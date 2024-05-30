Roblox has finally added a setting that lets players change their frame rate across games without the requirement of mods. Here’s how you can easily change your FPS in Roblox.

Roblox players are known to use mods to enhance their overall gameplay experience. Whether it’s a reshader or the OG death sound, players find their way to include assets to features they wish devs would add to the game.

One such mod that was extremely popular since the inception of Roblox was FPS Unlocker which was used to unlock higher framerates for players across several games on the platform. However, console and mobile players missed out on the fun since it was strictly available on PC.

Article continues after ad

Now that Roblox has expanded its offerings to platforms such as PlayStation and Meta Quest VR Headsets, they have finally added an official setting that unlocks higher framerates or FPS for players.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering how to change your FPS in Roblox without mods, here’s how to do just that.

How to change your framerate in Roblox

Roblox has now added a new setting called Maximum Frame Rate that allows you to change the FPS values of your overall gameplay experience, similar to popular titles like Fortnite.

Roblox You can change your FPS settings under Maximum Frame Rate drop-down.

To change your FPS in Roblox, follow these steps:

Launch Roblox on your preferred platform. Launch an experience or a Roblox game. Head to the Settings menu while in a game. Navigate to Maximum Frame Rate setting which will have values between Default, 60 FPS, 120 FPS, 144 FPS, and 240 FPS. Choose your desired FPS cap and select it. And you’re done!

You’ll now be able to play any Roblox experience at a higher framerate than the preset default value, which can be as low as 20 FPS. If you suffer from lag or jarring movement during gameplay, make sure you check your FPS values when you’re playing an experience.

Article continues after ad

The addition of the official FPS unlocker has been heavily praised by the community, as those without mods have been waiting to experience smoother gameplay on their favorite Roblox games.

That’s all you need to know about changing your FPS in Roblox. While you’re here, check out what F4 and AFK mean if you’re new to Roblox and its in-game chat.