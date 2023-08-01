How to play Roblox’s Cirque Du Soleil event

The renowned contemporary circus producers Cirque Du Soleil are bringing a Roblox event called Echo in August, which will transport players into a world of circus and thrilling activities to play. Here’s how you can play the event for free.

Roblox collaboration events have revolutionized the gaming landscape by combining the allure of real-world fandoms with the power of the metaverse. These events unite millions of fans across the globe in interactive and engaging experiences, allowing them to become an integral part of their favorite franchises.

These events have proved to be more than just gaming moments; they have become cherished memories that define the community’s journey together. Similarly, a forthcoming Roblox collaboration will provide fans of amusement events such as the circus with a unique experience.

Roblox developers Gamefam have collaborated with Cirque du Soleil to bring the enchanted world of the circus into the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the event and how can you play it.

Roblox Players can perform multiple circus activities in the experience.

How to play Cirque Du Soleil Tycoon event in Roblox

Roblox creators Gamefam, known for creating in-game concerts for artists such as Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, and Elton John, have partnered with the world’s largest producers of contemporary circus, Cirque Du Soleil, to provide fans with a spectacular experience.

Cirque Du Soleil Tycoon is a brand-new Roblox game that circus enthusiasts can now play for free on the platform. You can create and manage your own Cirque du Soleil show, access spectacular locations, and explore the awe-inspiring world of ECHO, Cirque du Soleil’s brand-new production.

Hire acrobats, jugglers, instructors, show technicians, make-up artists, and costume designers, among others, to distinguish your performance. In order to play the event, follow the steps below:

Launch the Roblox Player on your device. Head over to the Cirque Du Soleil Tycoon page on the platform. Press the green Play button to launch the event. Customize your avatar and you’re done!

Currently, there’s no information regarding any free accessories that will be granted to players during the event. However, the developers have announced a free mystery item will be given away when the game reaches 10,000 likes.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the Cirque Du Soleil event in Roblox.

