. We regularly update our list so check back regularly for more rewards.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Meta Lock codes for May 2024.

All Roblox codes | Best Roblox games | Roblox Shirt ID codes | Roblox promo codes

