How to turn your Roblox Avatar into Minecraft’s Steve

The unexpected crossover between Roblox and Minecraft arrives as players of the former can now transform their avatars into the popular Minecraft character, Steve. Although this is an unofficial UGC bundle available for purchase in the avatar shop, the resemblance is uncanny. Here’s how you can transform your avatar into Steve.

Roblox has seen a significant evolution in its avatars since the platform’s debut in 2006. What began as basic cubes have developed into incredibly adaptable characters. With Roblox Corporation’s ongoing updates and additions to avatar customization, users now have more ways than ever to shape their online selves.

Avatars in modern games can have as many customized details as the user wants, including elaborate skin tones, hairstyles, wardrobes, and accessories. These are mostly User Generated Content in Roblox where you can become your favorite character and roam the metaverse.

In an unexpected crossover, a UGC bundle has been released that has stunned players of both Roblox and the popular sandbox Minecraft. The bundle comprises the popular Minecraft character Steve, who you can now play as in the game. Here’s how.

How to turn your Roblox avatar into Steve

A new Roblox UGC Package allows you to transform your avatar into Steve from Minecraft. The bundle character’s name is Steven, and the user ev1 created him. In Roblox, unlike Minecraft, players can customize Steve’s attire and outfit, as well as equip him with interesting accessories.

To get Steven, follow these steps:

Launch Roblox on your preferred device. Head to the Avatar Shop. Type Steven in the search bar. Click the one that costs 25 Robux. Pay the amount using your Robux balance to purchase the bundle. Once purchased, equip all the accessories of the bundle by hitting the Try On button. And you’re done!

Your Roblox avatar will now turn into Steven and you’ll be able to play as the character in every experience you load into. The bundle comes with all the proportionate body parts that you can equip and assign cosmetic items to.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know to turn your avatar into Minecraft’s Steve in Roblox! For more Roblox content check out our guides below:

