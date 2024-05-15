Meta Lock codes (May 2024): Free spins

Become the best striker in the game with our list of all Meta Lock codes. These codes offer rewards like free spins to unlock new abilities.

Players need loads of spins to increase their chances of getting mythical and legendary bloodlines and flows. Each of these traits contains a set of abilities.

These abilities come in handy while dribbling and shooting goals. So hurry up and grab all the free spins before they expire.

Contents

@Reydmundo / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Score awesome goals with new traits and talents.

Are there any active Meta Lock codes for May 2024?

At the moment, there are no active Meta Lock codes.

However, we will update this list as soon as new ones are available.

How to redeem Meta Lock codes

To redeem Meta Lock codes, simply follow these steps:

Article continues after ad

Go to the official Meta Lock page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Head over to the Main Menu and select Locker .

and select . Then, tap on the Codes button and enter the code in the box.

button and enter the code in the box. Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

The codes are case sensitive so make sure you use them exactly as they are mentioned.

@Reydmundo / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Redeem codes to get a lot of free spins.

List of expired codes

NewModes

SorryForDelay45

ThxFor20KLikes

THXFOR15K

CODESPINS20

ThxFor10K

KENGUNONLINE

noobiecode4

noobiecode3

noobiecode2

noobiecode1

Shutdown0

ThxFor10M

srry4shutdown

COPYCAT

HAPPYNEWYEAR

CURVES

GODPASSREWORK

TRAP

ACCELERATION

SorryForShutdown

ThxFor10KDiscord

CHRISTMAS

ControlRework

RinRework

ThxFor4M

plspass

milk

rinisgood

CHRISTMAS

RoadTo2M

ThxFor4M

Thxfor10KDiscord

ControlRework

RinRework

Plscode

RinIsGood

Plspass

Milk

SorryForShutdown

UPDATE

WILDCARD

KAITO

HALLOWEEN

fayreon_dev

BachiraReworkw

What are Meta Lock codes?

Most of the codes in Meta Lock give you free spins. With these spins, you can get abilities shown in the anime like Godspeed and character bloodlines like Meguru.

Article continues after ad

The developers release new codes during in-game events or to celebrate milestones. We regularly update our list so check back regularly for more rewards.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Meta Lock codes for May 2024.

All Roblox codes | Best Roblox games | Roblox Shirt ID codes | Roblox promo codes